MedC Biopharma and Sana Healthcare Partner to Advance Skin Oncology Platform

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedC Biopharma Corporation ("MedC"), a Canadian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes products containing cannabinoids and/or other natural compounds, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership agreement with Sana Healthcare ("Sana"). Sana is a specialist importer, wholesaler and distributor of cannabis-based medicines and supports biopharmaceutical companies in selecting and then pursuing the most appropriate clinic pathways in the UK. The partnership will advance the development of MedC's product platform for the treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Sezary Syndrome.

MedC has a science-based pipeline of botanically derived products with substantiated medical claims. This pipeline consists of IP and exclusive access to technology, formulations and discovery data for both consumer and pharmaceutical potential. It includes an exclusive license to ground-breaking research and development, headed by Professor Hinanit Koltai and based on extensive testing on malignant cell-lines and blood samples from patients with CTCL, and a platform of products based on active ingredients derived from the cannabis plant, which have demonstrated potential to treat Sezary Syndrome. Current medications for Sezary Syndrome do not cure the disease and often deliver only short-term remission for patients so development of new treatment options is crucial.

MedC has partnered with Sana Healthcare to finalize the plan for key stakeholder participation, the design and execution of toxicology and clinical studies, and the strategy for regulatory approval, pricing and reimbursement requirements in the UK. Clinical execution will be aligned with funding following toxicology studies and have targeted availability of a post clinical report available the first half 2022. The information generated for the UK market will be leveraged for further development in global jurisdictions.

MedC is currently raising funds to conduct safety and efficacy trials for a cannabinoid-containing product that is designed to treat CTCL Sezary Syndrome. This product would be considered an orphan drug in the USA and UK, with the potential for government financial considerations, supportive regulatory concessions, and eligibility for market exclusivity. The MedC/Sana partnership will work towards establishing orphan drug designation for this product in the UK, government reimbursement for patients and market exclusivity.

Avi Drori; Founding Partner and CEO of MedC, said, "We are pleased that our continued efforts and our relationship with Sana Healthcare will advance our CTCL platform to the clinical development stage. We look forward to the clinical trials in 2021, so we can finally bring hope to patients seeking a cure for this terrible disease."

Ben Hamburger; Founding Partner and CEO of Sana Healthcare, said, "We are extremely excited to be working with MedC. MedC has an outstanding leadership team and very promising pre-clinical data targeted towards a disease with a low survival rate and currently without a recognised cure. We look forward to a successful 2021 together.

About MedC Biopharma

MedC Biopharma is a Canadian science-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development, production, and delivery of differentiated products containing cannabinoid or other natural compounds for the medical, consumer and veterinary skin and general health markets.

Connect with MedC Biopharma: www.medc.bio

About Sana Healthcare

Sana Healthcare is a subsidiary of Sana Life Science – a specialist importer, wholesaler and distributor of cannabis-based medicines, licensed by the MHRA in the UK.

Sana Healthcare selects the most efficacious cannabis-based medicines for distribution in the UK market, supporting biopharmaceutical companies with the development and execution of the most appropriate clinical pathway. As part of a broad range of services Sana Healthcare is able to provide support across clinical trials, marketing authorisation and product reimbursement."

Connect with Sana Healthcare: www.sanalifescience.com

