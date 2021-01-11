Inovytec Signs Deal to Provide Advanced Mobile Ventilators to California Medical Professionals

RA'ANANA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovytec, an innovator of multi-functional and user-friendly emergency medical devices, announced today that it has signed a deal to supply 1,500 advanced portable ventilators to Global Medical Supply, a California-based distributor which was awarded a supply agreement with the state of California. The machines will be used to aid patients with respiratory illnesses during the current COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"When looking for a partner that could quickly supply us with the quality ventilators we needed, Inovytec answered the call. Its lightweight and durable ventilators give patients the flexibility needed to be transported between wards or hospitals seamlessly," said Edward Kim, a partner at Global Medical Supply. "At the same time, Inovytec's ventilators are affordable, meaning we could care for more patients and the lack of constant maintenance allows us to keep them in storage if need be while knowing they will be ready when needed."

The Ventway Sparrow ventilator is designed for mobility and ease of use. It weighs only one kilogram and allows for both invasive and noninvasive ventilation. It has been chosen for COVID-19 wards in Italy, Brazil and Israel. It is currently cleared for use in the United States under FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

"We are dedicated to providing the best devices possible that will save lives," said Udi Kantor, Co-founder and CEO of Inovytec. "Ventilators have been an invaluable resource to medical professionals in recent months and we are delighted that we have been able to aid them in their efforts to care for people with respiratory issues. Looking beyond the pandemic, our ventilators will enable paramedics and hospitals to safely and easily transfer patients, and we look forward to serving other medical facilities in California and other states in the US to provide the best equipment possible for those who need it."

About Inovytec

Inovytec's three medical grade products address the critical moments of care, from the first four minutes after a medical event to patient transfers and stabilization in hospitals. Sali creates a virtual hospital environment in the field and allows for citizens to act as first responders during emergencies. Ventway is the most portable advanced ventilator system available, with specialty ventilators for the hospital, military, paramedic and homecare environments. Lubo is an airway management system for EMS teams, which also includes neck stabilization. Each product's goal is to strengthen the healthcare continuum starting with citizens and improve outcomes in both routine and emergency medical events. The company was founded in 2011.

