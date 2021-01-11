AmTrust and Bold Penguin Expand Small Business Insurance Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin, a rapidly growing insurance technology provider, announces today an expansion of its partnership with top small business insurance provider AmTrust. AmTrust joins a growing list of carriers on the platform that offer an embedded, fully digital quoting experience in workers' compensation coverage for small businesses.

AmTrust, a leader in digital innovation, who joined forces with Bold Penguin in Q2 2020, has expanded its in-app binding capabilities on the Bold Penguin Terminal. The company will leverage Bold Penguin's newly launched Terminal and Software Development Kit (SDK) products built to power faster and more accurate quoting in the small commercial insurance market for small business owners, agents, and brokers.

"AmTrust is an incredibly forward-thinking organization," said Ben Clarke, co-founder and Chief Data Officer of Bold Penguin. "We are thrilled to work with their teams to expand our integrations, leveraging AmTrust's suite of APIs to build out more robust capabilities around data, underwriting, and user experience."

The Bold Penguin platform will also provide several AmTrust payment plan options, including payment in full, installments and PAYO (pay-as-you-owe) and expand its technical integrations with AmTrust's suite of APIs in order to gather additional underwriting and rating information around employee categories such as executives and officers.

"The Bold Penguin Terminal gives us the flexibility and speed needed to both supercharge our growth and customer experience," said Chris Foy, EVP & Head of North American Commercial for AmTrust. "Our customers and our agents will benefit from the digital efficiencies we're able to launch with Bold Penguin."

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.

