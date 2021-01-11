Model-Based Definition on The Rise: Capvidia MBD Business Unit Grows 71% in 2020

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capvidia, the leading CAD software provider in MBD workflows, CAD translation, and validation, saw revenue grow 71% from 2019 to 2020 for their MBD business unit, signaling the growing wave of MBD adoption in 2021 and beyond.

Despite a year of uncertainty caused by COVID-19 that disrupted manufacturing and supply chains, Capvidia's investment and vision in model-based definition workflows have begun rapid adoption at enterprise OEMs and their suppliers.

Model-based definition or MBD is the practice of using the 3D CAD model as the authoritative source for a product's lifecycle. This is done by including product manufacturing and quality requirements within the CAD model as 3D annotations that are consumed by both human and machines.

By having a single source of truth, workflows are easily more accessible for automation, analytical insights, and early corrective or preventative actions. The result leads to compounding time and cost savings: faster to time-to-market, improved product quality, and automating manual processes.

Typically, manufacturing data is represented in 2D drawings that are not linked to the CAD model which leads to various manual and laborious tasks (e.g. first article inspection or CMM), varying and differing interpretations from various engineers or various departments, and precious unused data that could be analyzed for improved product and process insights.

MBD provides the first step in unifying the manufacturing process from design to quality also known as digital transformation.

"The manufacturing sector is ripe for evolution," Daniel Campbell, VP of MBD of Capvidia, said. "2D drawings in a 3D world is a legacy process in a world of smart technologies, smart manufacturing, and 24/7 connectivity. MBD is coming. It's always been a question of how soon and we're starting to see the trend."

Major manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed, and Raytheon Technologies have led the charge to implement MBD and streamline their design, manufacturing, and quality departments. The leaders who've adopted digital transformation in manufacturing have up seen ranges from 5 to 20% productivity improvements according to Deloitte study on digital manufacturing, which will compound over time and keep manufacturers competitive.

As other manufacturers begin their digital manufacturing journey, MBD will become a core asset connecting various products, personnel, and processes to a single vision.

"The best companies and best engineers have begun MBD transformation," Campbell said. "They use Capvidia's technology and know-how to help them achieve immediate and future ROI with MBD. We look forward to working with the best in optimizing their manufacturing culture."

Relevant Links:

About Capvidia

Capvidia provides True MBD (model-based definition).

Model-based definition (MBD) is the practice of having the 3D CAD model become the authoritative information source for a product's lifecycle. This is done by including semantic product manufacturing information (PMI) within the 3D CAD model that is both human and machine-readable.

Innovators in digital manufacturing have seen double-digital productivity gains (up to 20%) with the adoption of model-based workflows. Learn More: www.capvidia.com

Media Contact

Jimmy Nguyen (jimmy@capvidia.com)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/model-based-definition-on-the-rise-capvidia-mbd-business-unit-grows-71-in-2020-301204852.html

SOURCE Capvidia