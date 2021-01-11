Infosys Implements Global Warranty Solution to Simplify Factory Warranty Processes for Johnson Controls

SAP S/4 global warranty solution to augment customer-centricity and cost-efficiency

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE:INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has successfully implemented a global warranty solution on SAP S/4 HANA, across all Johnson Controls ducted products. This enables Johnson Controls, the global leader in smart and sustainable buildings, to simplify factory warranty processes, enhance visibility into assets, and become more responsive to customers.

Johnson Controls selected Infosys as a technology services partner for its in-depth knowledge of business priorities and the ability to develop best-fit solutions for Johnson Controls for over two decades. Infosys replaced the legacy system with a global warranty platform solution, leveraging the latest UI/UX technologies such as SAP Fiori combined with SAP S/4 HANA. These technologies, along with the application of the agile methodology for execution, delivered an end-to-end, integrated, and centralized warranty process for Johnson Controls. The solution also offers a digital-first experience for both B2B and B2C customers while supporting equipment integration and warranty claims on finished products.

Krzysztof Soltan, Vice President Information Technology - Building Solutions North America & Global Retail at Johnson Controls, said, "Warranty management of assets in smart and healthy buildings are playing an increasingly important role at a process as well as operational level. In order to address the next generation digital needs, we partnered with Infosys to create a solution for our customers with most relevant information through Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The implementation of the Global Warranty Solution on SAP S/4 is a testament to our 20-year partnership with Johnson Controls. The global warranty solution integrates seamlessly with legacy systems to harmonize business processes. Through this transformation journey, we will also help Johnson Controls develop digital strategies for warranty processes. With a comprehensive warranty solution, Johnson Controls will be able to provide digital consumers with a superior after-sales experience."

