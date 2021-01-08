New Energy Equity Expands MI Portfolio with City of Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity , along with their development partner Chart House Energy, has completed a 326 kW-DC solar development project consisting of three separate municipal buildings in Norton Shores, MI. The three rooftops, totaling about 21,000 square feet, includes the City of Norton Shores Fire Station, Public Works building, and City Hall. Working with the City of Norton Shores and Chart House Energy will add to New Energy Equity's continued expansion throughout Michigan. Outside of Michigan, New Energy Equity has completed over 150 projects, totaling more than 185 MW in the Midwest Region.

New Energy Equity provided the upfront development financing, engineering and design support and long-term financing for the project. The project allows the City to save money on their annual electricity bills with no upfront costs. New Energy Equity will continue to work with the City of Norton Shores, Chart House Energy, and other local organizations across the state to promote the use of clean renewable energy.

"This project is expected to offset around 420 MWh per year, roughly equivalent to the annual energy usage of about 50 households. We are thrilled to see our partnership with New Energy Equity result in the successful installation of solar across the region," says Jon Ledsworth of Chart House Energy.

"When cities like Norton Shores prioritize access to clean energy for their community, they not only save money on their electricity costs, but they also reduce their carbon footprint." says New Energy Equity CEO and President Matthew Hankey. "We are excited about this project and the partnership between the City of Norton Shores, New Energy Equity and Chart House Energy. "

New Energy Equity recently completed a series of projects in the area totaling 647 kW-DC and has a local development pipeline exceeding 5 MW for 2021 in the state of Michigan.

About New Energy Equity

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, New Energy Equity develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity successfully developed over 250MW of solar projects since 2013. The company was ranked as the sixth-largest developer on Solar Power World's "2019 Top Solar Contractors" list and was voted as one of the fastest-growing energy companies in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia by Inc. Magazine in 2020.

