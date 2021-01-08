Luminare Partners With the City of Corpus Christi To Deploy Innoculate™ - A COVID-19 Vaccine Management Solution

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminare has partnered with the City of Corpus Christi to deploy Innoculate™, an automated COVID-19 vaccine management solution. Innoculate™ (named for Innovation + Inoculation) is designed for public health departments, fire departments, inter-agency cooperatives, hospitals, and large enterprise or educational systems to administer and manage vaccination in an efficient end-to-end solution to manage a high volume of vaccinations. The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District was recently notified that it will receive 4,000 Moderna vaccines that will be administered through a mega COVID-19 vaccine drive thru . The Health District will be vaccinating eligible Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals regardless of county residency.

"We are so excited to be receiving COVID vaccines for our community and having the Luminare system has helped facilitate the registration process as well as fulfilling all the state reporting requirements!" - Annette Rodriguez, MPH, Director of Public Health Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

By deploying Innoculate™, a public health or large system manager can maximize the throughput of patients based on availability and other criteria, track vaccines at a granular level, and report demographic and efficacy data automatically to state and federal agencies. This has been especially effective for fire departments and other agencies that operate within the health district.

Innoculate™ helps organizations manage and automate the registration, qualification, consent, and scheduling of vaccinations. The system allows administrators to manage and update scheduling based on available hours and capacity in real time. In addition, the system documents and tracks all vaccine batches, lot information, and required booster dates to ensure patients receive the correct second dose on time. Prior allergic reactions are flagged to alert the staff, who also document any COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions directly in the patient's record. Innoculate™ helps organizations stay compliant with the drug company, state, and federal requirements, while ensuring they receive additional allotments by integrating with state or national vaccine tracking databases through HL7 or APIs. This can also be used for reporting and data sharing between health department systems, drug manufacturers, pharmacies and business intelligence tools.

"Usually when you hear news of a new batch of vaccines headed your way, there is dread at the management and distribution overhead. Not anymore! We're proud to partner with Corpus Christi to help manage and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Innoculate will help streamline the vaccination process in the fight against COVID-19 and allow for hundreds of thousands of people to get vaccines easily. Also, making data reporting easier with a bidirectional data stream e.g.to ImmTrac2 in Texas is a significant value add. We look forward to continuing to stop this pandemic and pushing granular data to those who need it." - Sarma Velamuri, MD, CEO of Luminare

"Innoculate has given us the ability to efficiently manage vaccine distribution and eliminate manual processes. We're excited to partner with Luminare in distributing vaccines to the citizens of Corpus Christi. Especially since we are now designated as a Mega Center we are fully confident the software platform will easily handle the increased volume, without increasing our administrative burdens." - Peter Collins, Chief Information Officer City of Corpus Christi

Luminare is tasked to help more cities and organizations manage the vaccination distribution process. Interested cities or agencies can send an email to mike.gilbert@luminaremed.com or info@luminaremed.com .

For more information, please visit https://www.luminaremed.com/Innoculate/ .

About Luminare: Luminare's mission is to stop deaths and morbidity through efficient, software-driven workflow optimization and digitization of manual processes. It was awarded Most Promising Web & IT company in the US in 2017 by Jones School of Business at Rice University and is also an alum from cohort X6 of the Texas Medical Center's accelerator, TMCX+. Luminare has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on their interoperability showcase on sepsis to demonstrate their software, Sagitta, to effectively move patient care. Luminare developed Quickscreen, an innovative COVID-19 screening tool to help people get back to work and keep businesses safe. To learn more about Luminare, visit: https://www.luminaremed.com/.

