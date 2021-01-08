Jerome Bettis, One Of The Greatest Running Backs In NFL History, Joins BetRivers As Brand Ambassador

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BetRivers.com is proud to announce an exclusive content deal with Jerome Bettis, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and one of the most iconic athletes in Pittsburgh sports history.

Bettis is now bringing his winning ways to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ("RSI") (NYSE:RSI), one of the fastest growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, as part of the BetRivers.com "Bet with a Winner" campaign.

"No matter where he was, growing up in Detroit, playing at Notre Dame, or during his iconic career in Pittsburgh, Jerome Bettis made a positive impact on and off the field," said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI. "We are thrilled for Jerome to bring his authenticity and winning ways to the passionate sports bettors on BetRivers.com."

This partnership makes Bettis an exclusive betting endorser of RSI's BetRivers brand. "The Bus" will serve as the company's brand ambassador and spokesperson, engaging in upcoming promotions and events on BetRivers platforms. As a member of the RSI family, Bettis will inject his passion and insight on pro football with BetRivers user on @BetRivers social media, along with additional digital and traditional media platforms.

A native of Detroit, MI, Bettis would go on to play three seasons at Notre Dame, where he rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 37 total touchdowns. Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 10 pick in the 1993 draft, Bettis was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

A 1996 trade sent Bettis to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and in his first season with the black and yellow, "The Bus" was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year, the first of many accolades that would propel him up the ranks of all-time Pittsburgh greats. Bettis' final season was just as memorable as his first. Although limited in production, Bettis was the emotional leader of a Steelers team that became just the second team in NFL history to advance to the Super Bowl as the final Wild Card team, defeating the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Playing in front of his hometown crowd in Detroit, Bettis earned his first Super Bowl championship in the final game of his career.

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about the partnership and its partner's anticipated performance in connection therewith. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent proxy statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jerome-bettis-one-of-the-greatest-running-backs-in-nfl-history-joins-betrivers-as-brand-ambassador-301203259.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive