Integral Molecular and Optimeos Partner to Deliver Long-acting Therapeutic Antibodies Using Nanoparticle Formulation Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular and Optimeos Life Sciences have partnered to develop antibody therapeutics using long-acting, sustained delivery formulations that will improve patient care and quality of life. The partnership will leverage Integral Molecular's industry-leading platform for antibody discovery and include novel targets in cancer and autoimmune diseases. The therapeutics developed using Optimeos' inverse flash nanoprecipitation (iFNP) platform will reduce the frequency of antibody injections for patients.

"Frequent IV administration is burdensome for patients and can greatly hinder the widespread adoption of therapeutic antibodies in the clinic," said Benjamin Doranz, PhD, President and CEO of Integral Molecular. "Optimeos has solved this problem by encapsulating antibodies in nanoparticles to create long-acting, safe formulations which will improve many biotherapeutics on the market."

Originally developed in the lab of Professor Robert Prud'homme at Princeton University, iFNP allows the robust and scalable incorporation of therapeutic antibodies and other biologics into customizable nanoparticles.

"Our iFNP technology has been extremely successful in improving the delivery of proteins, peptides, and small molecules," said Robert Prud'homme, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor of Optimeos. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to employ Integral Molecular's thought leadership in antibody discovery and expand the applications of iFNP to therapeutic antibodies."

Integral Molecular's MPS Antibody Discovery platform is specifically tailored to isolate antibodies against difficult proteins, overcoming challenges such as low target concentration and structurally complex antigens. Leveraging novel technologies for antibody delivery will further strengthen Integral Molecular's position in the therapeutic antibody space.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (www.integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in discovering and characterizing therapeutic antibodies against membrane proteins, an important group of drug targets found on the surfaces of cells and viruses. Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, auto-immune disorders and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue.

About Optimeos Life Sciences

Optimeos Life Sciences ( http://www.optimeos.com ) is utilizing its patented and scalable polymeric drug delivery system - refined at Princeton University over 20 years of research - to develop new therapeutic drugs for unmet medical needs. Optimeos' technology enables encapsulation of peptides, proteins, RNA and antibody drugs in nanoparticles that assists in their targeted delivery, optimizing their efficacy while minimizing any potential side effects.

Press Contact:

Integral Molecular, Inc.

Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Communications

215-966-6061

info@integralmolecular.com

www.integralmolecular.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-molecular-and-optimeos-partner-to-deliver-long-acting-therapeutic-antibodies-using-nanoparticle-formulation-technology-301202964.html

SOURCE Integral Molecular