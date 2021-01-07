B2B marketing firm, c|change, earns B Corp certification

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- c|change (pronounced "sea change"), a strategy-driven B2B marketing agency, announced it has officially become a certified B Corporation (B Corp). c|change becomes part of a global movement of more than 3,600 for-profit companies who are redefining business.

"When I started c|change in 2001, I wanted our agency to be different—in how we treat our clients, our employees, and our community," said Hugh Schulze, Founder and CEO. "We have three core values—Radical Optimism, Compassionate Collaboration, and Mindful Creativity—and B Corp certification is a reflection of our values in action.

"I'm honored to officially join a community of businesses that are reimagining how economic systems can benefit society."

To achieve certification, companies must meet the non-profit B Lab's high standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. As part of the certification, each company receives a score on their B Impact Assessment that shows areas of strength and improvement. c|change received high marks for purpose-driven initiatives such as:

100% employer-paid health insurance

Paid time off to volunteer

Giving buying preference to local, minority-owned and operated vendors

"We're excited to officially welcome c|change to the B Corp community," said Tim Frick, Co-Chair of B Local Illinois. "c|change has been active in the B Corp community for quite some time. Their certification shows how being a business driven by purpose and values can realize both financial success and positive stakeholder impact."

About c|change

c|change is a strategy-driven marketing agency based in Chicago since 2001. c|change's gifted and empathetic group of strategists, designers, developers, and writers are driven to strengthen relationships—with their clients, for their customers—and to always deliver more in the most thoughtful and meaningful ways possible. Their actions are guided by the agency's core values of Radical Optimism, Compassionate Collaboration, and Mindful Creativity.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. There are now over 3,600 companies, in 150 industries, from 74 countries around the world who are certified B Corps.

Contact:

Adrian Gershom

+1-312-829-9794

agershom@cchangeinc.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2b-marketing-firm-cchange-earns-b-corp-certification-301200742.html

SOURCE C- Change Inc.