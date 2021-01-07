NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX:SBVCF, NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U)) ("SCAC"), who recently launched the largest cannabis special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in history and entered into definitive transaction agreements with Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Roc Nation, CMG Partners Inc. ("Caliva"), and Left Coast Ventures to form TPCO Holding Corp (The Parent Company) (the Transaction), will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com today, January 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET. Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Chief Visionary Officer of The Parent Company, will present and be joined by Michael Auerbach, Founder and Chairman of SCAC, Leland Hensch, CEO of SCAC, Steve Allan, CEO of The Parent Company, Brett Cummings, CFO of The Parent Company and President of Left Coast Ventures, and Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company and President of Caliva. The management team will also be available for Q&A following the presentation.

As of January 6, 2021, Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. is now included in the portfolio of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS). MSOS is the first and only actively managed U.S.-listed ETF with dedicated cannabis exposure focusing exclusively on U.S. companies, including multi-state operators. SCAC is proud to be included in the MSOS portfolio among other leading U.S. cannabis operators.

Conference details include:

DATE: January 7, 2021

TIME: 3:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

The Parent Company Investment Highlights

Proven Business Model – Merger of two top California operators, Caliva and Left Coast Ventures, will create a fully vertically integrated platform with cultivation, manufacturing, brands, retail and delivery to support further brand development and an aggressive M&A strategy. The Company expects combined pro forma revenues of $334 million in 2021.





Merger of two top operators, Caliva and Left Coast Ventures, will create a fully vertically integrated platform with cultivation, manufacturing, brands, retail and delivery to support further brand development and an aggressive M&A strategy. The Company expects combined pro forma revenues of in 2021. Progressive Operational Platform – The Parent Company is designed to own its supply chain, enabling the company to leverage scale and profitably produce and distribute a broad portfolio of cannabis products for every consumer segment. The vertically integrated, omnichannel strategy will maximize gross profit and EBITDA margins, scale consumer reach, generate proprietary consumer data, and beat the illicit market on price, quality, and convenience.





The Parent Company is designed to own its supply chain, enabling the company to leverage scale and profitably produce and distribute a broad portfolio of cannabis products for every consumer segment. The vertically integrated, omnichannel strategy will maximize gross profit and EBITDA margins, scale consumer reach, generate proprietary consumer data, and beat the illicit market on price, quality, and convenience. Omnichannel Platform – Caliva has built and validated a scalable omnichannel business offering customers convenient express or scheduled delivery, and in-store or curbside pick-up, all through a single user-centric e-commerce platform, Caliva.com. This omnichannel e-commerce platform, offering both a robust portfolio of high-margin owned brands as well as third-party brands, is designed to allow The Parent Company to rapidly scale its direct-to-consumer reach to all Californians. Coupled with the powerful sourcing and low-cost manufacturing capabilities at both Left Coast Ventures and Caliva, this omnichannel platform will seek to offer consumers across California compelling pricing and convenience while remaining profitable for The Parent Company.





Caliva has built and validated a scalable omnichannel business offering customers convenient express or scheduled delivery, and in-store or curbside pick-up, all through a single user-centric e-commerce platform, Caliva.com. This omnichannel e-commerce platform, offering both a robust portfolio of high-margin owned brands as well as third-party brands, is designed to allow The Parent Company to rapidly scale its direct-to-consumer reach to all Californians. Coupled with the powerful sourcing and low-cost manufacturing capabilities at both Left Coast Ventures and Caliva, this omnichannel platform will seek to offer consumers across compelling pricing and convenience while remaining profitable for The Parent Company. Exclusive Brand Partnerships and Leading Cultural Influence – Brand strategy and marketing playbook led by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter and Roc Nation, leveraging unparalleled cultural influence of leading artists and entertainers to build the most valuable and scalable brand portfolio in cannabis. JAY-Z officially launched his flagship cannabis line, MONOGRAM, on December 10, 2020 .





Brand strategy and marketing playbook led by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter and Roc Nation, leveraging unparalleled cultural influence of leading artists and entertainers to build the most valuable and scalable brand portfolio in cannabis. JAY-Z officially launched his flagship cannabis line, MONOGRAM, on . Unrivaled Consumer Reach – Caliva currently reaches over 50% of consumers in California through its existing direct-to-consumer. The Parent Company is expected to have the greatest consumer reach of any cannabis company in California , reaching 75% of consumers in the state by the end of 2021 and almost 90% by the end of 2022 through scaling of its omnichannel platform.





Caliva currently reaches over 50% of consumers in through its existing direct-to-consumer. The Parent Company is expected to have the greatest consumer reach of any cannabis company in , reaching 75% of consumers in the state by the end of 2021 and almost 90% by the end of 2022 through scaling of its omnichannel platform. Strong Balance Sheet – SCAC currently holds approximately $575 million cash-in-trust, which would make The Parent Company one of the most well-capitalized cannabis companies in the United States assuming no redemptions. The Parent Company expects to pursue an aggressive M&A strategy to accelerate growth, market share gains, and profitability.





SCAC currently holds approximately cash-in-trust, which would make The Parent Company one of the most well-capitalized cannabis companies in assuming no redemptions. The Parent Company expects to pursue an aggressive M&A strategy to accelerate growth, market share gains, and profitability. Industry-Defining Social Impact – Led by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, The Parent Company will fund The Parent Company Social Equity Ventures with an initial target of $10 million and an annual contribution of at least 2% of its net income to invest in minority-owned and Black-owned cannabis businesses, contributing to the effort to rectify the wrongs of prohibition through diversifying both the business leadership and workforce of the cannabis industry. Beyond investing, the fund will also support organizations and programs focused on diversifying the cannabis workforce through job fairs and placement, industry training and education, as well as Social Equity application support in communities of color.

How to Invest

To invest in The Parent Company and Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., investors may buy or sell shares through their usual investment platform or brokerage. U.S. investors can buy and sell OTCQX securities under the ticker symbol "SBVCF" and Canadian investors can buy and sell through the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "SVC.A.U." Following closing, the securities of The Parent Company will continue trading on the OTCQX and on the NEO.

SCAC anticipates that the transactions constituting The Parent Company will close on or around January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. A copy of the final prospectus (the "Prospectus") associated with the Transaction is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on SCAC's website at www.subversivecapital.com/s/Prospectus.

About Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. Founded by Michael Auerbach and led by Chief Executive Officer, Leland Hensch, SCAC is dedicated to investing in radical companies whose core missions subvert the status quo. For more information, visit www.subversivecapital.com.

About The Parent Company

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (OTCQX:SBVCF, NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U)) will be California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice. See "Forward Looking Statements" below for more information on The Parent Company.

About Roc Nation

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters, and more. Roc Nation's client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names in entertainment, from Rihanna and Rapsody to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development, and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization's full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and global soccer. For further information, visit rocnation.com.

About Caliva

Caliva is a leading single-state cannabis operator in California. Founded in 2015, Caliva's industry advantage comes from its vertical integration and direct-to-consumer platform. This direct-to-consumer experience enables customers to purchase cannabis at Caliva's retail stores and place orders online for in-store pickup or same-day delivery straight to their door. Caliva's plant-based solutions serve over 1 million customers and are designed to fit any lifestyle. Caliva's commitment to compliance and quality reinforce its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. For more information visit caliva.com or follow along on Instagram, @GoCaliva.

About Left Coast Ventures

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, Left Coast Ventures is a diversified cannabis and hemp company specializing in cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand development, and distribution. Left Coast Ventures and its subsidiaries are working to shape the future of the legal cannabis industry in the United States through acquisitions, investments, and incubation while building a respected portfolio of top shelf brands. Wholly owned, licensed, and/or distributed brands within the Left Coast Ventures portfolio include Marley Natural, Mind Your Head by Mickey Hart, Mirayo by Carlos Santana, JEF, SoulSpring, Provault, Chill, Headlight, Get Zen, New Frontier Brewing, and Yummi Karma/High Gorgeous.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects SCAC's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: statements concerning the completion of the Transaction and the expected timing thereof, the Private Placement, the expected plans of The Parent Company, including its growth strategy and use of funds, as well as the future regulatory landscape of cannabis in the United States. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond SCAC's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to complete the Transaction, inability to obtain requisite regulatory or shareholder approvals, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SCAC's final prospectus dated December 16, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SCAC undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

