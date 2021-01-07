Ribbon Upgrades Datora Telecom's Network With Cloud-Native SBC SWe

Enables secure, reliable international peering and enhanced Quality of Service to interconnection partners

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Datora is migrating its network from Ribbon's appliance-based SBCs to Ribbon's cloud-native SBC Software Edition (SBC SWe). Datora will leverage the SBC SWe for both network interconnect and network access use cases.

"We're pleased to entrust our network modernization to Ribbon – thanks to our long-term relationship, we are familiar with the quality of their solutions and their ability to execute," said Samy Uziel, Engineering and Operations Director, Datora. "The SBC SWe performed extremely well during our trials, making complex routing decisions flawlessly even when dealing with high volumes of call traffic."

Ribbon's SBC SWe replicates the features and capabilities of its award-winning appliance-based SBCs in a cloud-native, software footprint. Customers deploying the SBC SWe benefit from secure real-time communications on any private or public cloud environment, without compromising scale or performance. The SBC SWe eliminates CapEx spend on unused capacity and delivers flexibility by allocating virtual cloud resources on demand.

"This deployment showcases our ability to help our customers migrate to the cloud easily and efficiently, enabling them to gain increased flexibility and efficiencies in their network," said Julio Villafañe, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for the Caribbean and Latin American Region. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Datora for years to come."

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom.

