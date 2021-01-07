Skanska builds Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in Florida, USA, for about USD 64M, about SEK 524M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Orlando Health, Inc. to construct the new Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in Orlando, Florida, USA. The contract is worth about USD 64M, about SEK 524M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The new 371,000-square-foot (about 35,000 sqm) institute will include an eight-story hospital that will house 75 inpatient rooms and 10 operating rooms (ORs). An adjoining 6-story medical office building will include two floors of ambulatory suites which will contain an added 12 ORs. The inpatient and outpatient facility will be dedicated solely to the care of orthopedic patients.

Construction began November 2020, and completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

