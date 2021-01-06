Medline Expanding Clinician Access to Products Designed to Safely Control Bleeding

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and Tricol Biomedical, Inc. today announced an exclusive agreement to distribute Hemostatic Control (HemCon) products in North America to acute care, emergency services, and cath lab providers.

Severe bleeding accounts for over 35% of pre-hospital deaths and close to 40% of deaths within the first 24 hours of sustaining an injury, according to a 2015 National Trauma Institute estimate.

Rapid control of bleeding can be applied across specialties within the continuum of care, from Trauma to Cardiology to Home Health. "Managing blood loss within a healthcare facility can prevent unnecessary deaths in severe cases or improve a patient's care experience during vascular access procedures or routine dialysis treatments," says Mitchel Kenoe, director of product management at Namic, a division of Medline.

From traumatic injuries to elective procedures, hemostasis products from Tricol Biomedical are designed to advance the standard of care, with product technologies that rapidly control bleeding even for patients taking oral anticoagulants while providing a barrier to bacterial penetration into the wound.

Medline and Tricol's exclusive offering includes:

"This distribution agreement combines a best-in-class bleeding control product line from Tricol Biomedical with the depth of service to healthcare providers from Medline. This enables us to achieve our ultimate goal of improving patient care and outcomes by eliminating preventable deaths due to blood loss," says Brian Clare, Ph.D., vice president of business operations at Tricol Biomedical. "Since our inception, we have relied on the very best research and development to build our world-class offering. Medline will expand our reach to healthcare providers across the continuum of care."

To learn more about this bleeding control offering from Medline, please visit: https://www.medline.com/pages/who-we-serve/acute-care/

To purchase bleeding control products from Medline, please visit us here.

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Tricol Biomedical, Inc.:

Tricol Biomedical Inc. (formerly HemCon Medical Technologies, Inc.), originally founded in 2001 and re-invented in April 2016, develops and markets innovative medical technologies that address wound care from closure to treatment. The company is the proud owner of the HemCon brand product line, designed for medical professionals in hospital, dental and clinical settings, as well as military and civilian first responders, where rapid control of bleeding is of critical importance. Tricol Biomedical is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with additional commercial operations in Ireland and the Czech Republic. For more information, please visit www.tricolbiomedical.com.

