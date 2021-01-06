Sagewind Capital Invests in Sigma Defense Systems

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today an investment in Sigma Defense Systems LLC ("Sigma Defense" or "The Company"), a leading provider of airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ("AISR") sensor data transport engineering and services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Perry, Georgia, Sigma Defense serves a wide range of defense end users, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC). Its capabilities support highly complex, ground-based tactical-relay, sensor data backhaul systems to ensure the secure and rapid transport of information from the tactical edge to operators and analysts worldwide.

John Wilcox and Matt Jones, highly regarded industry executives, have joined Sigma Defense as Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively. Messrs. Wilcox and Jones have extensive experience working with AISR data transport for mission-critical applications. Mr. Wilcox previously served as Chief Information Officer of USSOCOM, where he was responsible for developing the AISR roadmap and for implementing innovative technology and systems for sensor data transport to ensure that high-definition full motion video data can be securely transmitted from the field and accessible to commanders and users in real time. Mr. Jones previously served as President of SAP NS2 Mission Systems where he oversaw a portfolio of diverse Signals Intelligence and ISR contracts.

Scott Ritchie and Thor James, Sigma Defense's founders will remain with the Company as Chief Growth Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, and retain a significant equity ownership.

"We are very excited to partner with the Sigma Defense team, building on our extensive experience investing in and supporting government services businesses," said Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind. "Sigma Defense has an excellent track record and reputation delivering high-impact, mission-critical tactical relay data transport services to the US military so that intelligence analysts can continue to work with real-time information and solve various problems."

Mr. Ritchie said, "Sagewind is an ideal partner to help us accelerate growth as we enter into a new chapter in our Company's development. They have backed several management teams in growing their businesses through acquisitions and other growth initiatives, including expanding their customer bases and capabilities. We believe that our collaboration with Sagewind will enable us to better fulfill our mission."

Mr. James said, "Scott and I are very proud of what Sigma Defense has accomplished since we founded the company fifteen years ago. In particular, we have earned the confidence of important government agencies and we are grateful for their continued support. We have long believed that our business could do more for these customers and others by expanding our capabilities and entering new markets. We have known John Wilcox since the beginning and believe that he and Matt Jones have the background and experience to help move us forward. We look forward to working closely with them in our new senior roles."

Mr. Wilcox added, "Sigma Defense is at the ideal inflection point where the company has realized solid organic development and is now ready to partner with Sagewind for the next phase of growth. Having known the business since inception, I know firsthand the incredible job that Scott and Thor have done supporting mission-critical initiatives for the US Government. Matt and I are thrilled to now have the opportunity to collaborate with them and the team to reach the next phase of growth and continue delivering top-tier results for our customers."

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as Sagewind's legal counsel. DC Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor to Sagewind. Maynard Cooper & Gale served as legal counsel to Sigma Defense.

About Sigma Defense Systems LLC

Sigma Defense is a premier provider of integrated technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and sensors. Founded in 2006, the company delivers innovative engineering, system integration, and program management solutions to the DoD and IC.

About Sagewind Capital LLC

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams, and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods.

