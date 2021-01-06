Encompass Health and UnityPoint Health - Trinity announce future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Moline, Illinois

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE:EHC) and UnityPoint Health – Trinity today announced they are moving forward with plans to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on UnityPoint Health – Trinity's Moline campus in Moline, Illinois. A certificate of need for the project was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board in June. The new hospital will be called The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute and will be constructed at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street. The new hospital is expected to begin serving patients in mid–2022.

"Through this new hospital and our joint venture with UnityPoint Health – Trinity, we look forward to providing even more access to high–quality care for Quad Cities area residents in need of rehabilitative services," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "UnityPoint Health is a strong healthcare organization well known for its dedication to the communities it serves and its preeminent healthcare services including its existing rehabilitative services. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we will help patients regain their independence through our coordinated and connected care."

"We are excited to announce our partnership to bring The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute to Moline. This new hospital will be an important, significant new development which will provide long term benefits for many in our community," said Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer for UnityPoint Health – Trinity. "Our goals are to enhance acute rehabilitative care in the Quad Cities, increase access to high–quality inpatient rehabilitation services, and keep patients close to home and family."

Complementing local acute care services like those provided by UnityPoint Health – Trinity, the new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

The medical staff will be comprised of physicians experienced in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as other specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease and nephrology to assist in the medical management of a complex patient population. The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

Once the new hospital is operational, UnityPoint Health's existing 22–bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island will be consolidated into the new joint venture hospital.

The formation of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions, and the joint venture's operation of the hospital is subject to regulatory approvals.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is the nation's 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America, providing care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. As an industry leader in the Midwest, we put people first — they're our sweet spot, what we care about most, and why we do what we do. Our 30,000 team members are committed to giving each person the type of experience we'd want for our own loved ones. We believe everyday moments are worth celebrating, and as your partner in health care, we're dedicated to making it easier to live well. UnityPoint Health, UnityPoint Clinic® and UnityPoint at HomeSM provide easier, more personal care to patients and families. Because people are amazing, and we're here to help keep them that way.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 242 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this joint venture, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. This hospital's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against this hospital; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays, including in connection with the regulatory review and approval process; the continued spread of COVID-19, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health and this hospital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings, and productivity improvements arising from the related operations and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; this hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's or its partners' information systems; this hospital's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on this hospital's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Encompass Health contacts: UnityPoint Health contact: Media: Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912 Media: Ashe Simpson | 309 373-3839 hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com ashe.simpson@unitypoint.org



Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-and-unitypoint-health--trinity-announce-future-inpatient-rehabilitation-hospital-in-moline-illinois-301201750.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.