Purcell Tire Joins Michelin Commercial Service Network and Michelin and Oliver Retreading Networks

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., announced today that Purcell Tire & Rubber Company (Purcell Tire) will join the MICHELIN® Commercial Service Network™ (MCSN) and Michelin Retread Technologies, Inc. (MRTI) and Oliver Rubber Company, LLC (Oliver) retreading networks. With 65 service locations and five retread plants in 15 states, Purcell Tire is one of the top 10 independent commercial tire dealerships and the largest retreader for Off-the-Road (OTR) tires in North America.

With the addition of Purcell Tire, the MCSN will now offer homogenous fleet service at more than 400 locations nationwide. As an MCSN franchisee, Purcell Tire will offer fleets a comprehensive service package, including online reporting, MICHELIN ONCall emergency road service, MICHELIN Tire Care tire-monitoring service, MICHELIN Mechanical Care trailer repair and readiness program, and access to skilled technicians backed by rigorous certification and audit standards. The MCSN is designed to help fleets maximize uptime and ensure consistent, high-quality service from a nationwide franchise network.

"By partnering with Purcell Tire, Michelin is securing a relationship across our entire line of business-to-business on- and off-road products and services," said Bill Schafer, vice president of B2B sales for Michelin North America. "Having Purcell Tire as part of our franchise network reinforces Michelin's commitment to independent dealers. It also supports our strategy to offer fleets the very best service through a national network of franchisees."

With their December acquisition of Quality Tire, Purcell Tire's retread plant footprint will also consist of three MRTI plants in Potosi, Mo., Hudson, Colo., and Phoenix, Ariz., along with two Oliver plants in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Billings, Mont.

"After a 30-year relationship with Michelin, Purcell Tire is honored to be a part of a very exclusive network of dealers focused on offering the best products and services for commercial and OTR fleets," said Bob Purcell, owner of Purcell Tire.

About Purcell Tire & Rubber Company

The first Purcell Tire and Service Center location was opened in 1936 by Robert M. Purcell in Washington, Missouri. He established a second location in Granite City, Ill. In 1951. His son, Robert G. Purcell, opened a third location in De Soto, Missouri in 1964. Under the direction of Robert G. Purcell and his wife, Juanita, those three locations expanded to more than 65 service locations in 15 states, five retread plants and a fleet of vehicles that provide pick-up and delivery service to 48 states. Purcell Tire and Service Centers ranks in the top 10 of independent commercial tire dealerships and is the largest retreader for OTR tires in North America.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purcell-tire-joins-michelin-commercial-service-network-and-michelin-and-oliver-retreading-networks-301201269.html

SOURCE Michelin