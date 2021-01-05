Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GetWireless establishes Verizon VAD relationship while expanding their connectivity services offering

PRNewswire  
January 05, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor of IoT solutions since 2001, announced today they have joined the Verizon Partner Program (VPP) as a VAD (Value Added Distributor) of Verizon's activation services. As a Tier 1 VAD, GetWireless will deliver connectivity services offerings to their community of resale partners. This new addition to their services portfolio further defines the "value" GetWireless brings to its customers.

"GetWireless is excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with Verizon...

The "Activate Where You Buy" program, launched in 2019 empowers activation and connectivity services in addition to GetWireless' comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways.

"GetWireless is excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with Verizon and enable our network of resale partners to offer Verizon Wireless as a part of our 'Activate Where You Buy' program," said Terra Bastolich, VP of Marketing at GetWireless.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can contact us today for details.

About GetWireless
Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

Contact: Terra Bastolich, tbastolich@getwirelessllc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getwireless-establishes-verizon-vad-relationship-while-expanding-their-connectivity-services-offering-301201151.html

SOURCE GetWireless

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com