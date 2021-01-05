ALM Media And Bloomberg Law Enter New Content Agreement For Legal News, Verdicts, Experts

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM Media® (ALM), and Bloomberg Law today announced a new licensing agreement that will provide Bloomberg Law customers with ALM legal news and information, including more than 3,000 new pieces of original news reporting each month, archived news content, and data from ALM Experts and VerdictSearch. For more information and to schedule a demo of Bloomberg Law, visit http://onb-law.com/MdSe50CZuwE.

ALM is an authoritative source of news and insights on the legal industry. Bloomberg Law is the strategic provider of an advanced legal technology platform trusted by the country's largest law firms, corporations, law schools and the U.S. courts.

"We're excited to bring Bloomberg Law customers ALM content as part of our fully integrated platform."

Within the Bloomberg Law platform, ALM's news content from brands such as The American Lawyer, Corporate Counsel, The National Law Journal, Legaltech News, and New York Law Journal, among others, joins reporting from Bloomberg Law's newsroom of more than 200 journalists including correspondents based in key markets around the country and across the globe.

ALM Experts, a database of over 15,000 listings of expert witnesses, investigators, process servers, court reporters, consultants and litigation support professionals from every region of the United States, and content from ALM's VerdictSearch, including over 200,000 national and state cases, will also be integrated into the Bloomberg Law platform as part of the new agreement.

These content sets supplement Bloomberg Law's timesaving tools including Practical Guidance and In Focus pages, as well as AI-powered tools such as Brief Analyzer, Litigation Analytics, Docket Key search functionality, Points of Law, and Smart Code.

"We are delighted to enter into this new partnership with Bloomberg Law," said Richard Caruso, Vice President and General Manager, Global Legal News. "For Bloomberg Law customers, this will allow for a seamless experience to engage with ALM's legal news, verdicts and experts content within the Bloomberg Law platform."

"We're excited to bring Bloomberg Law customers ALM content as part of our fully integrated platform, providing attorneys everything they need in one place," said Joe Breda, president of Bloomberg Law. "Our investment in ALM's content is one of many exciting additions for Bloomberg Law."

As with all enhancements to the Bloomberg Law platform, access to ALM content is available to current subscribers at no additional cost.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alm-media-and-bloomberg-law-enter-new-content-agreement-for-legal-news-verdicts-experts-301201099.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Law