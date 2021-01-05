Richmond University Medical Center Modernizes Interoperability with Infor Healthcare's Cloverleaf

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) in Staten Island, New York, has selected Infor Cloud Cloverleaf™ to increase interoperability across its network of healthcare services and providers. Specifically, the organization will deploy the cloud-based iteration of Infor Cloverleaf in order to increase clinical data liquidity, to contribute to improved care outcomes, and to contribute to lower healthcare costs for patients. By moving interoperability to the cloud, RUMC will be able to focus more time on care outcomes and business outcomes, less time managing servers and applications, begin leveraging FHIR and API-based data exchange, and benefit from being on the latest version of Cloverleaf with routine upgrades.

Infor Cloverleaf will enable data interoperability and integration across clinical applications, both inside and outside of the organization, through support of proprietary and traditional data formats and protocols as well as newer web-based API standards such as FHIR.

"The Cloverleaf cloud offering will enable us to stay current with improvements to interoperability trends like API-based data exchange, to stay secure, and to have access to scalability as our needs grow," said RUMC President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Messina, PhD, FACHE. "Now teams at RUMC can better collaborate within and across departments, enhancing the quality, safety and efficiency of the patient care that we provide."

The Infor Cloverleaf Integration Suite is an innovative foundation for clinical interoperability, supports many protocols for communication and can transform messages between various industry-standard data formats. Cloverleaf acts as a common hub through which systems communicate, which can reduce organizations' needs for expensive point-to-point connections.

"Modern healthcare organizations are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to solve data integration challenges to increase revenue opportunities, improve flexibility and stay competitive," said Mike Poling, Infor vice president of healthcare. "Right now, it's all about bringing clinical and business information together. It's impossible for a healthcare organization to deliver the best care at the lowest cost, and to ensure patients are satisfied during their encounters, when data is siloed. Understanding this pain point, Infor is able to provide applications that combine both technical excellence with an understanding of current healthcare needs in order to simplify these complex challenges."

About RUMC

Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) is a not-for-profit healthcare provider serving the ethnically diverse community of Staten Island and its neighbors. The medical center provides premier-quality patient care through a full spectrum of emergent, acute, primary, behavioral health, and educational services. RUMC does this in an environment that promotes the highest satisfaction among patients, families, physicians and staff. For more information, call 1-718-818-1234 or visit www.rumcsi.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Infor



Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

