Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. and Vision Essence Inc. Team Up for Ocular Nutrition

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. (Clarion) and Vision Essence, Inc. (Vision Essence) have established a partnership to extend the reach of Canada's leading edge ocular nutrition products known to help people with age related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic eye disease, the top causes of blindness in Canadians. Effective January 4, 2021, Clarion will be the exclusive distributor of Vision Essence products across Canada.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Vision Essence," said Bryan Gosse, Director of Vision Sales at Clarion Medical Technologies, Inc. "Vision Essence has quickly established their nutraceutical products as the market leader in Canada in the fight against AMD. Together, with Clarion's diagnostic and treatment options, the addition of Vision Essence products further our ability to provide industry leading proactive solutions for patients faced with the impact of AMD."

"As innovators and drivers in the medical retina space, Vision Essence and Clarion are a perfect fit to deliver the dynamic science of nutrigenomics and advanced diagnostics to Canadian eye care practitioners," said Brannen Hinton, CEO of Vision Essence Inc. "Early intervention with personalized medicine provides individuals the best opportunity to enjoy a lifetime of healthy sight, reducing risk and improving vision for patients facing metabolic and age-related macular diseases."

About Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)1,2,3

The macula is a small area of the retina facilitating detailed, central vision, and AMD and DR are the two leading causes of vision loss in people over and under the age of 65, respectively. Millions of Canadians are afflicted with these debilitating conditions which damage the macula and threaten independence by removing one's ability to read, drive, and recognize faces.

About Vision Essence Inc.

Vision Essence is Canada's leader in clean-label ocular nutrition products made with and without zinc. Peer-reviewed, published data inform the development of professionally dispensed formulations, each containing the three critical macular pigment carotenoids- lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin- responsible for optimal visual clarity and protection of the eye's most delicate structures. Vision Essence is the top choice of professionals providing their patients superior eye health care.

To learn more about the vision essence line of products, visit: www.visionessence.com

About Clarion Medical Technologies Inc.

Clarion Medical Technologies is one of Canada's largest medical companies. Since 1989, Clarion has focused on delivering innovative solutions for Vision, Urology, Gynecology, ENT and Aesthetic markets by sourcing high performance, best in class products. By harnessing innovative technologies, the talents of their people and the expertise of their partners, Clarion delivers advanced solutions that help improve the quality of healthcare. Their products and services include laser technologies, nutraceuticals, diagnostic equipment, skincare, dermal fillers, intra-ocular lenses, laser fibers, clinical education, laser safety, and technical support.

