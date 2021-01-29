Laura Bastias Appointed Independent Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. ("Turmalina", or the "Company"; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce that Laura Bastias will join the board of the company as an independent director.



Ms Bastias is a highly respected San Juan-based lawyer with extensive experience in mining and corporate law.

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, states:

"Laura is a highly regarded lawyer with extensive experience in Argentine mining law and brings an impressive range of skills, capabilities and qualities to the board. Her knowledge of the local mining, permitting and corporate environment is remarkable, and her balanced perspective will serve her well as an independent director. I welcome Laura on to the Board and we look forward to working with her."

Laura is a lawyer with over 10 years' experience in mining law. She is currently a partner at San Juan legal firm Bastias Yacante Abogados, where she acts as the mining legal advisor to numerous major and junior mining firms operating in the region. She has also held various legal, environmental and permitting roles with Minera Los Pelambres, Golden Mining S.A. and Sable Resources Ltd. Laura has particular experience in legal and legislative analysis, due diligence, negotiations, structuring agreements and capital risk analysis.

Following the appointment of Ms Bastias the Board of Turmalina is as follows:

Rohan Wolfe, CEO

Bryan Slusarchuk, President

Francisco ‘Chico' Azevedo, V.P. Business Development

Laura Bastias, Independent Director

Mark Eaton, Independent Director



On Behalf of the Company,

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Website: turmalinametals.com

Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact Bryan Slusarchuk at +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or via info@turmalinametals.com.



