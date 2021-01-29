Market Overview

Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 29, 2021 9:07am   Comments
Green Bay, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE:SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services announced today that on January 28, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 8, 2021.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

 For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

 

Source: Schneider SNDR


Kara
Schneider
920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com
