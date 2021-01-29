Global Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market Size Will Grow to USD 9 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market By Type Analysis (Alpha-Linolenic Acid, Eicosapentaenoic Acid, and Docosahexaenoic Acid), By Application Analysis (Infant formula, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, and Petfood), By Source Analysis (Fish Oil, Algal Oil, and Plant Oil), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026".

"According to the research study, the global Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market was estimated at USD 4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2026. The global Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% from 2019 to 2027".

Omega−3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and are also called n−3 fatty acids, ω−3 fatty acids, and omega-3 oils. There are two major sources of omega−3 fatty acids including plant sources such as walnut, edible seeds, clary sage seed, flaxseed, Sacha Inchi, Echium, hemp, etc., and animal sources such as fish, chicken eggs, squid, krill, certain algae, etc. Lowering the risk of diseases and disorders such as cancer, asthma, cardiovascular disease, atopic diseases, inflammation, cognitive aging, brain and visual functions, mental health, developmental disabilities, and risk of deficiency is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the omega 3 fatty acid demands over the forecast period.

The omega 3 fatty acid market is segmented based on type, application, and source. Based on type segmentation, the market is classified into alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Among them, alpha-linolenic acid found in plant sources, whereas; eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid both found in marine sources.

Top Market Players

Key players operating in the Omega 3 Fatty Acid industry are Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Royal DSM, Schiff Vitamins (Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC), Nordic Naturals, Inc., Epax Norway AS, Omega Protein Corporation, Organic Technologies, Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., Cellana Inc., and others. The prominent market players in the market are focused on key trends such as Go-To-Market Strategy, Merger & Acquisitions and Partnerships/JVs Feasibility, and New Product/Service Launch and Expansion.

Based on the application the omega 3 fatty acid market is classified as infant formula, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, food and beverage, dietary supplements, and pet food. Among these, the dietary supplements segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share in terms of volume as well as value. High population growth and increasing per capita income are predicted to strengthen the growth of the market especially across developing economies over the forecast period.

By Source, the Omega 3 fatty acid market split into fish oil, algal oil, and plant oil. Among all the source segments, the fish oil segment accounts for more than 40% share in the global omega 3 fatty acid market. Nevertheless, the plant oil segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. This is with respect to the increasing vegan population across the globe.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the omega 3 fatty acid industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of type, application, source, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits for omega 3 fatty acids is anticipated to strengthen the global market over the forecast period. Increasing application finding new markets and an increase in application profiling are some of the important factors enhancing the growth of the market across the globe.

The Omega 3 fatty acid market is segmented based on type, application, and source. Based on type segmentation, the market is classified into alpha-linolenic acid, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexaenoic acid. Based on the application the Omega 3 fatty acid market is classified as infant formula, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, food and beverage, dietary supplements, and pet food.

The global omega 3 fatty acid market analysis is split into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, the Asia Pacific omega 3 fatty acid market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is owing to the increasing popularity of healthy products coupled with increasing per capita income of the consumers across the region especially in countries such as India and China. Furthermore, the increasing population is another factor bolstering the omega 3 fatty acid market across the region. North America and Europe omega 3 fatty acid markets are anticipated to account for major revenue share in the global market. This is attributed to the increasing penetration of omega 3 fatty acids in the food supplement and active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

This report segments the Global Omega 3 Fatty Acid market as follows:

Global Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market: By Type Analysis

ALA (Alpha-Linolenic Acid)

EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)

DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)

Global Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market: By Application Analysis

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Nutrition

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pet Food

Global Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market: By Source Analysis

Fish Oil

Algal Oil

Plant Oil

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analyst, the omega 3 fatty acid market is fragmented in nature. There are multiple companies operating at the domestic and local level.

Among the application segment, the pharmaceutical segment accounts for around 27% value share in 2019

Dietary Supplements account for dominant market share coupled with a high growth rate over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing health awareness and popularity of nutraceuticals among the consumers

At present, the average price of the omega 3 fatty acid is around USD 23 thousand per metric ton

In terms of sales volume, the global market is anticipated to grow at around 11% over the forecast period

