AMG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 8, 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 28, 2021 6:05pm   Comments
Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.
        
In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management's expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13714782. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG's website at https://ir.amg.com/.

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:
Media Relations:

Anjali Aggarwal
Jonathan Freedman

(617) 747-3300
ir@amg.com
pr@amg.com


