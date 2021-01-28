MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020

Market Overview

Fourth Quarter Summary(1)

  • Net income for the fourth quarter was $16.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share.
    -- Revenue, net of interest expense, increased $2.3 million, or 5%, to $49.7 million.
    -- Credit loss expense decreased $8.0 million, or 161%, from improved economic forecasts.
    -- Noninterest expense decreased $28.0 million, or 47%, to $31.9 million due to the $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2020 (the "linked quarter").
  • Net charge-off ratio was 4 basis points ("bps"), a decline of 16 bps from the linked quarter.
  • COVID-19 loan modifications declined to $44.1 million, which represented 1.3% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income.
  • Average deposits increased $172.9 million, or 17% annualized, while cost of total deposits declined 11 bps to 38 bps.

Full Year 2020 Summary(1)

  • Net income for the full year was $6.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.
  • Core earnings(2) were $38.1 million, a decline of $5.5 million, or 13%, due primarily to pandemic-related credit loss expenses recognized in 2020.
  • Net charge-off ratio improved 8 bps to 15 bps.
  • Book value and tangible book value per share(2) grew 2% and 12%, respectively.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) ("we", "our", or the "Company") today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $16.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $19.8 million, or a loss of $1.23 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. Net income for the full year of 2020 was $6.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year of 2019 of $43.6 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "This was an excellent quarter for MidWestOne. Earnings were strong at $1.04 per diluted common share and a 1.22% return on average assets, 13.15% return on average equity, and 17.07% return on average tangible equity(2). Among the most positive elements of the quarter was a nice increase in noninterest income driven by our residential mortgage and wealth management operations. We also benefited from credit loss expense recapture, which was driven by stability in loan credit quality and improved economic forecasts. Finally, in a tough operating environment, we achieved core commercial loan(2) growth in the fourth quarter of 6% annualized."

1Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted. Full Year 2020 Summary compares to the full year 2019 unless noted.

2Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income   $ 39,037       $ 37,809       $ 39,584       $ 152,964      $ 143,650  
Noninterest income   10,626       9,570       9,036       38,620      31,246  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   49,663       47,379       48,620       191,584      174,896  
Credit loss (benefit) expense   (3,041 )     4,992       604       28,369      7,158  
Noninterest expense   31,915       59,939       36,436       149,893      117,535  
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)   20,789       (17,552 )     11,580       13,322      50,203  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,079       2,272       (1,791 )     6,699      6,573  
Net income (loss)   $ 16,710       $ (19,824 )     $ 13,371       $ 6,623      $ 43,630  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 1.04       $ (1.23 )     $ 0.83       $ 0.41      $ 2.93  
                     
Return on average assets   1.22   %   (1.48 ) %   1.14   %   0.13  %   1.04 %
Return on average equity   13.15   %   (14.88 ) %   10.55   %   1.28  %   9.65 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   17.07   %   12.56   %   15.60   %   10.80  %   13.98 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   59.69   %   55.37   %   63.05   %   56.92  %   57.56 %
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of December 31, 2020, loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $44.1 million, a decline of 62% from $116.0 million at September 30, 2020. Of those modified loans at December 31, 2020, $24.6 million are in their first deferral period while $19.5 million are in or being processed for an additional deferral.

Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans

On December 27, 2020, a new COVID-19 relief bill was signed into law by President Trump, which includes as part of the bill up to $284.5 billion of a second wave of PPP funding. On January 8, 2021, the SBA issued guidance that amended the threshold for loans that qualify for the simplified forgiveness application from $50,000 or less to $150,000 or less.

During the first wave of the PPP, the Company funded 2,681 loans totaling $348.5 million. As of December 31, 2020, 2,410 loans totaling $259.3 million, including $5.3 million of unamortized net fees, were outstanding. Of those remaining loans, 2,189 loans totaling $72.9 million, including unamortized net fees of $1.7 million, qualified for the simplified forgiveness application described above.

Mr. Funk stated, "The Company remains committed to supporting our customers and communities, and we intend to participate in this next wave of the PPP. We expect the volume of second wave funding will be lower than the first round."

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $37.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to accelerated PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness, higher volume of average interest earning assets, and a stable net interest margin. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million in the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $1.9 million in the linked quarter. Average interest earning assets increased $182.5 million to $5.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2020, as net loan pay-downs and deposit inflows were re-invested into debt securities.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.14% in the linked quarter as lower average funding costs were more than offset by lower average earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 12 bps to 0.64%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.47%, which declined 15 bps from the linked quarter. Total earning asset yields decreased 10 bps from the linked quarter, reflecting the origination and re-pricing of loans at, generally, lower coupon rates compared to existing portfolio coupon rates as well as a shift in earning asset mix to a greater proportion of investment securities, which generally have lower yields than loans.

"The transitory benefit to our net interest margin from PPP loan forgiveness will continue over the next few quarters. The margin was negatively impacted in the fourth quarter by a reversal of $0.4 million of interest income from a loan relationship placed on nonaccrual. The low interest rate environment continues to challenge our margin management," stated Mr. Funk.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million, or 11%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to a $0.6 million increase in loan revenue, an increase in 'Other' noninterest income of $0.3 million, and an increase of $0.2 million in investment services and trust activities revenue. The increase in loan revenue reflected robust production from the Company's residential mortgage business as low interest rates continued to drive new purchase and refinance volumes.

Mr. Funk noted, "Both our home mortgage center and investment services group had record years in 2020. Our trust department also contributed despite being challenged by additional delays in the Iowa court system due to the pandemic. We are very positive about the future direction of these three areas of our Company. During the quarter, we added two wealth management professionals to our trust department serving the Twin Cities metro. We believe this will enhance wealth management revenue in 2021 and beyond."

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2019
Investment services and trust activities $ 2,518      $ 2,361     $ 2,421  
Service charges and fees 1,571      1,491     2,072  
Card revenue 1,517      1,600     1,142  
Loan revenue 3,900      3,252     1,757  
Bank-owned life insurance 541      530     501  
Investment securities gains, net 30      106     18  
Other 549      230     1,125  
Total noninterest income $ 10,626      $ 9,570     $ 9,036  
                       

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $28.0 million, or 46.8%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge that was recorded in the linked quarter. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expense increased $3.5 million, due primarily to increases in compensation and employee benefits of $1.2 million, $0.9 million in legal and professional expenses and $0.9 million in 'Other' noninterest expense. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was due mainly to an increase of $1.0 million related to incentive compensation expense and commissions. The increase in legal and professional expenses was primarily driven by $0.6 million of consulting fees incurred as part of a large contract renewal where the consultant earned a fee based on life-of-contract savings. The increase in 'Other' noninterest expense was primarily attributable to a $0.8 million loss from the termination of our cash flow hedge in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increased noninterest expenses noted above were the primary drivers in the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 4.32% to 59.69%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 55.37%.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2019
Compensation and employee benefits $ 17,638       $ 16,460     $ 19,246  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,476       2,278     2,347  
Equipment 2,040       1,935     2,251  
Legal and professional 2,052       1,184     1,797  
Data processing 1,460       1,308     1,492  
Marketing 986       857     1,147  
Amortization of intangibles 1,569       1,631     1,941  
FDIC insurance 495       470     (72 )
Communications 412       428     493  
Foreclosed assets, net (35 )     13     173  
Other 2,822       1,875     5,621  
Total core noninterest expense $ 31,915       $ 28,439     $ 36,436  
Goodwill impairment $
       $ 31,500     $  
Total noninterest expense $ 31,915       $ 59,939     $ 36,436  
                         

The Company incurred no merger-related costs in either the fourth quarter of 2020 or in the linked quarter, whereas a total amount of $3.3 million of merger-related costs were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 19.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to (12.9)% in the linked quarter. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate in the linked quarter was 16.3%. The effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected an increase in income taxes based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and renewable energy tax credits.The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 50.3%. Excluding the impact of the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate was 14.9%. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 19-21%.

   
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

 As of or For the Three Months Ended
December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020   2020   2019
Ending Balance Sheet          
Total assets $ 5,556.6      $ 5,330.7     $ 4,653.6  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,482.2      3,537.4     3,451.3  
Total securities held for investment 1,657.4      1,366.3     786.0  
Total deposits 4,547.0      4,333.6     3,728.7  
Average Balance Sheet          
Average total assets $ 5,457.9      $ 5,311.4     $ 4,634.6  
Average total loans 3,560.6      3,576.6     3,493.5  
Average total deposits 4,490.0      4,317.2     3,723.9  
Funding and Liquidity          
Short-term borrowings $ 230.8      $ 183.9     $ 139.3  
Long-term debt 208.7      245.5     231.7  
Loans to deposits ratio 76.58  %   81.63 %   92.56 %
Equity          
Total shareholders' equity $ 515.3      $ 499.1     $ 509.0  
Equity to assets ratio 9.27  %   9.36 %   10.94 %
Tangible common equity(1) 427.5      409.8     384.8  
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.82  %   7.82 %   8.50 %
Per Share Data          
Book value $ 32.17      $ 31.00     $ 31.49  
Tangible book value(1) $ 26.69      $ 25.45     $ 23.81  
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $55.2 million, or 2%, to $3.48 billion from September 30, 2020, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and pay downs totaling $79.0 million and lower line utilization.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

             
Loans Held for Investment December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019  
(dollars in thousands)   Balance     % of
Total		       Balance     % of
Total		       Balance     % of
Total		    
Commercial and industrial $ 1,055,488      30.3   % $ 1,103,102     31.2   % $ 835,236     24.2   %
Agricultural 116,392      3.3     129,453     3.7     140,446     4.1    
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development 181,291      5.2     191,423     5.4     298,077     8.6    
Farmland 144,970      4.2     152,362     4.2     181,885     5.3    
Multifamily 256,525      7.4     235,241     6.7     227,407     6.6    
Other 1,149,575      33.0     1,128,009     31.9     1,107,490     32.1    
Total commercial real estate 1,732,361      49.8     1,707,035     48.2     1,814,859     52.6    
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens 355,684      10.2     371,390     10.5     407,418     11.8    
One-to-four family junior liens 143,422      4.1     150,180     4.2     170,381     4.9    
Total residential real estate 499,106      14.3     521,570     14.7     577,799     16.7    
Consumer 78,876      2.3     76,272     2.2     82,926     2.4    
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,482,223      100.0   % $ 3,537,432     100.0   % $ 3,451,266     100.0   %
                                           

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Beginning balance $ 58,500     $ 55,644     $ 31,532     $ 29,079     $ 29,307  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL             3,984      
Charge-offs (1,005 )   (2,188 )   (3,212 )   (6,793 )   (8,390 )
Recoveries 646     347     155     1,528     1,004  
Net charge-offs (359 )   (1,841 )   (3,057 )   (5,265 )   (7,386 )
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans (2,641 )   4,697     604     27,702     7,158  
Ending balance $ 55,500     $ 58,500     $ 29,079     $ 55,500     $ 29,079  
                                       

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020 of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of December 31, 2020, the ACL was $55.5 million, or 1.59% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $58.5 million, or 1.65%, at September 30, 2020. After excluding $259.3 million of net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income decreased to 1.72%(1) as of December 31, 2020, from 1.82%(1) at September 30, 2020. The decline in the ACL during the fourth quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast when compared to the linked quarter and the overall stability in the credit quality of our loan portfolio.

Mr. Funk noted, "At 1.59%, or 1.72%(1) excluding the impact of PPP, we believe our allowance for credit losses ratios remain strong."

(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

             
Deposit Composition December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019  
(In thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 910,655      20.0   % $ 864,504     19.9   % $ 662,209     17.8   %
Interest checking deposits 1,351,641      29.7     1,230,146     28.5     962,830     25.7    
Money market deposits 918,654      20.2     871,336     20.1     763,028     20.5    
Savings deposits 529,751      11.7     486,876     11.2     387,142     10.4    
Total non-maturity deposits 3,710,701      81.6     3,452,862     79.7     2,775,209     74.4    
Time deposits of $250,000 and under 581,471      12.8     617,229     14.2     682,232     18.3    
Time deposits over $250,000 254,877      5.6     263,550     6.1     271,214     7.3    
Total time deposits 836,348      18.4     880,779     20.3     953,446     25.6    
Total deposits $ 4,547,049      100.0   % $ 4,333,641     100.0   % $ 3,728,655     100.0   %
                                           

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

  As of or For the Three Months Ended
Highlights December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019
Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans $ (2,641 )     $ 4,697     $ 604  
Net charge-offs $ 359       $ 1,841     $ 3,057  
Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.04   %   0.20 %   0.35 %
           
At period-end          
Pass $ 3,202,704       $ 3,230,611     $ 3,246,524  
Special Mention / Watch 157,213       176,702     121,709  
Classified 122,306        130,119     83,033  
Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,482,223       $ 3,537,432     $ 3,451,266  
Classified loans ratio(2) 3.51   %   3.68 %   2.41 %
           
Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 41,950       $ 39,071     $ 41,483  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 739       2,593     136  
Foreclosed assets, net 2,316       724     3,706  
Total nonperforming assets (3) $ 45,005       $ 42,388     $ 45,325  
Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 1.29   %   1.20 %   1.31 %
Allowance for credit losses 55,500       58,500     29,079  
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.59   %   1.65 %   0.84 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.72   %   1.82 %   0.84 %
           
Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 2,630       2,355     4,372  
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income at the end of the period.
(3) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer included in nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by the sum of loans held for investment, net of unearned income and foreclosed assets, net at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income at the end of the period.
(6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

"We were pleased with the relative stability in the credit risk profile of the loan portfolio and have continued to proactively work problem credits to resolution. However, we did place one large $9.5 million hotel loan on nonaccrual at year-end. Conditions in the agricultural economy have brightened considerably with the recent rise in corn and soybean prices combined with government payments combining to make 2020 the best year in many years for our agricultural customers," stated Mr. Funk.

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

           
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020 (1)   2020   2019
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.50  %   8.52 %   9.48 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.72  %   9.72 %   9.46 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 10.70  %   10.73 %   10.47 %
Total capital ratio 13.41  %   13.56 %   11.34 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.35  %   9.26 %   10.06 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.79  %   11.75 %   11.12 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 11.79  %   11.75 %   11.12 %
Total capital ratio 12.89  %   12.95 %   11.83 %
(1) Capital ratios for December 31, 2020 are preliminary          
           

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized resuming repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program. The Company repurchased 84,088 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.02 per share and a total cost of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020, $4.4 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company's current share repurchase program.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On January 20, 2021, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2250 per common share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

Mr. Funk noted, "The board's confidence in our future operations was ratified with an increase in our quarterly dividend. Importantly, we were able to take advantage of market conditions to buy back our common stock during the quarter at levels we believe were very attractive."

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, January 29, 2021. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 29, 2021, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10150413. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company's web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

EARNINGS CALL PRESENTATION

The Company has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its fourth quarter 2020 conference call on January 29, 2021. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K concurrently with this press release, and are also available on the Company's website at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MOFG".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "could," "would," "plans," "goals," "intend," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "may" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) government intervention in the U.S. financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges; (4) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (5) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (6) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (7) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (8) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (9) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR; (10) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (11) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (12) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (14) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (15) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (16) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (17) the risks of mergers, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (18) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (19) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (20) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (21) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (22) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (23) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (24) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (25) the effects of cyber-attacks; (26) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2019
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 65,078     $ 71,901     $ 67,174  
Interest earning deposits in banks 17,409     55,421     6,112  
Federal funds sold 172     7,540     198  
Total cash and cash equivalents 82,659     134,862     73,484  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,657,381     1,366,344     785,977  
Loans held for sale 59,956     13,096     5,400  
Gross loans held for investment 3,496,790     3,555,969     3,469,236  
Unearned income, net (14,567 )   (18,537 )   (17,970 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,482,223     3,537,432     3,451,266  
Allowance for credit losses (55,500 )   (58,500 )   (29,079 )
Total loans held for investment, net 3,426,723     3,478,932     3,422,187  
Premises and equipment, net 86,401     87,955     90,723  
Goodwill 62,477     62,477     91,918  
Other intangible assets, net 25,242     26,811     32,218  
Foreclosed assets, net 2,316     724     3,706  
Other assets 153,493     159,507     147,960  
Total assets $ 5,556,648     $ 5,330,708     $ 4,653,573  
LIABILITIES           
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 910,655     $ 864,504     $ 662,209  
Interest bearing deposits 3,636,394     3,469,137     3,066,446  
Total deposits 4,547,049     4,333,641     3,728,655  
Short-term borrowings 230,789     183,893     139,349  
Long-term debt 208,691     245,481     231,660  
Other liabilities 54,869     68,612     44,927  
Total liabilities 5,041,398     4,831,627     4,144,591  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock 16,581     16,581     16,581  
Additional paid-in capital 300,137     299,939     297,390  
Retained earnings 188,191     175,017     201,105  
Treasury stock (14,251 )   (12,272 )   (10,466 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,592     19,816     4,372  
Total shareholders' equity 515,250     499,081     508,982  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,556,648     $ 5,330,708     $ 4,653,573  
                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 38,239     $ 38,191     $ 44,906     $ 158,656      $ 163,163  
Taxable investment securities 4,673     4,574     3,540     17,610      13,132  
Tax-exempt investment securities 2,529     2,360     1,465     8,259      5,696  
Other 29     29     115     262      450  
Total interest income 45,470     45,154     50,026     184,787      182,441  
Interest expense                  
Deposits 4,265     5,296     8,251     23,919      29,927  
Short-term borrowings 142     175     368     914      1,847  
Long-term debt 2,026     1,874     1,823     6,990      7,017  
Total interest expense 6,433     7,345     10,442     31,823      38,791  
Net interest income 39,037     37,809     39,584     152,964      143,650  
Credit loss (benefit) expense (3,041 )   4,992     604     28,369      7,158  
Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 42,078     32,817     38,980     124,595      136,492  
Noninterest income                  
Investment services and trust activities 2,518     2,361     2,421     9,632      8,040  
Service charges and fees 1,571     1,491     2,072     6,178      7,452  
Card revenue 1,517     1,600     1,142     5,719      5,594  
Loan revenue 3,900     3,252     1,757     10,185      3,789  
Bank-owned life insurance 541     530     501     2,226      1,877  
Insurance commissions             —      734  
Investment securities gains, net 30     106     18     184      90  
Other 549     230     1,125     4,496      3,670  
Total noninterest income 10,626     9,570     9,036     38,620      31,246  
Noninterest expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits 17,638     16,460     19,246     66,397      65,660  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,476     2,278     2,347     9,348      8,647  
Equipment 2,040     1,935     2,251     7,865      7,717  
Legal and professional 2,052     1,184     1,797     6,153      8,049  
Data processing 1,460     1,308     1,492     5,362      4,579  
Marketing 986     857     1,147     3,815      3,789  
Amortization of intangibles 1,569     1,631     1,941     6,976      5,906  
FDIC insurance 495     470     (72 )   1,858      690  
Communications 412     428     493     1,746      1,701  
Foreclosed assets, net (35 )   13     173     150      580  
Goodwill impairment     31,500         31,500       
Other 2,822     1,875     5,621     8,723      10,217  
Total noninterest expense 31,915     59,939     36,436     149,893      117,535  
Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,789     (17,552 )   11,580     13,322      50,203  
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,079     2,272     (1,791 )   6,699      6,573  
Net income (loss) $ 16,710     $ (19,824 )   $ 13,371     $ 6,623      $ 43,630  
                   
Earnings (loss) per common share                  
Basic $ 1.04      $ (1.23 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.41      $ 2.93  
Diluted $ 1.04      $ (1.23 )   $ 0.83     $ 0.41      $ 2.93  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,074      16,099     16,162     16,102      14,870  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,092      16,099     16,193     16,110      14,885  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200      $ 0.2200     $ 0.2025     $ 0.8800      $ 0.8100  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 65,078     $ 71,901     $ 65,863     $ 60,396     $ 67,174  
Interest earning deposits in banks 17,409     55,421     45,018     58,319     6,112  
Federal funds sold 172     7,540     6,329     6,830     198  
Total cash and cash equivalents 82,659     134,862     117,210     125,545     73,484  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,657,381     1,366,344     1,187,455     881,859     785,977  
Loans held for sale 59,956     13,096     12,048     9,483     5,400  
Gross loans held for investment 3,496,790     3,555,969     3,618,675     3,440,907     3,469,236  
Unearned income, net (14,567 )   (18,537 )   (21,636 )   (15,145 )   (17,970 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,482,223     3,537,432     3,597,039     3,425,762     3,451,266  
Allowance for credit losses (55,500 )   (58,500 )   (55,644 )   (51,187 )   (29,079 )
Total loans held for investment, net 3,426,723     3,478,932     3,541,395     3,374,575     3,422,187  
Premises and equipment, net 86,401     87,955     88,929     89,860     90,723  
Goodwill 62,477     62,477     93,977     93,977     91,918  
Other intangible assets, net 25,242     26,811     28,443     30,190     32,218  
Foreclosed assets, net 2,316     724     965     968     3,706  
Other assets 153,493     159,507     160,541     157,452     147,960  
Total assets $ 5,556,648     $ 5,330,708     $ 5,230,963     $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573  
LIABILITIES                   
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 910,655     $ 864,504     $ 867,637     $ 637,127     $ 662,209  
Interest bearing deposits 3,636,394     3,469,137     3,397,798     3,222,717     3,066,446  
Total deposits 4,547,049     4,333,641     4,265,435     3,859,844     3,728,655  
Short-term borrowings 230,789     183,893     162,224     129,489     139,349  
Long-term debt 208,691     245,481     189,973     209,874     231,660  
Other liabilities 54,869     68,612     92,550     64,138     44,927  
Total liabilities 5,041,398     4,831,627     4,710,182     4,263,345     4,144,591  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Common stock 16,581     16,581     16,581     16,581     16,581  
Additional paid-in capital 300,137     299,939     299,542     299,412     297,390  
Retained earnings 188,191     175,017     198,382     190,212     201,105  
Treasury stock (14,251 )   (12,272 )   (12,272 )   (12,518 )   (10,466 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,592     19,816     18,548     6,877     4,372  
Total shareholders' equity 515,250     499,081     520,781     500,564     508,982  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,556,648     $ 5,330,708     $ 5,230,963     $ 4,763,909     $ 4,653,573  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 38,239     $ 38,191     $ 40,214     $ 42,012     $ 44,906  
Taxable investment securities 4,673     4,574     4,646     3,717     3,540  
Tax-exempt investment securities 2,529     2,360     1,858     1,512     1,465  
Other 29     29     40     164     115  
Total interest income 45,470     45,154     46,758     47,405     50,026  
Interest expense                  
Deposits 4,265     5,296     6,409     7,949     8,251  
Short-term borrowings 142     175     263     334     368  
Long-term debt 2,026     1,874     1,374     1,716     1,823  
Total interest expense 6,433     7,345     8,046     9,999     10,442  
Net interest income 39,037     37,809     38,712     37,406     39,584  
Credit loss (benefit) expense (3,041 )   4,992     4,685     21,733     604  
Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 42,078     32,817     34,027     15,673     38,980  
Noninterest income                  
Investment services and trust activities 2,518     2,361     2,217     2,536     2,421  
Service charges and fees 1,571     1,491     1,290     1,826     2,072  
Card revenue 1,517     1,600     1,237     1,365     1,142  
Loan revenue 3,900     3,252     1,910     1,123     1,757  
Bank-owned life insurance 541     530     635     520     501  
Investment securities gains, net 30     106     6     42     18  
Other 549     230     974     2,743     1,125  
Total noninterest income 10,626     9,570     8,269     10,155     9,036  
Noninterest expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits 17,638     16,460     15,682     16,617     19,246  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,476     2,278     2,253     2,341     2,347  
Equipment 2,040     1,935     2,010     1,880     2,251  
Legal and professional 2,052     1,184     1,382     1,535     1,797  
Data processing 1,460     1,308     1,240     1,354     1,492  
Marketing 986     857     910     1,062     1,147  
Amortization of intangibles 1,569     1,631     1,748     2,028     1,941  
FDIC insurance 495     470     445     448     (72 )
Communications 412     428     449     457     493  
Foreclosed assets, net (35 )   13     34     138     173  
Goodwill impairment     31,500              
Other 2,822     1,875     1,885     2,141     5,621  
Total noninterest expense 31,915     59,939     28,038     30,001     36,436  
Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,789     (17,552 )   14,258     (4,173 )   11,580  
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,079     2,272     2,546     (2,198 )   (1,791 )
Net income (loss) $ 16,710     $ (19,824 )   $ 11,712     $ (1,975 )   $ 13,371  
                   
Earnings (loss) per common share                  
Basic $ 1.04     $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83  
Diluted $ 1.04     $ (1.23 )   $ 0.73     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.83  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,074     16,099     16,094     16,142     16,162  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,092     16,099     16,100     16,142     16,193  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200     $ 0.2200     $ 0.2200     $ 0.2200     $ 0.2025  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,560,632     $ 38,795     4.33 %   $ 3,576,642     $ 38,727     4.31 %   $ 3,493,496     $ 45,429     5.16 %
Taxable investment securities 1,026,359     4,673     1.81 %   864,864     4,574     2.10 %   508,911     3,540     2.76 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 450,659     3,180     2.81 %   405,517     2,968     2.91 %   211,695     1,846     3.46 %
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,477,018     7,853     2.12 %   1,270,381     7,542     2.36 %   720,606     5,386     2.97 %
Other 80,019     29     0.14 %   88,152     29     0.13 %   28,227     115     1.62 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,117,669     46,677     3.63 %   $ 4,935,175     46,298     3.73 %   $ 4,242,329     50,930     4.76 %
Other assets 340,270             376,211             392,254          
Total assets $ 5,457,939             $ 5,311,386             $ 4,634,583          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,276,320     $ 958     0.30 %   $ 1,174,033     $ 1,049     0.36 %   $ 926,155     $ 1,394     0.60 %
Money market deposits 931,900     544     0.23 %   847,059     622     0.29 %   784,752     1,820     0.92 %
Savings deposits 508,763     279     0.22 %   473,000     351     0.30 %   388,338     389     0.40 %
Time deposits 862,408     2,484     1.15 %   931,655     3,274     1.40 %   953,804     4,648     1.93 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,579,391     4,265     0.47 %   3,425,747     5,296     0.62 %   3,053,049     8,251     1.07 %
Short-term borrowings 182,080     142     0.31 %   165,840     175     0.42 %   126,508     368     1.15 %
Long-term debt 223,407     2,026     3.61 %   231,406     1,874     3.22 %   237,788     1,823     3.04 %
Total borrowed funds 405,487     2,168     2.13 %   397,246     2,049     2.05 %   364,296     2,191     2.39 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,984,878     $ 6,433     0.64 %   $ 3,822,993     $ 7,345     0.76 %   $ 3,417,345     $ 10,442     1.21 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 910,657             891,425             670,884          
Other liabilities 56,898             67,111             43,343          
Shareholders' equity 505,506             529,857             503,011          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,457,939             $ 5,311,386             $ 4,634,583          
Net interest income(2)     $ 40,244             $ 38,953             $ 40,488      
Net interest spread(2)         2.99 %           2.97 %           3.55 %
Net interest margin(2)         3.13 %           3.14 %           3.79 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 4,490,048     $ 4,265     0.38 %   $ 4,317,172     $ 5,296     0.49 %   $ 3,723,933     $ 8,251     0.88 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.52 %           0.62 %           1.01 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $2.5 million, $1.1 million, and $354 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.5 million, $1.9 million, and $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $556 thousand, $536 thousand, and $523 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $651 thousand, $608 thousand, and $381 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

   
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,551,945     $ 160,752     4.53 %   $ 3,157,127     $ 164,948     5.22 %
Taxable investment securities 797,954     17,610     2.21 %   465,484     13,132     2.82 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 342,000     10,395     3.04 %   204,375     7,177     3.51 %
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,139,954     28,005     2.46 %   669,859     20,309     3.03 %
Other 73,255     262     0.36 %   21,289     450     2.11 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,765,154     189,019     3.97 %   $ 3,848,275     185,707     4.83 %
Other assets 370,687             352,765          
Total assets $ 5,135,841             $ 4,201,040          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,108,997     $ 4,435     0.40 %   $ 806,624     $ 4,723     0.59 %
Money market deposits 844,137     3,696     0.44 %   766,812     7,549     0.98 %
Savings deposits 454,000     1,386     0.31 %   329,199     1,092     0.33 %
Time deposits 945,234     14,402     1.52 %   873,978     16,563     1.90 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,352,368     23,919     0.71 %   2,776,613     29,927     1.08 %
Short-term borrowings 157,346     914     0.58 %   124,956     1,847     1.48 %
Long-term debt 220,448     6,990     3.17 %   224,149     7,017     3.13 %
Total borrowed funds 377,794     7,904     2.09 %   349,105     8,864     2.54 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,730,162     $ 31,823     0.85 %   $ 3,125,718     $ 38,791     1.24 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 832,038             586,100          
Other liabilities 58,186             37,204          
Shareholders' equity 515,455             452,018          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,135,841             $ 4,201,040          
Net interest income(2)     $ 157,196             $ 146,916      
Net interest spread(2)         3.12 %           3.59 %
Net interest margin(2)         3.30 %           3.82 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 4,184,406     $ 23,919     0.57 %   $ 3,362,713     $ 29,927     0.89 %
Cost of funds(6)         0.70 %           1.05 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $4.4 million and $(316) thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $9.1 million and $14.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $2.1 million and $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, core earnings, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company's profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company's financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Total shareholders' equity   $ 515,250       $ 499,081       $ 520,781       $ 500,564       $ 508,982    
Intangible assets, net   (87,719 )     (89,288 )     (122,420 )     (124,167 )     (124,136 )  
Tangible common equity   $ 427,531       $ 409,793       $ 398,361       $ 376,397       $ 384,846    
                     
Total assets   $ 5,556,648       $ 5,330,708       $ 5,230,963       $ 4,763,909       $ 4,653,573    
Intangible assets, net   (87,719 )     (89,288 )     (122,420 )     (124,167 )     (124,136 )  
Tangible assets   $ 5,468,929       $ 5,241,420       $ 5,108,543       $ 4,639,742       $ 4,529,437    
                     
Book value per share   $ 32.17       $ 31.00       $ 32.35       $ 31.11       $ 31.49    
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 26.69       $ 25.45       $ 24.74       $ 23.39       $ 23.81    
Shares outstanding   16,016,780       16,099,324       16,099,324       16,089,782       16,162,176    
                     
Equity to assets ratio   9.27   %   9.36   %   9.96   %   10.51   %   10.94   %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)   7.82   %   7.82   %   7.80   %   8.11   %   8.50   %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income (loss)   $ 16,710       $ (19,824 )     $ 13,371       $ 6,623       $ 43,630    
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)   1,177       1,223       1,456       5,232       4,430    
Goodwill impairment         31,500             31,500          
Tangible net income   $ 17,887       $ 12,899       $ 14,827       $ 43,355       $ 48,060    
                     
Average shareholders' equity   $ 505,506       $ 529,857       $ 503,011       $ 515,455       $ 452,018    
Average intangible assets, net   (88,543 )     (121,306 )     (125,898 )     (113,978 )     (108,242 )  
Average tangible equity   $ 416,963       $ 408,551       $ 377,113       $ 401,477       $ 343,776    
                     
Return on average equity   13.15   %   (14.88 ) %   10.55   %   1.28   %   9.65   %
Return on average tangible equity(2)   17.07   %   12.56   %   15.60   %   10.80   %   13.98   %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

         
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin

   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income   $ 39,037       $ 37,809       $ 39,584       $ 152,964       $ 143,650    
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)   556       536       523       2,096       1,785    
Securities(1)   651       608       381       2,136       1,481    
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 40,244       $ 38,953       $ 40,488       $ 157,196       $ 146,916    
Loan purchase discount accretion   (1,542 )     (1,923 )     (3,937 )     (9,098 )     (13,977 )  
Core net interest income   $ 38,702       $ 37,030       $ 36,551       $ 148,098       $ 132,939    
                     
Net interest margin   3.03   %   3.05   %   3.70   %   3.21   %   3.73   %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)   3.13   %   3.14   %   3.79   %   3.30   %   3.82   %
Core net interest margin(3)   3.01   %   2.99   %   3.42   %   3.11   %   3.45   %
Average interest earning assets   $ 5,117,669       $ 4,935,175       $ 4,242,329       $ 4,765,154       $ 3,848,275    

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 38,239       $ 38,191       $ 44,906       $ 158,656       $ 163,163    
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)   556       536       523       2,096       1,785    
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 38,795       $ 38,727       $ 45,429       $ 160,752       $ 164,948    
Loan purchase discount accretion   (1,542 )     (1,923 )     (3,937 )     (9,098 )     (13,977 )  
Core loan interest income   $ 37,253       $ 36,804       $ 41,492       $ 151,654       $ 150,971    
                     
Yield on loans   4.27   %   4.25   %   5.10   %   4.47   %   5.17   %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)   4.33   %   4.31   %   5.16   %   4.53   %   5.22   %
Core yield on loans(3)   4.16   %   4.09   %   4.71   %   4.27   %   4.78   %
Average loans   $ 3,560,632       $ 3,576,642       $ 3,493,496       $ 3,551,945       $ 3,157,127    

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Total noninterest expense   $ 31,915       $ 59,939       $ 36,436       $ 149,893       $ 117,535    
Amortization of intangibles   (1,569 )     (1,631 )     (1,941 )     (6,976 )     (5,906 )  
Merger-related expenses   —              (3,282 )     (61 )     (9,130 )  
Goodwill impairment   —        (31,500 )           (31,500 )        
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 30,346       $ 26,808       $ 31,213       $ 111,356       $ 102,499    
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 40,244       $ 38,953       $ 40,488       $ 157,196       $ 146,916    
Noninterest income   10,626       9,570       9,036       38,620       31,246    
Investment securities gains, net   (30 )     (106 )     (18 )     (184 )     (90 )  
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 50,840       $ 48,417       $ 49,506       $ 195,632       $ 178,072    
                     
Efficiency ratio (2)   59.69   %   55.37   %   63.05   %   56.92    %   57.56   %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles, merger-related expenses, and goodwill impairment divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Core Earnings   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income (loss)   $ 16,710      $ (19,824 )     $ 13,371     $ 6,623      $ 43,630  
Goodwill impairment   —      31,500           31,500       
Core earnings   $ 16,710      $ 11,676       $ 13,371     $ 38,123      $ 43,630  
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   16,092      16,099       16,193     16,110      14,885  
                     
Earnings (loss) per common share                    
Earnings per common share - diluted   $ 1.04      $ (1.23 )     $ 0.83     $ 0.41      $ 2.93  
Core earnings per common share - diluted (1)   $ 1.04      $ 0.73       $ 0.83     $ 2.37      $ 2.93  

(1) Core earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

                     
Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,482,223       $ 3,537,432       $ 3,597,039       $ 3,425,762     $ 3,451,266  
PPP loans   (259,260 )     (331,703 )     (327,648 )          
Core loans   $ 3,222,963       $ 3,205,729       $ 3,269,391       $ 3,425,762     $ 3,451,266  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 55,500       $ 58,500       $ 55,644       $ 51,187     $ 29,079  
                     
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.59   %   1.65   %   1.55   %   1.49 %   0.84 %
Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1)   1.72   %   1.82   %   1.70   %   1.49 %   0.84 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans

                     
Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019
Commercial loans:                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,055,488      $ 1,103,102     $ 1,084,527     $ 864,702     $ 835,236  
Agricultural   116,392      129,453     140,837     145,435     140,446  
Commercial real estate   1,732,361      1,707,035     1,764,739     1,780,446     1,814,859  
Total commercial loans   $ 2,904,241      $ 2,939,590     $ 2,990,103     $ 2,790,583     $ 2,790,541  
Consumer loans:                    
Residential real estate   $ 499,106      $ 521,570     $ 532,914     $ 554,290     $ 577,799  
Other consumer   78,876      76,272     74,022     80,889     82,926  
Total consumer loans   $ 577,982      $ 597,842     $ 597,842     $ 597,842     $ 597,842  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,482,223      $ 3,537,432     $ 3,587,945     $ 3,388,425     $ 3,388,383  
                     
PPP loans   $ 259,260      $ 331,703     $ 327,648     $     $  
                     
Core loans(1)   $ 3,222,963      $ 3,205,729     $ 3,260,297     $ 3,388,425     $ 3,388,383  
Core commercial loans(2)   $ 2,644,981      $ 2,607,887     $ 2,662,455     $ 2,790,583     $ 2,790,541  

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.
(2) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.


Category: Earnings

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

     
Contact:    
  Charles N. Funk   Barry S. Ray
  Chief Executive Officer   Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  319.356.5800   319.356.5800


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
