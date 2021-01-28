MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020

Fourth Quarter Summary(1)



Net income for the fourth quarter was $16.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share.

-- Revenue, net of interest expense, increased $2.3 million, or 5%, to $49.7 million.

-- Credit loss expense decreased $8.0 million, or 161%, from improved economic forecasts.

-- Noninterest expense decreased $28.0 million, or 47%, to $31.9 million due to the $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2020 (the "linked quarter").

-- Revenue, net of interest expense, increased $2.3 million, or 5%, to $49.7 million. -- Credit loss expense decreased $8.0 million, or 161%, from improved economic forecasts. -- Noninterest expense decreased $28.0 million, or 47%, to $31.9 million due to the $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2020 (the "linked quarter"). Net charge-off ratio was 4 basis points ("bps"), a decline of 16 bps from the linked quarter.

COVID-19 loan modifications declined to $44.1 million, which represented 1.3% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income.

Average deposits increased $172.9 million, or 17% annualized, while cost of total deposits declined 11 bps to 38 bps.



Full Year 2020 Summary(1)

Net income for the full year was $6.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.

Core earnings ( 2) were $38.1 million, a decline of $5.5 million, or 13%, due primarily to pandemic-related credit loss expenses recognized in 2020.

were $38.1 million, a decline of $5.5 million, or 13%, due primarily to pandemic-related credit loss expenses recognized in 2020. Net charge-off ratio improved 8 bps to 15 bps.

Book value and tangible book value per share(2) grew 2% and 12%, respectively.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) ("we", "our", or the "Company") today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $16.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $19.8 million, or a loss of $1.23 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. Net income for the full year of 2020 was $6.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year of 2019 of $43.6 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "This was an excellent quarter for MidWestOne. Earnings were strong at $1.04 per diluted common share and a 1.22% return on average assets, 13.15% return on average equity, and 17.07% return on average tangible equity(2). Among the most positive elements of the quarter was a nice increase in noninterest income driven by our residential mortgage and wealth management operations. We also benefited from credit loss expense recapture, which was driven by stability in loan credit quality and improved economic forecasts. Finally, in a tough operating environment, we achieved core commercial loan(2) growth in the fourth quarter of 6% annualized."

1Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted. Full Year 2020 Summary compares to the full year 2019 unless noted.



2Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 39,037 $ 37,809 $ 39,584 $ 152,964 $ 143,650 Noninterest income 10,626 9,570 9,036 38,620 31,246 Total revenue, net of interest expense 49,663 47,379 48,620 191,584 174,896 Credit loss (benefit) expense (3,041 ) 4,992 604 28,369 7,158 Noninterest expense 31,915 59,939 36,436 149,893 117,535 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 20,789 (17,552 ) 11,580 13,322 50,203 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,079 2,272 (1,791 ) 6,699 6,573 Net income (loss) $ 16,710 $ (19,824 ) $ 13,371 $ 6,623 $ 43,630 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.41 $ 2.93 Return on average assets 1.22 % (1.48 ) % 1.14 % 0.13 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 13.15 % (14.88 ) % 10.55 % 1.28 % 9.65 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 17.07 % 12.56 % 15.60 % 10.80 % 13.98 % Efficiency ratio(1) 59.69 % 55.37 % 63.05 % 56.92 % 57.56 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of December 31, 2020, loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $44.1 million, a decline of 62% from $116.0 million at September 30, 2020. Of those modified loans at December 31, 2020, $24.6 million are in their first deferral period while $19.5 million are in or being processed for an additional deferral.

Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans

On December 27, 2020, a new COVID-19 relief bill was signed into law by President Trump, which includes as part of the bill up to $284.5 billion of a second wave of PPP funding. On January 8, 2021, the SBA issued guidance that amended the threshold for loans that qualify for the simplified forgiveness application from $50,000 or less to $150,000 or less.

During the first wave of the PPP, the Company funded 2,681 loans totaling $348.5 million. As of December 31, 2020, 2,410 loans totaling $259.3 million, including $5.3 million of unamortized net fees, were outstanding. Of those remaining loans, 2,189 loans totaling $72.9 million, including unamortized net fees of $1.7 million, qualified for the simplified forgiveness application described above.

Mr. Funk stated, "The Company remains committed to supporting our customers and communities, and we intend to participate in this next wave of the PPP. We expect the volume of second wave funding will be lower than the first round."

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $37.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to accelerated PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness, higher volume of average interest earning assets, and a stable net interest margin. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million in the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $1.9 million in the linked quarter. Average interest earning assets increased $182.5 million to $5.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2020, as net loan pay-downs and deposit inflows were re-invested into debt securities.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.14% in the linked quarter as lower average funding costs were more than offset by lower average earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 12 bps to 0.64%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.47%, which declined 15 bps from the linked quarter. Total earning asset yields decreased 10 bps from the linked quarter, reflecting the origination and re-pricing of loans at, generally, lower coupon rates compared to existing portfolio coupon rates as well as a shift in earning asset mix to a greater proportion of investment securities, which generally have lower yields than loans.

"The transitory benefit to our net interest margin from PPP loan forgiveness will continue over the next few quarters. The margin was negatively impacted in the fourth quarter by a reversal of $0.4 million of interest income from a loan relationship placed on nonaccrual. The low interest rate environment continues to challenge our margin management," stated Mr. Funk.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million, or 11%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to a $0.6 million increase in loan revenue, an increase in 'Other' noninterest income of $0.3 million, and an increase of $0.2 million in investment services and trust activities revenue. The increase in loan revenue reflected robust production from the Company's residential mortgage business as low interest rates continued to drive new purchase and refinance volumes.

Mr. Funk noted, "Both our home mortgage center and investment services group had record years in 2020. Our trust department also contributed despite being challenged by additional delays in the Iowa court system due to the pandemic. We are very positive about the future direction of these three areas of our Company. During the quarter, we added two wealth management professionals to our trust department serving the Twin Cities metro. We believe this will enhance wealth management revenue in 2021 and beyond."

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,518 $ 2,361 $ 2,421 Service charges and fees 1,571 1,491 2,072 Card revenue 1,517 1,600 1,142 Loan revenue 3,900 3,252 1,757 Bank-owned life insurance 541 530 501 Investment securities gains, net 30 106 18 Other 549 230 1,125 Total noninterest income $ 10,626 $ 9,570 $ 9,036

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $28.0 million, or 46.8%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a $31.5 million goodwill impairment charge that was recorded in the linked quarter. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expense increased $3.5 million, due primarily to increases in compensation and employee benefits of $1.2 million, $0.9 million in legal and professional expenses and $0.9 million in 'Other' noninterest expense. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was due mainly to an increase of $1.0 million related to incentive compensation expense and commissions. The increase in legal and professional expenses was primarily driven by $0.6 million of consulting fees incurred as part of a large contract renewal where the consultant earned a fee based on life-of-contract savings. The increase in 'Other' noninterest expense was primarily attributable to a $0.8 million loss from the termination of our cash flow hedge in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increased noninterest expenses noted above were the primary drivers in the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 4.32% to 59.69%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 55.37%.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Compensation and employee benefits $ 17,638 $ 16,460 $ 19,246 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,476 2,278 2,347 Equipment 2,040 1,935 2,251 Legal and professional 2,052 1,184 1,797 Data processing 1,460 1,308 1,492 Marketing 986 857 1,147 Amortization of intangibles 1,569 1,631 1,941 FDIC insurance 495 470 (72 ) Communications 412 428 493 Foreclosed assets, net (35 ) 13 173 Other 2,822 1,875 5,621 Total core noninterest expense $ 31,915 $ 28,439 $ 36,436 Goodwill impairment $

— $ 31,500 $ — Total noninterest expense $ 31,915 $ 59,939 $ 36,436

The Company incurred no merger-related costs in either the fourth quarter of 2020 or in the linked quarter, whereas a total amount of $3.3 million of merger-related costs were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 19.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to (12.9)% in the linked quarter. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate in the linked quarter was 16.3%. The effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected an increase in income taxes based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and renewable energy tax credits.The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 50.3%. Excluding the impact of the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate was 14.9%. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 19-21%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS



As of or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,556.6 $ 5,330.7 $ 4,653.6 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,482.2 3,537.4 3,451.3 Total securities held for investment 1,657.4 1,366.3 786.0 Total deposits 4,547.0 4,333.6 3,728.7 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 5,457.9 $ 5,311.4 $ 4,634.6 Average total loans 3,560.6 3,576.6 3,493.5 Average total deposits 4,490.0 4,317.2 3,723.9 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 230.8 $ 183.9 $ 139.3 Long-term debt 208.7 245.5 231.7 Loans to deposits ratio 76.58 % 81.63 % 92.56 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 515.3 $ 499.1 $ 509.0 Equity to assets ratio 9.27 % 9.36 % 10.94 % Tangible common equity(1) 427.5 409.8 384.8 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.82 % 7.82 % 8.50 % Per Share Data Book value $ 32.17 $ 31.00 $ 31.49 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.69 $ 25.45 $ 23.81 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $55.2 million, or 2%, to $3.48 billion from September 30, 2020, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and pay downs totaling $79.0 million and lower line utilization.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of

Total Balance % of

Total Balance % of

Total Commercial and industrial $ 1,055,488 30.3 % $ 1,103,102 31.2 % $ 835,236 24.2 % Agricultural 116,392 3.3 129,453 3.7 140,446 4.1 Commercial real estate Construction and development 181,291 5.2 191,423 5.4 298,077 8.6 Farmland 144,970 4.2 152,362 4.2 181,885 5.3 Multifamily 256,525 7.4 235,241 6.7 227,407 6.6 Other 1,149,575 33.0 1,128,009 31.9 1,107,490 32.1 Total commercial real estate 1,732,361 49.8 1,707,035 48.2 1,814,859 52.6 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 355,684 10.2 371,390 10.5 407,418 11.8 One-to-four family junior liens 143,422 4.1 150,180 4.2 170,381 4.9 Total residential real estate 499,106 14.3 521,570 14.7 577,799 16.7 Consumer 78,876 2.3 76,272 2.2 82,926 2.4 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,482,223 100.0 % $ 3,537,432 100.0 % $ 3,451,266 100.0 %

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning balance $ 58,500 $ 55,644 $ 31,532 $ 29,079 $ 29,307 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL — — — 3,984 — Charge-offs (1,005 ) (2,188 ) (3,212 ) (6,793 ) (8,390 ) Recoveries 646 347 155 1,528 1,004 Net charge-offs (359 ) (1,841 ) (3,057 ) (5,265 ) (7,386 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans (2,641 ) 4,697 604 27,702 7,158 Ending balance $ 55,500 $ 58,500 $ 29,079 $ 55,500 $ 29,079

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020 of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of December 31, 2020, the ACL was $55.5 million, or 1.59% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $58.5 million, or 1.65%, at September 30, 2020. After excluding $259.3 million of net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income decreased to 1.72%(1) as of December 31, 2020, from 1.82%(1) at September 30, 2020. The decline in the ACL during the fourth quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast when compared to the linked quarter and the overall stability in the credit quality of our loan portfolio.

Mr. Funk noted, "At 1.59%, or 1.72%(1) excluding the impact of PPP, we believe our allowance for credit losses ratios remain strong."

(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 910,655 20.0 % $ 864,504 19.9 % $ 662,209 17.8 % Interest checking deposits 1,351,641 29.7 1,230,146 28.5 962,830 25.7 Money market deposits 918,654 20.2 871,336 20.1 763,028 20.5 Savings deposits 529,751 11.7 486,876 11.2 387,142 10.4 Total non-maturity deposits 3,710,701 81.6 3,452,862 79.7 2,775,209 74.4 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 581,471 12.8 617,229 14.2 682,232 18.3 Time deposits over $250,000 254,877 5.6 263,550 6.1 271,214 7.3 Total time deposits 836,348 18.4 880,779 20.3 953,446 25.6 Total deposits $ 4,547,049 100.0 % $ 4,333,641 100.0 % $ 3,728,655 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans $ (2,641 ) $ 4,697 $ 604 Net charge-offs $ 359 $ 1,841 $ 3,057 Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.04 % 0.20 % 0.35 % At period-end Pass $ 3,202,704 $ 3,230,611 $ 3,246,524 Special Mention / Watch 157,213 176,702 121,709 Classified 122,306 130,119 83,033 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,482,223 $ 3,537,432 $ 3,451,266 Classified loans ratio(2) 3.51 % 3.68 % 2.41 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 41,950 $ 39,071 $ 41,483 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 739 2,593 136 Foreclosed assets, net 2,316 724 3,706 Total nonperforming assets (3) $ 45,005 $ 42,388 $ 45,325 Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses 55,500 58,500 29,079 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.59 % 1.65 % 0.84 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.72 % 1.82 % 0.84 % Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 2,630 2,355 4,372 (1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income at the end of the period. (3) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer included in nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by the sum of loans held for investment, net of unearned income and foreclosed assets, net at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income at the end of the period. (6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

"We were pleased with the relative stability in the credit risk profile of the loan portfolio and have continued to proactively work problem credits to resolution. However, we did place one large $9.5 million hotel loan on nonaccrual at year-end. Conditions in the agricultural economy have brightened considerably with the recent rise in corn and soybean prices combined with government payments combining to make 2020 the best year in many years for our agricultural customers," stated Mr. Funk.

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

December 31, September 30, December 31, Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020 (1) 2020 2019 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.50 % 8.52 % 9.48 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.72 % 9.72 % 9.46 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.70 % 10.73 % 10.47 % Total capital ratio 13.41 % 13.56 % 11.34 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.35 % 9.26 % 10.06 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.79 % 11.75 % 11.12 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.79 % 11.75 % 11.12 % Total capital ratio 12.89 % 12.95 % 11.83 % (1) Capital ratios for December 31, 2020 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized resuming repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program. The Company repurchased 84,088 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.02 per share and a total cost of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020, $4.4 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company's current share repurchase program.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On January 20, 2021, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2250 per common share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

Mr. Funk noted, "The board's confidence in our future operations was ratified with an increase in our quarterly dividend. Importantly, we were able to take advantage of market conditions to buy back our common stock during the quarter at levels we believe were very attractive."

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, January 29, 2021. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 29, 2021, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10150413. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company's web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

EARNINGS CALL PRESENTATION

The Company has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its fourth quarter 2020 conference call on January 29, 2021. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K concurrently with this press release, and are also available on the Company's website at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MOFG".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "could," "would," "plans," "goals," "intend," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "may" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) government intervention in the U.S. financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges; (4) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (5) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (6) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (7) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (8) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (9) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR; (10) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (11) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (12) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (14) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (15) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (16) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (17) the risks of mergers, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (18) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (19) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (20) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (21) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (22) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (23) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (24) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (25) the effects of cyber-attacks; (26) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,078 $ 71,901 $ 67,174 Interest earning deposits in banks 17,409 55,421 6,112 Federal funds sold 172 7,540 198 Total cash and cash equivalents 82,659 134,862 73,484 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,657,381 1,366,344 785,977 Loans held for sale 59,956 13,096 5,400 Gross loans held for investment 3,496,790 3,555,969 3,469,236 Unearned income, net (14,567 ) (18,537 ) (17,970 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,482,223 3,537,432 3,451,266 Allowance for credit losses (55,500 ) (58,500 ) (29,079 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,426,723 3,478,932 3,422,187 Premises and equipment, net 86,401 87,955 90,723 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 91,918 Other intangible assets, net 25,242 26,811 32,218 Foreclosed assets, net 2,316 724 3,706 Other assets 153,493 159,507 147,960 Total assets $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 4,653,573 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 910,655 $ 864,504 $ 662,209 Interest bearing deposits 3,636,394 3,469,137 3,066,446 Total deposits 4,547,049 4,333,641 3,728,655 Short-term borrowings 230,789 183,893 139,349 Long-term debt 208,691 245,481 231,660 Other liabilities 54,869 68,612 44,927 Total liabilities 5,041,398 4,831,627 4,144,591 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 300,137 299,939 297,390 Retained earnings 188,191 175,017 201,105 Treasury stock (14,251 ) (12,272 ) (10,466 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,592 19,816 4,372 Total shareholders' equity 515,250 499,081 508,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 4,653,573

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 38,239 $ 38,191 $ 44,906 $ 158,656 $ 163,163 Taxable investment securities 4,673 4,574 3,540 17,610 13,132 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,529 2,360 1,465 8,259 5,696 Other 29 29 115 262 450 Total interest income 45,470 45,154 50,026 184,787 182,441 Interest expense Deposits 4,265 5,296 8,251 23,919 29,927 Short-term borrowings 142 175 368 914 1,847 Long-term debt 2,026 1,874 1,823 6,990 7,017 Total interest expense 6,433 7,345 10,442 31,823 38,791 Net interest income 39,037 37,809 39,584 152,964 143,650 Credit loss (benefit) expense (3,041 ) 4,992 604 28,369 7,158 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 42,078 32,817 38,980 124,595 136,492 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,518 2,361 2,421 9,632 8,040 Service charges and fees 1,571 1,491 2,072 6,178 7,452 Card revenue 1,517 1,600 1,142 5,719 5,594 Loan revenue 3,900 3,252 1,757 10,185 3,789 Bank-owned life insurance 541 530 501 2,226 1,877 Insurance commissions — — — — 734 Investment securities gains, net 30 106 18 184 90 Other 549 230 1,125 4,496 3,670 Total noninterest income 10,626 9,570 9,036 38,620 31,246 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 17,638 16,460 19,246 66,397 65,660 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,476 2,278 2,347 9,348 8,647 Equipment 2,040 1,935 2,251 7,865 7,717 Legal and professional 2,052 1,184 1,797 6,153 8,049 Data processing 1,460 1,308 1,492 5,362 4,579 Marketing 986 857 1,147 3,815 3,789 Amortization of intangibles 1,569 1,631 1,941 6,976 5,906 FDIC insurance 495 470 (72 ) 1,858 690 Communications 412 428 493 1,746 1,701 Foreclosed assets, net (35 ) 13 173 150 580 Goodwill impairment — 31,500 — 31,500 — Other 2,822 1,875 5,621 8,723 10,217 Total noninterest expense 31,915 59,939 36,436 149,893 117,535 Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,789 (17,552 ) 11,580 13,322 50,203 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,079 2,272 (1,791 ) 6,699 6,573 Net income (loss) $ 16,710 $ (19,824 ) $ 13,371 $ 6,623 $ 43,630 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.41 $ 2.93 Diluted $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.41 $ 2.93 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,074 16,099 16,162 16,102 14,870 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,092 16,099 16,193 16,110 14,885 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025 $ 0.8800 $ 0.8100

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,078 $ 71,901 $ 65,863 $ 60,396 $ 67,174 Interest earning deposits in banks 17,409 55,421 45,018 58,319 6,112 Federal funds sold 172 7,540 6,329 6,830 198 Total cash and cash equivalents 82,659 134,862 117,210 125,545 73,484 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,657,381 1,366,344 1,187,455 881,859 785,977 Loans held for sale 59,956 13,096 12,048 9,483 5,400 Gross loans held for investment 3,496,790 3,555,969 3,618,675 3,440,907 3,469,236 Unearned income, net (14,567 ) (18,537 ) (21,636 ) (15,145 ) (17,970 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,482,223 3,537,432 3,597,039 3,425,762 3,451,266 Allowance for credit losses (55,500 ) (58,500 ) (55,644 ) (51,187 ) (29,079 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,426,723 3,478,932 3,541,395 3,374,575 3,422,187 Premises and equipment, net 86,401 87,955 88,929 89,860 90,723 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 93,977 93,977 91,918 Other intangible assets, net 25,242 26,811 28,443 30,190 32,218 Foreclosed assets, net 2,316 724 965 968 3,706 Other assets 153,493 159,507 160,541 157,452 147,960 Total assets $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 910,655 $ 864,504 $ 867,637 $ 637,127 $ 662,209 Interest bearing deposits 3,636,394 3,469,137 3,397,798 3,222,717 3,066,446 Total deposits 4,547,049 4,333,641 4,265,435 3,859,844 3,728,655 Short-term borrowings 230,789 183,893 162,224 129,489 139,349 Long-term debt 208,691 245,481 189,973 209,874 231,660 Other liabilities 54,869 68,612 92,550 64,138 44,927 Total liabilities 5,041,398 4,831,627 4,710,182 4,263,345 4,144,591 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 300,137 299,939 299,542 299,412 297,390 Retained earnings 188,191 175,017 198,382 190,212 201,105 Treasury stock (14,251 ) (12,272 ) (12,272 ) (12,518 ) (10,466 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,592 19,816 18,548 6,877 4,372 Total shareholders' equity 515,250 499,081 520,781 500,564 508,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 38,239 $ 38,191 $ 40,214 $ 42,012 $ 44,906 Taxable investment securities 4,673 4,574 4,646 3,717 3,540 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,529 2,360 1,858 1,512 1,465 Other 29 29 40 164 115 Total interest income 45,470 45,154 46,758 47,405 50,026 Interest expense Deposits 4,265 5,296 6,409 7,949 8,251 Short-term borrowings 142 175 263 334 368 Long-term debt 2,026 1,874 1,374 1,716 1,823 Total interest expense 6,433 7,345 8,046 9,999 10,442 Net interest income 39,037 37,809 38,712 37,406 39,584 Credit loss (benefit) expense (3,041 ) 4,992 4,685 21,733 604 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 42,078 32,817 34,027 15,673 38,980 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,518 2,361 2,217 2,536 2,421 Service charges and fees 1,571 1,491 1,290 1,826 2,072 Card revenue 1,517 1,600 1,237 1,365 1,142 Loan revenue 3,900 3,252 1,910 1,123 1,757 Bank-owned life insurance 541 530 635 520 501 Investment securities gains, net 30 106 6 42 18 Other 549 230 974 2,743 1,125 Total noninterest income 10,626 9,570 8,269 10,155 9,036 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 17,638 16,460 15,682 16,617 19,246 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,476 2,278 2,253 2,341 2,347 Equipment 2,040 1,935 2,010 1,880 2,251 Legal and professional 2,052 1,184 1,382 1,535 1,797 Data processing 1,460 1,308 1,240 1,354 1,492 Marketing 986 857 910 1,062 1,147 Amortization of intangibles 1,569 1,631 1,748 2,028 1,941 FDIC insurance 495 470 445 448 (72 ) Communications 412 428 449 457 493 Foreclosed assets, net (35 ) 13 34 138 173 Goodwill impairment — 31,500 — — — Other 2,822 1,875 1,885 2,141 5,621 Total noninterest expense 31,915 59,939 28,038 30,001 36,436 Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,789 (17,552 ) 14,258 (4,173 ) 11,580 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,079 2,272 2,546 (2,198 ) (1,791 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,710 $ (19,824 ) $ 11,712 $ (1,975 ) $ 13,371 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 Diluted $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,074 16,099 16,094 16,142 16,162 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,092 16,099 16,100 16,142 16,193 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,560,632 $ 38,795 4.33 % $ 3,576,642 $ 38,727 4.31 % $ 3,493,496 $ 45,429 5.16 % Taxable investment securities 1,026,359 4,673 1.81 % 864,864 4,574 2.10 % 508,911 3,540 2.76 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 450,659 3,180 2.81 % 405,517 2,968 2.91 % 211,695 1,846 3.46 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,477,018 7,853 2.12 % 1,270,381 7,542 2.36 % 720,606 5,386 2.97 % Other 80,019 29 0.14 % 88,152 29 0.13 % 28,227 115 1.62 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,117,669 46,677 3.63 % $ 4,935,175 46,298 3.73 % $ 4,242,329 50,930 4.76 % Other assets 340,270 376,211 392,254 Total assets $ 5,457,939 $ 5,311,386 $ 4,634,583 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,276,320 $ 958 0.30 % $ 1,174,033 $ 1,049 0.36 % $ 926,155 $ 1,394 0.60 % Money market deposits 931,900 544 0.23 % 847,059 622 0.29 % 784,752 1,820 0.92 % Savings deposits 508,763 279 0.22 % 473,000 351 0.30 % 388,338 389 0.40 % Time deposits 862,408 2,484 1.15 % 931,655 3,274 1.40 % 953,804 4,648 1.93 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,579,391 4,265 0.47 % 3,425,747 5,296 0.62 % 3,053,049 8,251 1.07 % Short-term borrowings 182,080 142 0.31 % 165,840 175 0.42 % 126,508 368 1.15 % Long-term debt 223,407 2,026 3.61 % 231,406 1,874 3.22 % 237,788 1,823 3.04 % Total borrowed funds 405,487 2,168 2.13 % 397,246 2,049 2.05 % 364,296 2,191 2.39 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,984,878 $ 6,433 0.64 % $ 3,822,993 $ 7,345 0.76 % $ 3,417,345 $ 10,442 1.21 % Noninterest bearing deposits 910,657 891,425 670,884 Other liabilities 56,898 67,111 43,343 Shareholders' equity 505,506 529,857 503,011 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,457,939 $ 5,311,386 $ 4,634,583 Net interest income(2) $ 40,244 $ 38,953 $ 40,488 Net interest spread(2) 2.99 % 2.97 % 3.55 % Net interest margin(2) 3.13 % 3.14 % 3.79 % Total deposits(5) $ 4,490,048 $ 4,265 0.38 % $ 4,317,172 $ 5,296 0.49 % $ 3,723,933 $ 8,251 0.88 % Cost of funds(6) 0.52 % 0.62 % 1.01 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $2.5 million, $1.1 million, and $354 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.5 million, $1.9 million, and $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $556 thousand, $536 thousand, and $523 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $651 thousand, $608 thousand, and $381 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,551,945 $ 160,752 4.53 % $ 3,157,127 $ 164,948 5.22 % Taxable investment securities 797,954 17,610 2.21 % 465,484 13,132 2.82 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 342,000 10,395 3.04 % 204,375 7,177 3.51 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,139,954 28,005 2.46 % 669,859 20,309 3.03 % Other 73,255 262 0.36 % 21,289 450 2.11 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,765,154 189,019 3.97 % $ 3,848,275 185,707 4.83 % Other assets 370,687 352,765 Total assets $ 5,135,841 $ 4,201,040 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,108,997 $ 4,435 0.40 % $ 806,624 $ 4,723 0.59 % Money market deposits 844,137 3,696 0.44 % 766,812 7,549 0.98 % Savings deposits 454,000 1,386 0.31 % 329,199 1,092 0.33 % Time deposits 945,234 14,402 1.52 % 873,978 16,563 1.90 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,352,368 23,919 0.71 % 2,776,613 29,927 1.08 % Short-term borrowings 157,346 914 0.58 % 124,956 1,847 1.48 % Long-term debt 220,448 6,990 3.17 % 224,149 7,017 3.13 % Total borrowed funds 377,794 7,904 2.09 % 349,105 8,864 2.54 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,730,162 $ 31,823 0.85 % $ 3,125,718 $ 38,791 1.24 % Noninterest bearing deposits 832,038 586,100 Other liabilities 58,186 37,204 Shareholders' equity 515,455 452,018 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,135,841 $ 4,201,040 Net interest income(2) $ 157,196 $ 146,916 Net interest spread(2) 3.12 % 3.59 % Net interest margin(2) 3.30 % 3.82 % Total deposits(5) $ 4,184,406 $ 23,919 0.57 % $ 3,362,713 $ 29,927 0.89 % Cost of funds(6) 0.70 % 1.05 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $4.4 million and $(316) thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $9.1 million and $14.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $2.1 million and $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, core earnings, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company's profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company's financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 515,250 $ 499,081 $ 520,781 $ 500,564 $ 508,982 Intangible assets, net (87,719 ) (89,288 ) (122,420 ) (124,167 ) (124,136 ) Tangible common equity $ 427,531 $ 409,793 $ 398,361 $ 376,397 $ 384,846 Total assets $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 Intangible assets, net (87,719 ) (89,288 ) (122,420 ) (124,167 ) (124,136 ) Tangible assets $ 5,468,929 $ 5,241,420 $ 5,108,543 $ 4,639,742 $ 4,529,437 Book value per share $ 32.17 $ 31.00 $ 32.35 $ 31.11 $ 31.49 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 26.69 $ 25.45 $ 24.74 $ 23.39 $ 23.81 Shares outstanding 16,016,780 16,099,324 16,099,324 16,089,782 16,162,176 Equity to assets ratio 9.27 % 9.36 % 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.94 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.82 % 7.82 % 7.80 % 8.11 % 8.50 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 16,710 $ (19,824 ) $ 13,371 $ 6,623 $ 43,630 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,177 1,223 1,456 5,232 4,430 Goodwill impairment — 31,500 — 31,500 — Tangible net income $ 17,887 $ 12,899 $ 14,827 $ 43,355 $ 48,060 Average shareholders' equity $ 505,506 $ 529,857 $ 503,011 $ 515,455 $ 452,018 Average intangible assets, net (88,543 ) (121,306 ) (125,898 ) (113,978 ) (108,242 ) Average tangible equity $ 416,963 $ 408,551 $ 377,113 $ 401,477 $ 343,776 Return on average equity 13.15 % (14.88 ) % 10.55 % 1.28 % 9.65 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 17.07 % 12.56 % 15.60 % 10.80 % 13.98 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 39,037 $ 37,809 $ 39,584 $ 152,964 $ 143,650 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 556 536 523 2,096 1,785 Securities(1) 651 608 381 2,136 1,481 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 40,244 $ 38,953 $ 40,488 $ 157,196 $ 146,916 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,542 ) (1,923 ) (3,937 ) (9,098 ) (13,977 ) Core net interest income $ 38,702 $ 37,030 $ 36,551 $ 148,098 $ 132,939 Net interest margin 3.03 % 3.05 % 3.70 % 3.21 % 3.73 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.13 % 3.14 % 3.79 % 3.30 % 3.82 % Core net interest margin(3) 3.01 % 2.99 % 3.42 % 3.11 % 3.45 % Average interest earning assets $ 5,117,669 $ 4,935,175 $ 4,242,329 $ 4,765,154 $ 3,848,275

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loan interest income, including fees $ 38,239 $ 38,191 $ 44,906 $ 158,656 $ 163,163 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 556 536 523 2,096 1,785 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 38,795 $ 38,727 $ 45,429 $ 160,752 $ 164,948 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,542 ) (1,923 ) (3,937 ) (9,098 ) (13,977 ) Core loan interest income $ 37,253 $ 36,804 $ 41,492 $ 151,654 $ 150,971 Yield on loans 4.27 % 4.25 % 5.10 % 4.47 % 5.17 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.33 % 4.31 % 5.16 % 4.53 % 5.22 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.16 % 4.09 % 4.71 % 4.27 % 4.78 % Average loans $ 3,560,632 $ 3,576,642 $ 3,493,496 $ 3,551,945 $ 3,157,127

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Efficiency Ratio December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total noninterest expense $ 31,915 $ 59,939 $ 36,436 $ 149,893 $ 117,535 Amortization of intangibles (1,569 ) (1,631 ) (1,941 ) (6,976 ) (5,906 ) Merger-related expenses — — (3,282 ) (61 ) (9,130 ) Goodwill impairment — (31,500 ) — (31,500 ) — Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 30,346 $ 26,808 $ 31,213 $ 111,356 $ 102,499 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 40,244 $ 38,953 $ 40,488 $ 157,196 $ 146,916 Noninterest income 10,626 9,570 9,036 38,620 31,246 Investment securities gains, net (30 ) (106 ) (18 ) (184 ) (90 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 50,840 $ 48,417 $ 49,506 $ 195,632 $ 178,072 Efficiency ratio (2) 59.69 % 55.37 % 63.05 % 56.92 % 57.56 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles, merger-related expenses, and goodwill impairment divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Core Earnings December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 16,710 $ (19,824 ) $ 13,371 $ 6,623 $ 43,630 Goodwill impairment — 31,500 — 31,500 — Core earnings $ 16,710 $ 11,676 $ 13,371 $ 38,123 $ 43,630 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,092 16,099 16,193 16,110 14,885 Earnings (loss) per common share Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.41 $ 2.93 Core earnings per common share - diluted (1) $ 1.04 $ 0.73 $ 0.83 $ 2.37 $ 2.93

(1) Core earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,482,223 $ 3,537,432 $ 3,597,039 $ 3,425,762 $ 3,451,266 PPP loans (259,260 ) (331,703 ) (327,648 ) — — Core loans $ 3,222,963 $ 3,205,729 $ 3,269,391 $ 3,425,762 $ 3,451,266 Allowance for credit losses $ 55,500 $ 58,500 $ 55,644 $ 51,187 $ 29,079 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.55 % 1.49 % 0.84 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.72 % 1.82 % 1.70 % 1.49 % 0.84 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans

Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 1,055,488 $ 1,103,102 $ 1,084,527 $ 864,702 $ 835,236 Agricultural 116,392 129,453 140,837 145,435 140,446 Commercial real estate 1,732,361 1,707,035 1,764,739 1,780,446 1,814,859 Total commercial loans $ 2,904,241 $ 2,939,590 $ 2,990,103 $ 2,790,583 $ 2,790,541 Consumer loans: Residential real estate $ 499,106 $ 521,570 $ 532,914 $ 554,290 $ 577,799 Other consumer 78,876 76,272 74,022 80,889 82,926 Total consumer loans $ 577,982 $ 597,842 $ 597,842 $ 597,842 $ 597,842 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,482,223 $ 3,537,432 $ 3,587,945 $ 3,388,425 $ 3,388,383 PPP loans $ 259,260 $ 331,703 $ 327,648 $ — $ — Core loans(1) $ 3,222,963 $ 3,205,729 $ 3,260,297 $ 3,388,425 $ 3,388,383 Core commercial loans(2) $ 2,644,981 $ 2,607,887 $ 2,662,455 $ 2,790,583 $ 2,790,541

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.

(2) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.





Category: Earnings

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Contact: Charles N. Funk Barry S. Ray Chief Executive Officer Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 319.356.5800 319.356.5800



