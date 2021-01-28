Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions.



The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share ("Common Stock"), and holders of Crown Castle 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock"), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle's distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock

Ticker Symbol: CCI

Record Date Payable Date Cash

Distribution

(per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

(per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

(per share)* Section 199A

Dividend

(per share)* Non-Taxable

Distribution

(per share) 3/13/2020 3/31/2020 $1.20 $0.788 $0.010 $0.778 $0.412 6/12/2020 6/30/2020 $1.20 $0.788 $0.010 $0.778 $0.412 9/15/2020 9/30/2020 $1.20 $0.788 $0.010 $0.778 $0.412 12/15/2020 12/31/2020 $1.33 $0.874 $0.012 $0.862 $0.456

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain with respect to the Common Stock.

IRS Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, disclosing additional information relating to the non-taxable distributions attributable to the Common Stock, has been posted to the Investors section of the Company's website: www.crowncastle.com/investors/shareholder-services.

Crown Castle 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Ticker Symbol: CCI-PRA

Record Date Payable Date Cash

Distribution

(per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

(per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

(per share)* Section 199A

Dividend

(per share)* Non-Taxable

Distribution

(per share) 1/15/2020 2/3/2020 $17.1875 $17.1875 $0.2265 $16.9610 $0.00 4/15/2020 5/1/2020 $17.1875 $17.1875 $0.2265 $16.9610 $0.00 7/15/2020 8/3/2020 $17.1875 $17.1875 $0.2265 $16.9610 $0.00

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain, no long-term capital gain, and no non-taxable distributions with respect to the Preferred Stock.



ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS Dan Schlanger, CFO

Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle International Corp.

713-570-3050



