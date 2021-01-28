Logistics Leaders from Tyson Foods, Walmart Canada and The Michaels Companies to Share Strategies and Best Practices at FourKites' Supply Chain Leadership Summit

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites , the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, will host a summit for hundreds of the world's leading shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PLs to share the latest strategies and best practices for optimizing supply chains through real-time visibility . The virtual Supply Chain Leadership Summit will be held February 16, 2021, and will feature speakers from Tyson Foods, The Michaels Companies, Walmart Canada and others.



Following a year of unprecedented supply chain challenges and disruptions, companies are embracing real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs) as never before1 to improve delivery times, reduce detention, optimize labor and protect workers. As the creator of and leader in the real-time visibility market, FourKites saw demand for its superior network of logistics tracking data and proprietary machine learning technology surge in 2020. This summit is being held in response to a corresponding groundswell in the FourKites community to share best practices and real-time data to drive further improvements.

Moderated by Sarah Barnes Humphrey of the Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast, the event will feature a series of 15-minute "power sessions" with seven leading shippers, including Christopher Plant, Senior Manager of Customer Service at Tyson Foods; Francis Lalonde, Vice President Transportation at Walmart Canada; Jane Kennedy, Manager - Inbound Freight, Carrier Relations, and Communications at The Michaels Companies; and Jason Frerich, Director, Domestic Transportation at The Michaels Companies, among others.

Sessions will cover key initiatives for 2021, ranging from data-driven inventory planning to minimize risk; collaboration with upstream and downstream partners; extending visibility beyond transportation into the yard; reducing the carbon footprint of logistics operations; optimizing resources across transportation and customer service teams; managing volatility, from sourcing raw materials to the delivery of final products; and the increasing need for end-to-end visibility across all modes to manage complex networks.

Tyson Foods, the world's second-largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork, will share details around workforce efficiency and the benefits of supply chain visibility across different functions in their organization. "2020 drastically changed the way we had to operate to meet customer and consumer demand," said Christopher Plant, Senior Manager of Customer Service, at Tyson Foods. "Being able to leverage a single platform to streamline our workflows and maximize collaboration has been critical to helping us better serve our customers and partners. We're very enthusiastic about sharing with and learning from the FourKites community as we continue to find new ways of building a frictionless experience for our internal stakeholders and customers."

"Global supply chains experienced major disruptions in the past year, but the challenges of 2020 also spurred significant innovation and a widespread embrace of data-sharing and collaboration across the ecosystem," said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "We are pleased to host this incredible gathering of supply chain leaders to help our network generate even greater value and efficiencies from real-time supply chain visibility in the months and years ahead."

Click here to register for The Supply Chain Leadership Summit .

