Judicate West Welcomes Daniel I. Spector to Line-Up of Sacramento Neutrals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Daniel I. Spector, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. He will be based in the Sacramento office and is available for mediations and arbitrations statewide.



"We are thrilled to add a litigation veteran and neutral of Dan's caliber and reputation to our Sacramento line-up. He has demonstrated, time and again, his effectiveness and expertise, particularly with respect to sensitive matters of probate, including trust and estate disputes. But it's really Dan's temperament, punctuated by his patience, that sets him apart," said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

With 28 years of litigation experience and more than 100 neutral engagements, including mediations, arbitration and referee service, under his belt, Spector has distinctive expertise in trust and estate, probate and complex civil cases, including working with trustees, beneficiaries and other interested parties. He has tackled all manner of disputes in the trusts and estate arena, including contested conservatorships, elder financial abuse, undue influence, lack of capacity and legal malpractice involving estate planning and estate litigation.

Since 2000, Spector has served as a Judge Pro Tem and as a Pro Tem Settlement Conference Judge for the Sacramento County Superior Court. He is a member of the Sacramento County Bar Association and is active in the Litigation, Probate and ADR sections. Spector has been a member of the California Lawyers Association's Trust and Estate Section since 1997, and he currently serves in its Executive Committee. Additionally, he serves on the board of directors for the Justice Anthony M. Kennedy Library and Learning Center, and for eight years, he was president of the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Sacramento.

Spector has been rated a top Estate & Trust Litigation in Sacramento by Super Lawyers, and he was named to Sacramento Magazine's "Top Lawyers" list in 2019. He earned his J.D. from the Santa Clara University School of Law (1992) and his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of California, Davis (1989). Spector received his mediation certificate from the Center for Collaborative Solutions in 2009.

