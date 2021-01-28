Genius Group's Roger James Hamilton Discusses His Playbook for Success with David Meltzer on The Playbook Podcast

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group, a Singapore-based public limited company, today announced its founder and CEO, Roger James Hamilton, futurist and NY Times best-selling author, is the featured guest on episode 640 of The Playbook with David Meltzer, the top entrepreneur podcast with an audience of 97 million.



The Playbook features a mix of interviews, Q&A, fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO's, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the "what", "why", and "how" to achieve anything you set your mind to.

In the power-packed podcast, Hamilton, who Meltzer calls a "superpreneur," discusses the importance of self-awareness, self-mastery, and self-expression in the entrepreneur's journey. From personality traits and focusing on strengths to the importance of knowing what you should be doing and what you shouldn't be doing, being around the right people, delegation and mentorship, and the difference between education and mastery, Hamilton shares a wealth of insightful information during the 20-minute podcast.

Hamilton also discusses the dire need to revitalize the education industry. The 2020 World Economic Forum "Schools of the Future" report highlights the urgent need for a more relevant curriculum to prepare students and adults for the future, and the COVID-19 crisis has amplified the necessity to overhaul the system.

Genius Group's mission is to develop an entrepreneur education system that prepares students for the 21st Century. Providing a more relevant, upgraded, student-centric curriculum that is both high-tech and high-touch, Genius Group is directly addressing the need to revitalize the education system. With only 15% of the world's one billion full-time workers engaged at work, according to Gallop's World Poll, the need for change is paramount.

The Playbook with David Meltzer is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and through Entrepreneur.com: https://www.entrepreneur.com/listen/playbook.

Meltzer is the co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire.

His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing…VALUE.

In addition to hosting the top entrepreneur podcast, he is a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, and the executive producer of Entrepreneur‘s #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. His newest book, Game-Time Decision Making, was a #1 new release, and he has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

About Genius Group:

Genius Group is a $300+ million group of companies and is the world's #1 Entrepreneur Education Group. Genius Group was founded by futurist and social entrepreneur Roger James Hamilton. The Singapore-based public limited company also owns GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts Limited. Learn more at: https://www.geniusgroup.net/.

About Roger James Hamilton

World-renowned futurist and social entrepreneur Roger James Hamilton is the founder and CEO of Genius Group. Roger is the New York Times bestselling author of The Millionaire Master Plan, a practical guide to understanding how your mind works to enable you to live your most successful life. He is also the creator of Wealth Dynamics, Talent Dynamics and Impact Dynamics, tools used by over 1.4 million entrepreneurs to follow their flow.

All of Roger's companies empower the Entrepreneur Movement – collectively growing our ability to create and contribute wealth. Roger studied architecture at Cambridge University before launching his first business, Free Market Media, in Singapore during his 20s. He was the founding chairman of the renowned Green School, Bali, where his three children were educated. Roger currently lives in Europe but, when permitted, travels extensively between the UK, USA, Southeast Asia and Australia.

