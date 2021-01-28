IPG is Recognized with Two ESG Honors

Company is Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Year and HRC Corporate Equality Index for 12th Year

New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announced today that the company has been named once again to two important measures of diversity, equity and inclusion. For the second year, IPG has been included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index , and for the 12th year, the company has been named to the HRC Corporate Equality Index.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are business imperatives for IPG," noted Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer of IPG. "IPG has long been committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all employees, and we work hard to make certain that our policies and our culture live up to these goals. We do this by constantly evolving our programming and by keeping our executives accountable on DEI metrics. Both honors we announce today are as humbling as they are significant. We take pride in our progress, but as always, understand, and are committed to, the great deal of work that remains on this front," he continued.

"We are very proud of these two important honors that recognize key programs in IPG"s environmental, social and governance initiatives," noted Michael Roth, Executive Chairman, IPG, "ESG, including diversity, equity and inclusion, has long been a key area of focus for us, and its importance is only increasing to all of our stakeholders, including employees, investors, clients and shareholders," he continued.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to providing a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. IPG was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

IPG's score of 100 on the HRC 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, earns the company, once again, a designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei .

