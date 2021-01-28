Market Overview

Inuvo to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1x1 Conference on February 4, 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 28, 2021 9:00am   Comments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, today announced that Richard Howe, CEO, and Wally Ruiz, CFO, will be meeting with investors at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1x1 Conference on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

To schedule a meeting with management please contact your A.G.P. representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Valter@KCSA.com.

About the IntentKey™
Inuvo®'s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com


