P2 Gold Announces Board and Management Appointments

Ms. Romero was most recently Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Pretium Resources Inc., where she had served in various roles since joining the company in 2011, shortly after its founding to advance the Brucejack Project. As Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Ms. Romero was responsible for a wide range of activities including community and investor relations and risk management.

Mr. McNaughton was Chief Exploration Officer at Pretium from the company's founding until he retired in late September 2020. Mr. McNaughton was appointed to P2's Board of Directors in November 2020. Prior to Pretium, Mr. McNaughton was Vice President, Exploration at Silver Standard Resources Inc. for 20 years, and he oversaw all exploration activities of the company including the exploration program for the Snowfield Project and the 2009 program when bonanza-grade drilling results established Brucejack as a high-grade gold discovery.

The Company also reports that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to an officer and certain consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 175,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.52 per share which expire on January 27, 2023. Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 2,834,999 stock options outstanding representing approximately 9.6% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

