Abcam Plc Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc ((AIM: ABC, NASDAQ:ABCM) ("Abcam"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, is delighted to announce the appointments of Bessie Lee and Mark Capone as non-executive Directors with immediate effect.



Both Bessie and Mark bring extensive and complementary executive and non-executive experience to the Board of Abcam.

Based in China, Bessie Lee is the Chief Executive Officer of Withinlink, a China-based venture capital firm and start-up incubator focused on marketing technology, which she founded in 2015. Prior to founding Withinlink, Bessie spent almost three decades at WPP plc, holding Chief Executive Officer roles in China for Mindshare, GroupM and finally WPP. Bessie is currently a non-executive Director of Electrocomponents plc, Homeplus Digital Co Ltd and Shanghai Fuge Information Technology Co Ltd. She also acts as an Advisor to Didi Chuxing and Greater Pacific Capital.

Based in the US, Mark Capone is an accomplished life sciences executive with more than 35 years' experience. He spent over 17 years with Myriad Genetics, latterly as Chief Executive Officer and President, over which time he grew the company into a leading global precision medicine company. Prior to joining Myriad Genetics, Mark spent 17 years with Eli Lilly and Company in positions across the entire value chain. Mark is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Precision Medicine Advisors, a consultancy for molecular diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology organizations, which he founded in 2020.

Peter Allen, Chairman of Abcam said: "I am delighted to welcome Bessie and Mark to the Board of Abcam. Bessie brings deep insight into customer and digital marketing dynamics in China, one of our key strategic markets, whilst Mark brings a wealth of experience within the life science sector and a first-hand understanding of our diagnostic and biopharma customers. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to work towards our long-term growth plans."

Mark Capone will join the Remuneration Committee.

The composition of each of the Board Committees is confirmed as follows:

Board Committee Membership Nomination Committee Peter Allen (Chairman)

Louise Patten

Mara Aspinall

Giles Kerr Remuneration Committee Louise Patten (Chairman)

Peter Allen

Mara Aspinall

Giles Kerr

Mark Capone Audit and Risk Committee Giles Kerr (Chairman)

Louise Patten

Mara Aspinall

AIM Rules disclosures

Bessie Chien Ling Lee (age 55) holds or has held directorships in the five years preceding her appointment at Abcam as follows:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Withinlink (Shanghai) Investment Management Co Ltd Beixi (Shanghai) Trading Co Ltd Electrocomponents plc Shanghai Kuvera Ecommerce Co Ltd Homeplus Digital Co Ltd (formerly China Networks Systems Co Ltd) Weitewei Internet Technology (Shanghai) Co Ltd Shanghai Fuge Information Technology Co Ltd Dabang (Shanghai) Management Co Ltd Kinetic Advertising (Shanghai) Co Ltd GROWWW Communications Group (formerly United Communications Group) Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd GROWWW Media Co Ltd

Save as disclosed above there are no additional disclosures to be made in accordance with Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

Mark Christopher Capone (age 58) holds or has held directorships in the five years preceding his appointment at Abcam as follows:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Precision Medicine Advisors LLC Myriad Genetics Inc Myriad RMB Myriad Genetics Laboratories Inc Crescendo Bioscience Inc American Clinical Laboratory Association Coalition for 21st Century Medicine Assurex Health, Inc

Save as disclosed above there are no additional disclosures to be made in accordance with Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

