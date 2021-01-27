Northland Power Announces the Retirement of James C. Temerty From Its Board

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) announces the retirement of James C. Temerty C.M. from its Board of Directors effective January 31, 2021. Mr. Temerty has served as a director of Northland since its initial listing in the public markets in 1997 and served as Chair of Northland until December 2019.



Mr. Temerty co-founded Northland in 1987. Under his guidance and leadership, the company grew from a start-up Canadian Power Producer to a pre-eminent global player in the renewable power sector with assets across four continents. The genesis of Northland was rooted in Mr. Temerty's vision to make the world a better place. He has and continues to achieve this through Northland and through his generous philanthropic activities. Along the way, significant wealth has been created for millions of Canadians who have invested in Northland directly or indirectly through institutional investors.

Commenting, Mr. Temerty said "I retire feeling assured that Northland has never been in better hands than its current management team and Board and that the years ahead will continue to see the company thriving and benefitting its community of stakeholders, employees, shareholders and wider society."

John Brace, Northland's Chief Executive Officer until 2018 and now Chair of Northland's Board of Directors said, "I have had the honour of working closely with Jim for over 32 years. Under his leadership and guidance, Northland has flourished. Jim's passion and drive to succeed is ingrained in Northland's entrepreneurial foundations and has been core to the Company's success. He continually challenged us all to think big, take on new endeavours and keep moving forward in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Northland, I would like to thank Jim for his dedication and invaluable leadership. We wish him and his wife, Louise, who has also been a mainstay of the Company, good health and great happiness." Jim and Louise – thank you!

Mike Crawley, Northland's President and Chief Executive Officer, added, "Jim is one of the great Canadian entrepreneurial success stories. As a pioneer in the Canadian independent power sector, he had no rule book to follow. Through drive, perseverance and insight, Jim built a loyal team that made Northland a global force in renewable power. His entrepreneurial drive, integrity and rigour are imbedded in the company's DNA and will continue to fuel its growth around the world."

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, solar and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (net 2.3 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early stage development opportunities encompassing nearly 4.0 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

For media inquiries, please contact

Susan Sperling, Director of Communications

+1 (647) 288-1105

Communications@northlandpower.com



