UNCF Hosts Executive Leadership Institute Roundtable with HBCU Leaders & TIAA-CREF CEO

WHAT: Moderated panel discussion

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host a roundtable discussion with presidents of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) regarding the launch of UNCF's Executive Leadership Institute (ELI). Supported by the Kresge Foundation, the ELI will deliver leadership curriculum and engagement designed for presidents and board members of HBCUs and PBIs. The roundtable, moderated by UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax, will kick off discussions on how transformational change in higher education institutions are made possible when executive and governance leadership are aligned, informed and interconnected to other leaders engaged in the pursuit of similar missions and goals.



WHEN: Friday, January 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. EST



WHERE: Join ZOOM session: https://bit.ly/2LV42vO. Follow the discussion @UNCF. WHO:



Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF President and CEO, Moderator

Dr. Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University

Dr. Roger Ferguson, CEO, TIAA-CREF



WHY: This roundtable discussion surrounds the launch of the UNCF Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), created to increase engagement, knowledge-sharing and collaboration among presidents and board members at HBCUs.





About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

