Nextech Announces Acquisition of MyMedLeads

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading healthcare technology solutions provider for specialty physician practices, today announced the acquisition of MyMedLeads, a patient engagement and marketing software company based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2010, MyMedLeads delivers innovative lead management, marketing automation and patient communication solutions to help medical providers manage their businesses.



This acquisition accelerates Nextech's strategy of investing in comprehensive EHR, practice management, patient engagement and other value add solutions, extending its offerings in elective specialties like Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery and Dermatology.

"We are committed to bringing innovative solutions to our customers to help them improve practice efficiency, drive growth and deliver great patient experiences," said Nextech's Chief Revenue Officer Wyn Partington. "MyMedLeads is a great example of one of those innovations, and we are thrilled to offer it in a seamlessly integrated way to the thousands of customers who rely on our EHR and Practice Management software to run their practices every day."

"We have had a long and successful relationship with Nextech as one of their premier partners," said MyMedLeads Founder and CEO, Enrique Rangel. "This combination reflects our shared belief in our customers' needs for integrated patient engagement solutions, and I am excited by the innovation we together will bring to our customers."

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

About MyMedLeads

MyMedLeads is a marketing technology software company headquartered in Austin, TX. Founded in 2010, MyMedLeads provides solutions for medical practices in Plastic Surgery and Dermatology to automate patient acquisition and retention efforts, and improve communications with patients. This includes lead management software, marketing automation tools, online scheduling and communication, live chat, patient reviews, and more.

