Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market Realizes Product Innovation Through Robust R&D Activities And Strategic Collaborations

According to The Business Research Company's research report on the VEGF inhibitor market, the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is witnessing robust research and development activities. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials. R&D is being carried out extensively by market leaders in the VEGF inhibitor market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the market in the form of new and effective drugs. For instance, in April 2020, Germany based pharmaceutics company, Bayer AG received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its new Eylea (aflibercept) injection pre-filled syringe which will provide ophthalmologists with a more efficient and convenient way to administer EYLEA across all approved indications. The pre-filled syringe requires fewer steps to prepare compared to the intravitreal injection procedure of the existing vial.

This improvement through research and development is additionally brough about with collaboration. Companies in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain their position in an increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other, as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out of licensing deals, this trend has been increasing in recent years.

For instance, in April 2018, Switzerland based biopharmaceutical company, Molecular Partners collaborated with UK based pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, for the trial of its oncology candidate MP0250 with AstraZeneca's antineoplastic agent osimertinib (Tagrisso) in Phase Ib/II studies. MP0250 prevents tumor growth by inhibiting two growth factors, hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).i In June 2020, Roche launched Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin® (bevacizumab) for the treatment of people with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.

The global vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor market size reached a value of nearly $30.31 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $30.31 billion in 2020 to $46.63 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The VEGF market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 and reach $63.37 billion in 2030.

The vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor industry is supported by the increased prevalence of cancer, increased number of government initiatives in both developed and developing countries and an increase in geriatric population leading to rise in the number of ophthalmic cases such as AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and others. The strong ophthalmic drug pipelines of different top pharmaceutical companies will drive the global market growth. North America and Europe are well-established and mature markets where most of the larger pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are located. Developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, are fast-growing markets. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor manufacturers should consider investing extensively in R&D activities for the development of effective and innovative drugs, and alongside should carry out strategic collaborations to boost innovations and establish category leadership.

