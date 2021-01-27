Logiq Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Units in Canada

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. ("Logiq" or the "Company") (OTCQX:LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and fintech solutions, has filed a preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) for a proposed initial public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The number of Units to be sold, the offering price of the Units and the terms of the Warrants (including the exercise price and expiry term) will be determined in the context of the market.



Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share").

The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner.

Logiq recently submitted its application to list its common shares (including the Unit Shares and Warrant Shares) on the NEO Exchange (the "NEO") in Canada, with the approval subject to Logiq fulfilling the listing requirements of NEO. Upon listing on the NEO, Logiq's common shares would continue to be traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market as LGIQ.

"We are fortunate to have the assistance of Mackie's experienced and capable team as we take this major step towards completing our NEO listing process," stated Logiq's executive chairman and president, Brent Suen. "As a senior exchange, the NEO platform exemplifies how state-of-the-art exchange trading technology can help increase investor confidence, improve liquidity, and elevate a company's global profile."

Over the past year, Logiq acquired two leading e-Commerce platforms and expanded its global presence. Its product offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

Logiq's customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of SMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 1000 companies. Among the company's notable customers are QuinStreet (a marketing technology company), Purple (the creator of the renowned Purple mattress) and Sunrun (a solar company).

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to Logiq and the Units. The Preliminary Prospectus remains subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Units until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada. A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus can be obtained under Logiq's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that Logiq will satisfy all applicable requirements for listing its common shares on the NEO, that its application for listing will be approved or that a receipt for its final prospectus will be issued.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX:LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq subsidiary provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, including Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company's Fixel™ technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

Logiq's AppLogiq™ platform-as-a-service enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. AppLogiq is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company's PayLogiq ™ offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq ™ offers hyper-local food delivery services.

For more information about Logiq, go to Logiq.com .



Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This news release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements regarding Logiq's proposed NEO listing and its initial public offering of Units.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the initial public offering, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus, as well as other risks described in Logiq's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Logiq's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

