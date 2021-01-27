Market Overview

Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

January 27, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 19, 2021.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2019. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Investor Contact:
Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840



 
