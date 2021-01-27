Automotive Flooring Market to Gain Impetus by 2026; Increasing Need to Improve Comfort of Vehicles Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive flooring market is set to gain traction from the rising need to enhance the comfort of vehicles. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Automotive Flooring Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Rubber, Nylon, Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Others), By Applications (Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Sales channel (Aftermarket, OEM) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further mentions that automotive flooring helps to prevent water and can capture dirt effectively.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe is causing uproar in a wide range of companies owing to the complete shutdown of production processes. Some of them have also started to lay off workforces as they are facing severe economic losses. Until a vaccine is invented, we are unsure of the upcoming situation. Our research reports will help you understand the current scenario better.





What Does This Report Contain?

The report studies decisive segments of this market containing regions, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. It elaborates the performance and significance of each of the segments by considering sales volume, growth prospects, revenue share, and demand. In addition to this, it will help out clients to accurately determine the market size to guide them in choosing the right segment for their business growth.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-flooring-market-102309





Lst of all Top Manufacturers Operating in the Automotive Flooring Market are:

Corry Rubber Corporation

Toyota Boshoku

Conform Automotive

Autoneum Holding AG

Freudenberg Performance Materials

GGBAILEY

HP Pelzer Automotive System Inc.

Apache Mills, Inc.

3M

Auto Custom Carpets, Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Low & Bonar

Lloyd Mats

Feltex Carpets

Posh Pile

Other key market players





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Luxury & Commercial Vehicles to Augment Growth

Automotive flooring reduces the transmission of vibrations and acts as sound absorbers by using mats and carpets. Polyurethane, nylon, and rubber are utilized for making these mats as they help to resist corrosion and are more durable compared to other materials. At the same time, automotive flooring is specially designed to protect the vehicle's floor from wearing. It can be easily cleaned. The availability of prominent premium car producers and suppliers of car parts are trying to come up with innovative automotive flooring. Besides, the high demand for luxury and commercial vehicles worldwide would propel growth. However, the high cost of raw material may obstruct the automotive flooring market growth in the near future.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-flooring-market-102309





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Owing to Expansion of Automotive Industry

Geographically, Asia Pacific is set to procure the largest automotive flooring market share in the upcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry in the region. Apart from that, the rising demand for car safety and passenger comfort would propel growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to grow significantly fueled by the rising development of durable components by multiple automotive flooring manufacturers. In North America, the surging adoption of premium styling is expected to accelerate growth. Latin America would show low growth backed by the presence of fewer vehicles compared to other regions.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Development to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for automotive flooring houses a large number of renowned companies. Most of them are trying to gain a competitive edge by unveiling state-of-the-art products. A few others are focusing on attracting more customers by launching specially designed automotive flooring products that can protect people from COVID-19.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

July 2020 : Mobis India Limited launched a wide range of hygiene, health, and care accessories named Kavach to act as a tool of prevention and protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes a full-floor mat made of high-quality PVC to prevent allergens from building up.

: Mobis India Limited launched a wide range of hygiene, health, and care accessories named Kavach to act as a tool of prevention and protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes a full-floor mat made of high-quality PVC to prevent allergens from building up. February 2018: GGBAILEY introduced its latest All-weather Textile Car Mats that can be customized as per the needs of people. It can cover vehicle interiors and hide dust particles throughout the year with a unique design.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-flooring-market-102309





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Wood Flooring Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Resilient Flooring Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile, Rubber, Linoleum, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Flooring Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Non-Resilient {Ceramic, Wood, Laminate, and Others}, Resilient {Vinyl, and Others}, Carpets & Rugs, {Tufted, Woven, and Others}), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.





At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



