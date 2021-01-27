Market Overview

The Chefs' Warehouse to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on February 10, 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 27, 2021
RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2020 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 to review those results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.


Contact: 
Investor Relations 
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

