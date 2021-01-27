Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2020 Year-End Reserves and Operational Update

Achieved 100% 1P Reserves Replacement

Added 8.3 MMBOE of 1P Reserves

Realized 1P Finding and Development Costs of $2.65/boe

1P and 2P Net Asset Value per Share Before Tax of $1.15 and $3.25

1P Reserves Equal 59% of 2P Reserves, Demonstrating Strength of Company's Proved Reserves Base

Achieved Company's Best Safety Year in 2020: Zero Lost Time Incident Frequency

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE: GTE), a company focused on oil exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador, today announced the Company's 2020 year-end reserves as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2020 (the "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report") and an operational update.

All dollar amounts are in United States ("U.S.") dollars and all reserves and production volumes are on a working interest before royalties ("WI") basis. Production is expressed in barrels ("bbl") of oil per day ("bopd") or bbl of oil equivalent ("boe") per day ("boepd"), while reserves are expressed in bbl, boe or million boe ("MMBOE"), unless otherwise indicated. All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release have been prepared by McDaniel and calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") and derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report, unless otherwise expressly stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this press release: Proved Developed Producing ("PDP"), Proved ("1P"), 1P plus Probable ("2P") and 2P plus Possible ("3P").

Commenting on Gran Tierra's 2020 year-end reserves, operational update and future plans, Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, said: "Our teams in Colombia, Ecuador and Canada rose to meet the many challenges of 2020 through their diligent management of COVID-19 safety protocols and sharp focus on maintaining and increasing the value of our assets. As a result, we are pleased to announce significant reserve additions in both the PDP and 1P categories, despite our large reductions in capital investment during 2020. This achievement demonstrates that the Company's core conventional oil assets continue to show positive waterflood responses and low base decline rates.

The advancement of our waterflooding efforts in the Acordionero, Costayaco and Moqueta oil fields has clearly allowed Gran Tierra to continue to convert Probable and Possible reserves into the Proved reserves categories. Even though we decided during 2020 to reduce capital spending, we believe the Company's excellent performance in terms of PDP and 1P reserves additions is a testament to the quality of our assets.

With our strategy, we believe Gran Tierra is well-positioned for the resumption of prudent growth in 2021 and strong potential free cash flow1 generation. We have already increased production approximately 24% from our third quarter 2020 average, which we believe reflects the strength of our Proved reserves. Our 2021 capital budget of $130 to $150 million is a balanced, returns-focused program which prioritizes free cash flow generation over the rate of development, exploration and production growth, with investment primarily directed to the Acordionero and Costayaco oil fields. With a keen focus on further strengthening our balance sheet, we plan to direct free cash flow to ongoing debt reduction in 2021 and beyond.

During fourth quarter 2020, Gran Tierra resumed development activities throughout our portfolio, including the ongoing well workover operations and the restart of development drilling at Acordionero. We also restarted workover operations at Costayaco and look forward to a planned initiation of development drilling in that field during second quarter 2021. We forecast 2021 average production of 28,000 to 30,000 bopd for the Company.

Our 2021 plans are fully aligned with Gran Tierra's "Beyond Compliance Policy" which focuses on our commitments to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") excellence. Gran Tierra looks for significant opportunities and benefits to the environment and communities by voluntarily and proactively taking steps to protect the environment and provide social benefits because it is the right thing to do. In 2020, we also had our best safety year in the history of the Company.

We believe that Gran Tierra successfully navigated the exceptional challenges of 2020 and are excited to return to an economically sound growth trajectory in 2021 and beyond, with a focus on free cash flow generation and debt reduction."

Highlights

2020 Year-End Reserves and Values

Net Present Value at 10% Discount ("NPV10") Net Asset Value ("NAV") Per Share at 10% Discount Reserves Reserves Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax Category MMBOE $ million $ million $/share2,4 $/share3,4 1P 79 1,191 1,029 1.15 0.71 2P 133 1,962 1,590 3.25 2.23 3P 174 2,612 2,045 5.02 3.47

During 2020, Gran Tierra achieved:

Material PDP and 1P reserves additions, in particular at Acordionero, Costayaco and Moqueta, as a result of ongoing successful waterflooding operations PDP reserves replacement of 133% with PDP reserves additions of 11.0 MMBOE 1P reserves replacement of 100% with 1P reserves additions of 8.3 MMBOE Finding and development costs ( "F&D" ) including future development costs ( "FDC" ) of $5.06/boe on a PDP basis and $2.65/boe on a 1P basis F&D recycle ratios including FDC of 3.5 times (PDP) and 6.7 times (1P) Significant reserves additions at Acordionero: 7.1 MMBOE (PDP) and 2.6 MMBOE (1P) Despite a material reduction in the McDaniel's forecast oil price assumptions relative to one year ago (the average Brent oil price over the next 5 years in the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report is $54.04/bbl):

Gran Tierra's 2020 year-end 1P NPV10 after tax decreased only 21% compared to 2019 year-end This performance was achieved in part due to large reductions in forecast operating costs based on the actual savings achieved by the Company in 2020 As of December 31, 2020, McDaniel estimates that Gran Tierra's total 1P undiscounted operating costs over the remaining life of the Company's fields are approximately 26% less than the McDaniel estimate as of December 31, 2019*

Acordionero, Costayaco, Moqueta and Suroriente now represent 83% of Gran Tierra's 1P reserves and 78% of 2P reserves

PDP reserves account for 55% of 1P reserves and 1P reserves account for 59% of 2P reserves, demonstrating the strength of the Company's reserves base and the potential future conversion of Probable reserves into 1P reserves and Proved Undeveloped reserves into PDP reserves

Gran Tierra's mature waterflood assets, Costayaco and Moqueta, continued to grow and deliver value, with total reserves additions of 3.8 MMBOE (PDP) and 5.5 MMBOE (1P)

FDC are forecast to be $312 million for 1P reserves and $565 million for 2P reserves

Realized a 39% increase in 2P reserve life index to 17 years and a 51% increase in 1P reserve life index to 10 years

* Calculations of operating cost reductions made in respect of 2019 figures, as provided in the McDaniel report with an effective date of December 31, 2019, prepared for Gran Tierra in their capacity as independent qualified reserves evaluator in accordance with NI 51-101 and COGEH

Operational Update

2020 Safety

Gran Tierra's teams are proud of their excellent safety performance during the many challenges of 2020, including the proactive implementation of COVID-19 protocols that enabled continuity of the Company's operations The Company achieved its first year with a Lost Time Incident Frequency of zero, during which the Company logged close to 4 million man-hours The Company's Total Recordable Case Frequency decreased 33% compared with 2019, falling to a rate of 0.08 cases per 1 million man-hours versus 0.12 cases per 1 million man-hours in 2019

Average Production

2020: 22,624 bopd Third quarter 2020: 18,944 bopd Fourth quarter 2020: 21,907 bopd During January 1-25, 2021: 23,428 bopd

Closing of Sale of PetroTal Shares

As previously announced, Gran Tierra Resources Limited ( "GTRL" ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, sold an aggregate of 109,006,250 common shares of PetroTal Corp. ( "PetroTal" ) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $15 million As of market close on January 26, 2021, the remaining 137,093,750 shares of PetroTal owned by GTRL had a market value of approximately $26 million

Acordionero Oil Field

Gran Tierra continues to workover offline oil wells to restore them to production with two workover rigs As of January 25, 2021, approximately 3,500 bopd of production has been restored as a result of this workover program The Company restarted development drilling at Acordionero on November 30, 2020 and has since drilled the AC-64 and AC-65 oil wells and the AC-66i water injection well in fourth quarter 2020, and the AC-67i water injection well in early January 2021; the team is currently performing open hole logging operations on the AC-68 oil well The AC-64 and AC-65 oil wells were brought on production ahead of schedule in late December 2020 The drilling rig is forecast to continue drilling new development wells at Acordionero throughout 2021; there are 5 oil wells remaining to be drilled from the new southwest pad, which are expected to be finished by the end of first quarter 2021, prior to moving the rig to the next pad to drill 5 additional oil wells, for a total of 10 new oil wells

Costayaco Oil Field

Gran Tierra initiated workover operations in late November 2020 and completed 3 workovers during fourth quarter 2020; the workover rig remains active with 5 jobs planned to be completed prior to the end of first quarter 2021 Efforts are underway to restart development drilling during early second quarter 2021, with a 3 well program; the rig is currently stacked on location over the planned CYC-42 infill oil well location

Personnel Announcement

Effective immediately, Tony Berthelet, Chief Operating Officer, is no longer with Gran Tierra





Future Net Revenue

Future net revenue reflects McDaniel's forecast of revenue estimated using forecast prices and costs, arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, after the deduction of royalties, operating costs, development costs and abandonment and reclamation costs but before consideration of indirect costs such as administrative, overhead and other miscellaneous expenses. The estimate of future net revenue below does not necessarily represent fair market value.

Consolidated Properties at December 31, 2020 Proved (1P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Sales

Revenue Total

Royalties Operating

Costs Future

Development

Capital Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs Future Net

Revenue

Before

Future

Taxes Future

Taxes Future

Net

Revenue

After

Future

Taxes* 2021-2025

(5 Years) 2,362 (328 ) (587 ) (311 ) (1 ) 1,135 (102 ) 1,033 Remainder 1,452 (196 ) (591 ) (1 ) (60 ) 604 (174 ) 430 Total (Undiscounted) 3,814 (524 ) (1,178 ) (312 ) (61 ) 1,739 (276 ) 1,463 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 2,569 (354 ) (730 ) (276 ) (18 ) 1,191 (162 ) 1,029





Consolidated Properties at December 31, 2020 Proved Plus Probable (2P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Years Sales

Revenue Total

Royalties Operating

Costs Future

Development

Capital Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs Future Net

Revenue

Before

Future

Taxes Future

Taxes Future

Net

Revenue

After

Future

Taxes* 2021-2025

(5 Years) 3,245 (459 ) (693 ) (564 ) — 1,529 (217 ) 1,312 Remainder 3,407 (480 ) (1,012 ) (1 ) (75 ) 1,839 (506 ) 1,333 Total (Undiscounted) 6,652 (939 ) (1,705 ) (565 ) (75 ) 3,368 (723 ) 2,645 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 3,978 (564 ) (954 ) (481 ) (17 ) 1,962 (372 ) 1,590





Consolidated Properties at December 31, 2020 Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible (3P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Years Sales

Revenue Total

Royalties Operating

Costs Future

Development

Capital Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs Future Net

Revenue

Before

Future

Taxes Future

Taxes Future

Net

Revenue

After

Future

Taxes* 2021-2025

(5 Years) 3,856 (551 ) (755 ) (696 ) (1 ) 1,853 (332 ) 1,521 Remainder 5,012 (759 ) (1,332 ) (1 ) (85 ) 2,835 (784 ) 2,051 Total (Undiscounted) 8,868 (1,310 ) (2,087 ) (697 ) (86 ) 4,688 (1,116 ) 3,572 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 5,040 (736 ) (1,098 ) (577 ) (17 ) 2,612 (567 ) 2,045

*The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the corporate tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements, when available for the year ended December 31, 2020, should be consulted for information at the Company level.



Total Company WI Reserves

The following table summarizes Gran Tierra's NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves in Colombia and Ecuador derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report calculated using forecast oil and gas prices and costs. Gran Tierra has determined that Ecuador reserves, included in Total Probable and Total Possible reserve categories for Light and Medium Crude Oil, are not material to present separately on a country basis. Therefore all amounts are presented on a consolidated basis.

Light and

Medium

Crude Oil Heavy Crude

Oil Conventional

Natural Gas 2020 Year-

End Reserves Category Mbbl* Mbbl* MMcf** Mboe*** Proved Developed Producing 20,759 22,109 790 43,000 Proved Developed Non-Producing 3,797 178 — 3,975 Proved Undeveloped 12,992 18,485 1,070 31,655 Total Proved 37,548 40,772 1,860 78,630 Total Probable 21,740 32,000 1,126 53,928 Total Proved plus Probable 59,288 72,772 2,986 132,558 Total Possible 23,851 17,790 1,507 41,892 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 83,139 90,562 4,493 174,450

*Mbbl (thousand barrels of oil).

**MMcf (million cubic feet).

***MBOE (thousand boe).



NPV Summary

Gran Tierra's reserves were evaluated using McDaniel's commodity price forecasts at January 1, 2021. It should not be assumed that the NPV of cash flow estimated by McDaniel represents the fair market value of the reserves.

Total Company Discount Rate ($ millions) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Before tax Proved Developed Producing 925 804 711 637 578 Proved Developed Non-Producing 84 65 51 42 34 Proved Undeveloped 730 551 429 342 278 Total Proved 1,739 1,420 1,191 1,021 890 Total Probable 1,629 1,091 771 570 436 Total Proved plus Probable 3,368 2,511 1,962 1,591 1,326 Total Possible 1,320 901 650 490 384 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 4,688 3,412 2,612 2,081 1,710 After tax Proved Developed Producing 867 762 678 611 557 Proved Developed Non-Producing 64 50 39 32 27 Proved Undeveloped 532 402 312 247 199 Total Proved 1,463 1,214 1,029 890 783 Total Probable 1,182 794 561 412 314 Total Proved plus Probable 2,645 2,008 1,590 1,302 1,097 Total Possible 927 634 455 342 266 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 3,572 2,642 2,045 1,644 1,363



Total Company WI Reserves Reconciliation

Proved Proved plus Probable Proved plus Probable plus

Possible MBOE MBOE MBOE December 31, 2019 78,611 142,408 186,025 Extensions 1,060 1,356 1,703 Improved Recoveries 1,056 — — Technical Revisions 11,424 220 (6,076) Discoveries — 2,135 5,578 Economic Factors (5,242) (5,282) (4,501) Production (8,279) (8,279) (8,279) December 31, 2020 78,630 132,558 174,450



Reserve Life Index

December 31, 2020 * Total Proved 10 Total Proved plus Probable 17 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 22

* Calculated using average fourth quarter 2020 WI production of 21,907 bopd.



Future Development Costs

FDC reflects McDaniel's best estimate of what it will cost to bring the proved undeveloped and probable reserves on production. Changes in forecast FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities, and changes in capital cost estimates based on improvements in well design and performance, as well as changes in service costs. FDC for total 1P Colombia reserves decreased to $312 million at year-end 2020 from $386 million at year-end 2019. The decrease in FDC in 2020 was predominantly attributed to costs incurred in 2020 to develop the Acordionero field as well as reduced 1P FDC costs for the PUT-7 and VMM-2 blocks.

($ millions) Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable 2021 99 109 2022 146 251 2023 48 128 2024 16 74 2025 2 2 Remainder 1 1 Total (undiscounted) 312 565





($) millions Proved Proved plus

Probable Proved plus

Probable plus

Possible Acordionero 92 140 140 Suroriente 47 76 81 Chaza Block (Costayaco & Moqueta) 78 103 110 Other 95 246 366 Total FDC Costs (undiscounted) 312 565 697



Finding and Development Costs

Reserves (MBOE) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Proved Developed Producing 43,000 Total Proved 78,630 Capital Expenditures ($000s) - including and excluding acquired properties 96,335 Operating Netbacks* ($/Bbl, per WI sales volumes) Operating Netback* - fourth quarter 17.67

*Operating Netback is a Non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP.



Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Proved Developed Producing Reserve Additions (MBOE) 11,036 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 8.73 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.0



Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Proved Developed Producing Change in FDC ($000s) (40,504 ) Reserve Additions (MBOE) 11,036 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 5.06 F&D Recycle Ratio 3.5



Finding and Development Costs , Excluding FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Total Proved Reserve Additions (MBOE) 8,298 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 11.61 F&D Recycle Ratio 1.5



Finding and Development Costs , Including FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Total Proved Change in FDC ($000s) (74,338 ) Reserve Additions (MBOE) 8,298 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 2.65 F&D Recycle Ratio 6.7

*In all cases, the F&D number is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions both before and after changes in FDC costs. Both F&D costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per BOE basis. Recycle ratio is defined as fourth quarter operating netback per working interest sales volume BOE divided by the appropriate F&D costs on a per BOE basis. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and the changes during that year in estimated future development costs may not reflect the total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.



Forecast prices

The pricing assumptions used in estimating NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves data disclosed above with respect to net present values of future net revenue are set forth below. The price forecasts are based on McDaniel's standard price forecast effective January 1, 2021. McDaniel is an independent qualified reserves evaluator and auditor pursuant to NI 51-101.

Brent Crude Oil WTI Crude Oil Year $US/bbl $US/bbl January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 2021 $49.50 $47.50 2022 $53.55 $51.00 2023 $54.62 $52.02 2024 $55.71 $53.06 2025 $56.83 $54.12



About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in the United States, trading on the NYSE American (GTE), the Toronto Stock Exchange (GTE) and the London Stock Exchange (GTE), and operating in South America. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. Gran Tierra has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

