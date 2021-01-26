Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Occur on February 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time)
MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. There is no change to the dial-in information.
Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:
What: Allegro MicroSystems' 3Q Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677
International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172
Conference ID: 7098317
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rc8vawq
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems' investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits ("ICs") and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro's diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.
Contact: Katherine Blye
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com