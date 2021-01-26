Market Overview

First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Program

Globe Newswire  
January 26, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Financial Summary      
       
(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
except per share data) December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Reported Results                  
Net income $ 25,683     $ 19,186     $ 26,820     $ 73,447     $ 105,333  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27     $ 0.20     $ 0.27     $ 0.75     $ 1.07  
Return on average assets   1.12 %     0.81 %     1.30 %     0.82 %     1.31 %
Return on average equity   9.48 %     7.01 %     10.13 %     6.82 %     10.32 %
                                       
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                                      
Core net income $ 26,120     $ 23,905     $ 26,634     $ 78,951     $ 108,126  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.27     $ 0.24     $ 0.27     $ 0.81     $ 1.10  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 40,448     $ 41,237     $ 38,395     $ 155,351     $ 150,666  
Provision expense $ 7,680     $ 11,212     $ 4,895     $ 56,718     $ 14,533  
Net charge-offs $ 4,825     $ 4,346     $ 3,293     $ 17,193     $ 10,660  
Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 13,002     $ 6,886     $ 1,602     $ 49,672     $ 3,873  
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.14 %     1.01 %     1.29 %     0.88 %     1.35 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.76 %     1.75 %     1.86 %     1.73 %     1.88 %
Return on average tangible common equity   13.80 %     10.29 %     14.99 %     10.06 %     14.92 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   14.03 %     12.73 %     14.89 %     10.78 %     15.30 %
Core efficiency ratio   56.00 %     54.31 %     57.23 %     56.28 %     56.97 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.26 %     3.11 %     3.73 %     3.32 %     3.75 %

(1)   Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2)   Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial results

  • Net income of $25.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.27, an increase of $0.07 per share from the previous quarter
    °  Core net income(1) of $26.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.27, an increase of $0.03 from the previous quarter
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) of $40.4 million, a decrease of $0.8 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $2.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2019
    °  Core PPNR ROAA of 1.76% increased by one basis point from the previous quarter
  • Net interest income of $67.8 million increased $1.1 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest income of $26.6 million (excluding net security gains) decreased $0.2 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest expense of $54.6 million decreased $3.6 million from the previous quarter due to $5.8 million in charges related to the Company's previously disclosed voluntary early retirement program and the consolidation of 20% of the Company's branch facilities during the previous quarter
  • Total portfolio loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) decreased $93.9 million from the previous quarter due to lower commercial loan demand
  • Average deposits decreased $270.4 million from the previous quarter due to intentional strategies intended to manage excess liquidity

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses, which was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard, was $7.7 million, a decrease of $3.5 million from the previous quarter, and included $3.2 million related to unfunded commitments.   The Company elected to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act until December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.
  • Reserve build(2) totaled $49.7 million or 0.79% of total portfolio loans (excluding PPP) on a year-to-date basis, bringing reserves to total loans (excluding PPP) to 1.61%
  • Nonaccrual loans of $45.6 million increased $2.9 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.8 million, an increase of $0.5 million from the previous quarter

Strong liquidity and capital positions

  • Total available liquidity of $3.9 billion
  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.7%, which represents $248.3 million in excess capital above the regulatory "well capitalized" requirement of 8.0%
  • The Company completed the remaining $15.6 million of its previously authorized share repurchase program on October 9, 2020, repurchasing 2.0 million shares at a weighted average price of $7.84

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Franchise Growth

  • Total portfolio loans grew $572.0 million, or 9.2% compared to the prior year and $93.2 million, or 1.5% (excluding PPP loans)
  • Average deposits grew $1.1 billion, or 17.1% compared to the prior year, including $551.9 million, or 35.6%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits
  • Tangible book value per share grew 4.4% year-over-year

Earnings

  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $73.4 million (or $0.75 diluted earnings per share)
    °  Core net income(1) was $79.0 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, compared to $108.1 million, or $1.10 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) grew $4.7 million, or 3.1% from the prior year
  • Operating leverage was positive for the full year
    °  Total core revenue(1) grew $9.3 million, or 2.6% from the prior year
    °  Total core noninterest expense(1) increased $2.8 million, or 1.4%, from the prior year

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) improved 69 basis points to 56.28% compared to the prior year
  • The return on average assets (ROA) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 0.82%
    °  Core ROA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 0.88% as compared to 1.35% in the prior year
    °  Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 1.73% as compared to 1.88% in the prior year
  • The net interest margin decreased 43 basis points to 3.32% compared to the prior year

"Despite the many challenges we faced in 2020, I am proud of the progress we made as a company and more importantly our ability to deliver for our customers and communities.  Our proactive approach through Project Thrive to control expenses, grow our business, mitigate net interest margin compression and protect capital resulted in positive operating leverage, along with growth in loans, deposits and fee income – all while building reserves and maintaining our strong capital position throughout the year," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our core pre-tax pre-provision income in 2020 exceeded the previous year by $4.7 million, producing a pre-tax pre-provision ROA of 1.73%.  And our investments in revenue-producing lines of business such as mortgage and indirect auto resulted in a record level of production in 2020, which helped offset a challenging year for commercial businesses."  Price continued, "We continue to work closely with our borrowers most impacted by the pandemic and remain confident that our disciplined approach to credit over the years combined with our strong capital position will ultimately serve our shareholders well as we emerge on the other side of the pandemic."

Earnings

Net income of $25.7 million resulted in diluted earnings per share of $0.27, an increase of $0.07 per share from the previous quarter and unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $73.4 million, as compared to $105.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) increased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to the accelerated amortization of $1.7 million of PPP loan fees due to PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by lower commercial loan demand.  

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.26%, an increase of 15 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 47 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019.   The increase from the previous quarter was due to aforementioned PPP loan fees (which had a nine basis point impact to the margin) and a seven basis point decrease in the cost of deposits.

Adjusting for the effects of PPP loans and excess liquidity, the core net interest margin(1) was 3.29%, an increase of one basis point from the previous quarter. Loan yields (excluding PPP) decreased 7 basis points from the previous quarter due to the runoff of higher yielding loans and lower commercial originations.   Average loans decreased $39.9 million, or 2.3% (annualized) from the previous quarter, including $24.2 million of PPP loan forgiveness.

The total cost of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased six basis points from the previous quarter.   Average time deposits decreased $86.9 million from the previous quarter due to the intentional runoff of higher cost funding sources.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.9 million from the prior year due to a 43 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by $878.9 million increase in average interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 3.32%, a decrease of 43 basis points from the previous year.   The decrease from the previous year was due to a 79 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by a 45 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.   The yield on total loans (excluding PPP) decreased 74 basis points compared to the prior year due primarily to the repricing of variable and adjustable interest rate loans following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates 150 basis points in March 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, total average loans grew $749.9 million, or 12.5%, including $382.6 million of average PPP loans.   For the year ended December 31, 2020, total average deposits grew $1.1 billion, or 17.1% compared to the prior year, including $551.9 million, or 35.6%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020, resulting in a transition adjustment to retained earnings of $13.4 million.   Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $7.7 million, a decrease of $3.5 million from the previous quarter.   The provision expense in the fourth quarter included a $3.2 million reserve established for the life-of-loan loss rates for unfunded commitments.

At December 31, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $54.1 million, an increase of $4.3 million from the previous quarter.   The increase in nonperforming loans was due to the deterioration of a $7.0 million hospitality relationship.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP) were 0.86%, 0.78% and 0.52% for the periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

At December 31, 2020, criticized loans totaled $302.8 million, an increase of $113.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $202.2 million from December 31, 2019.   The increase in criticized loans has been primarily driven by weakened borrower cash flow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.8 million, compared to $4.3 million in the prior quarter and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.   Net charge-offs were 0.30%, 0.27% and 0.21% of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) for the periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $26.8 million for the prior quarter and $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.   The $0.2 million decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in swap fee income.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income (excluding security gains) totaled $94.4 million, an increase of $8.9 million from the prior year.   The increase from the prior year was due to an $11.0 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and a $2.3 million increase in card related interchange income, partially offset by a $2.5 million decrease in service charges on deposit accounts and a $2.3 million decrease in derivative mark-to-market.

There were no material security gains during 2020 or 2019.

Noninterest expense totaled $54.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $58.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  

Core noninterest expense(1) totaled $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $50.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.   The $2.2 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $2.6 million increase in salaries and benefits due to $0.7 million decrease in deferred FAS-91 fees, $0.7 million increase in incentives, $0.6 million increase in hospitalization and $0.4 million true-up of the split-dollar BOLI expense.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $215.8 million and core noninterest expense(1) totaled $206.4 million, as compared to noninterest expense of $210.0 million and core noninterest expense(1) of $203.6 million in the prior year.   The $2.8 million increase in core noninterest expense was primarily driven by a $6.7 million increase in salaries and benefits due to a $3.5 million increase in incentives and a $2.7 million increase in hospitalization as well as a full year impact of the Company's acquisition of 14 former Santander branches in September 2019.   This was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in occupancy expense and a $1.0 million decrease in loss on sale or writedown of other assets.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,398 at December 31, 2020, as compared to 1,399 at September 30, 2020 and 1,484 at December 31, 2019.   The decrease from the prior year is the result of an ongoing company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on February 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2021. This dividend represents a 3.5% projected annual yield utilizing the January 25, 2021 closing market price of $12.59.

In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized a new $25.0 million share repurchase program of the company's common stock.   Under the new program, management is authorized to repurchase shares through Rule 10b5-1 plans, open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in a manner that is intended to comply with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. First Commonwealth may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2020 were 14.9%, 12.2%, 9.4%, and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM (ET).   The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the Company's web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations.   A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code #10150975.   A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company's web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio.   First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.   For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such contraction on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.   Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.  

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 67,825     $ 66,742     $ 69,212     $ 269,733     $ 271,610  
Provision for credit losses 7,680     11,212     4,895     56,718     14,533  
Noninterest income 26,622     26,769     22,528     94,476     85,485  
Noninterest expense 54,552     58,247     53,109     215,826     209,965  
Net income 25,683     19,186     26,820     73,447     105,333  
Core net income (5) 26,120     23,905     26,634     78,951     108,126  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27     $ 0.20     $ 0.27     $ 0.75     $ 1.07  
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.27     $ 0.24     $ 0.27     $ 0.81     $ 1.10  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets 1.12 %   0.81 %   1.30 %   0.82 %   1.31 %
Core return on average assets (7) 1.14 %   1.01 %   1.29 %   0.88 %   1.35 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.74 %   1.49 %   1.87 %   1.65 %   1.83 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.76 %   1.75 %   1.86 %   1.73 %   1.88 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 9.48 %   7.01 %   10.13 %   6.82 %   10.32 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 13.80 %   10.29 %   14.99 %   10.06 %   14.92 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 14.03 %   12.73 %   14.89 %   10.78 %   15.30 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 56.00 %   54.31 %   57.23 %   56.28 %   56.97 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.26 %   3.11 %   3.73 %   3.32 %   3.75 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 11.12     $ 11.07     $ 10.74          
Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.82     7.79     7.49          
Market value per common share 10.94     7.74     14.51          
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11     0.11     0.10     0.44     0.40  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.80 %   0.71 %   0.52 %        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.86  %   0.78  %   0.52  %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.62 %   0.55 %   0.42 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.65  %   0.59  %   0.42  %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.28 %   0.25 %   0.21 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.30  %   0.27  %   0.21  %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 187.43 %   177.58 %   160.28 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.50 %   1.27 %   0.83 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.61  %   1.38  %   0.83  %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.8 %   11.5 %   12.7 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.6 %   8.4 %   9.2 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 9.1  %   9.0  %   9.2  %        
Leverage Ratio 9.4 %   8.9 %   10.2 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2 %   11.8 %   12.0 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.9 %   14.4 %   14.3 %        
Common Equity - Tier I 11.2 %   10.7 %   10.9 %        
                         


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 73,306   $ 73,593   $ 81,038     $ 301,209   $ 325,264  
Interest expense 5,814   7,224   12,233     32,938   55,402  
Net Interest Income 67,492   66,369   68,805     268,271   269,862  
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 333   373   407     1,462   1,748  
Net Interest Income (FTE) 67,825   66,742   69,212     269,733   271,610  
Provision for credit losses 7,680   11,212   4,895     56,718   14,533  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 60,145   55,530   64,317     213,015   257,077  
Net securities gains 23   20   7     70   22  
Trust income 2,327   2,554   2,100     9,101   8,321  
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,321   4,035   5,134     16,387   18,926  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,868   2,156   1,696     7,850   7,583  
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,589   1,547   1,594     6,552   6,002  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,538   6,437   1,664     18,764   7,765  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,676   1,871   962     4,827   4,793  
Card-related interchange income 6,377   6,441   5,877     23,966   21,677  
Derivative mark-to-market (399 ) (160 ) (181 )   (2,521 ) (269 )
Swap fee income 724   41   1,763     1,588   3,397  
Other income 2,578   1,827   1,912     7,892   7,268  
Total Noninterest Income 26,622   26,769   22,528     94,476   85,485  
Salaries and employee benefits 31,388   28,823   29,032     118,961   112,237  
Net occupancy 3,668   4,609   5,045     17,647   18,923  
Furniture and equipment 3,925   4,033   3,764     15,393   15,160  
Data processing 2,739   2,741   2,704     10,543   10,692  
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,254   1,254   1,237     4,500   4,602  
Advertising and promotion 879   1,115   639     4,679   4,250  
Intangible amortization 897   939   980     3,689   3,344  
Collection and repossession 424   260   548     1,589   2,204  
Other professional fees and services 1,131   937   1,876     3,886   4,631  
FDIC insurance 1,062   876   55     2,699   1,219  
Litigation and operational losses 373   329   423     1,411   1,687  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 264   63   326     680   1,724  
Merger and acquisition     (236 )     3,536  
COVID-19 307   125       874    
Voluntary early retirement 118   3,304       3,422    
Branch consolidation 128   2,544       2,672    
Other operating expenses 5,995   6,295   6,716     23,181   25,756  
Total Noninterest Expense 54,552   58,247   53,109     215,826   209,965  
Income before Income Taxes 32,215   24,052   33,736     91,665   132,597  
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 333   373   407     1,462   1,748  
Income tax provision 6,199   4,493   6,509     16,756   25,516  
Net Income $ 25,683   $ 19,186   $ 26,820     $ 73,447   $ 105,333  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   96,130,751     96,924,781     98,311,840       96,130,751     98,311,840  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   96,344,398     98,160,143     98,508,219       97,758,965     98,588,164  
                                 


       
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
           
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2019
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 100,009     $ 97,060     $ 102,346  
Interest-bearing bank deposits 256,572     283,037     19,510  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 843,450     921,202     919,053  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 361,844     268,638     337,123  
Loans held for sale 33,436     37,998     15,989  
           
Loans 6,761,183     6,949,716     6,189,148  
Allowance for credit losses (101,309 )   (88,307 )   (51,637 )
Net loans 6,659,874     6,861,409     6,137,511  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles 316,820     317,423     319,694  
Other assets 496,099     502,599     457,547  
Total Assets $ 9,068,104     $ 9,289,366     $ 8,308,773  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,319,958     $ 2,301,821     $ 1,690,247  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits 250,353     315,806     254,981  
Savings deposits 4,305,391     4,425,119     3,896,536  
Time deposits 562,964     661,161     835,851  
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,118,708     5,402,086     4,987,368  
           
Total deposits 7,438,666     7,703,907     6,677,615  
           
Short-term borrowings 117,373     122,356     201,853  
Long-term borrowings 233,255     233,490     234,182  
Total borrowings 350,628     355,846     436,035  
           
Other liabilities 210,193     156,782     139,458  
Shareholders' equity 1,068,617     1,072,831     1,055,665  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,068,104     $ 9,289,366     $ 8,308,773  
                       



 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/   December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/
  2020 Rate 2020 Rate 2019 Rate   2020 Rate 2019 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE) (1)(3) $ 6,387,174   3.90 % $ 6,402,968   3.97 % $ 6,141,614   4.76 %   $ 6,354,749   4.16 % $ 5,987,397   4.90 %
PPP Loans 548,279   4.00 % 572,434   2.67 %   %   382,590   3.16 %   %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,340,756   1.62 % 1,553,252   1.59 % 1,226,892   2.51 %   1,390,804   1.89 % 1,261,822   2.68 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,276,209   3.54 % 8,528,654   3.45 % 7,368,506   4.39 %   8,128,143   3.72 % 7,249,219   4.51 %
Noninterest-earning assets 845,094     861,311     832,509       846,437     780,833    
Total Assets $ 9,121,303     $ 9,389,965     $ 8,201,015       $ 8,974,580     $ 8,030,052    
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,603,255   0.14 % $ 4,818,576   0.20 % $ 4,171,663   0.55 %   $ 4,552,211   0.26 % $ 3,891,262   0.57 %
Time deposits 609,350   1.05 % 696,227   1.28 % 856,076   1.69 %   726,702   1.40 % 864,056   1.68 %
Short-term borrowings 131,806   0.10 % 124,670   0.11 % 100,698   0.88 %   142,634   0.49 % 391,547   2.12 %
Long-term borrowings 233,352   4.37 % 233,588   4.37 % 234,274   4.37 %   233,701   4.39 % 216,383   4.80 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,577,763   0.41 % 5,873,061   0.49 % 5,362,711   0.91 %   5,655,248   0.58 % 5,363,248   1.03 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,313,009     2,281,200     1,673,188       2,101,412     1,549,507    
Other liabilities 152,396     147,603     114,523       140,612     96,896    
Shareholders' equity 1,078,135     1,088,101     1,050,593       1,077,308     1,020,401    
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,543,540     3,516,904     2,838,304       3,319,332     2,666,804    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,121,303     $ 9,389,965     $ 8,201,015       $ 8,974,580     $ 8,030,052    
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized) (1)   3.26 %   3.11 %   3.73 %     3.32 %   3.75 %
                                 


   
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019
Loan Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,077,132   $ 1,163,268   $ 1,241,853  
Paycheck Protection Program 478,854   573,468    
Commercial real estate 2,211,569   2,215,311   2,117,519  
Real estate construction 340,850   366,936   375,149  
Total Commercial 4,108,405   4,318,983   3,734,521  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages 1,165,951   1,154,366   1,094,281  
Home equity lines of credit 584,641   589,654   587,081  
Real estate construction 86,371   86,053   73,890  
Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,836,963   1,830,073   1,755,252  
       
Auto loans 712,800   692,475   573,699  
Direct installment 36,165   40,081   47,738  
Personal lines of credit 61,072   62,155   71,103  
Student loans 5,778   5,949   6,835  
Total Other Consumer 815,815   800,660   699,375  
Total Consumer Portfolio 2,652,778   2,630,733   2,454,627  
Total Portfolio Loans 6,761,183   6,949,716   6,189,148  
Loans held for sale 33,436   37,998   15,989  
Total Loans $ 6,794,619   $ 6,987,714   $ 6,205,137  
       
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans:      
Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 30,801   $ 38,139   $ 18,638  
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis 13      
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 14,740   4,511   6,037  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 8,512   7,078   7,542  
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 54,066   $ 49,728   $ 32,217  
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,215   1,079   2,228  
Repossessions ("Repos") 613   685   628  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 55,894   $ 51,492   $ 35,073  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,523   1,249   2,073  
Classified loans 76,179   80,190   52,031  
Criticized loans 302,813   188,957   100,607  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.57 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 101,309   $ 88,307   $ 51,637  
       


 


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,027   $ 3,338   $ 1,115     $ 6,004   $ 3,067  
Real estate construction         (26 ) (158 )
Commercial real estate 2,364   (110 ) 298     4,627   1,819  
Residential real estate 5   117   300     626   727  
Loans to individuals 1,429   1,001   1,580     5,962   5,205  
Net Charge-offs $ 4,825   $ 4,346   $ 3,293     $ 17,193   $ 10,660  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.21 %   0.26 % 0.18 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.30  % 0.27  % 0.21  %   0.27  % 0.18  %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 159.17 % 257.98 % 148.65 %   329.89 % 136.33 %
Provision for credit losses $ 7,680   $ 11,212   $ 4,895     $ 56,718   $ 14,533  
                                 


       
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Net Income $ 25,683   $ 19,186   $ 26,820     $ 73,447   $ 105,333  
Intangible amortization 897   939   980     3,689   3,344  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (188 ) (197 ) (206 )   (775 ) (702 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 26,392   $ 19,928   $ 27,594     $ 76,361   $ 107,975  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,078,135   $ 1,088,101   $ 1,050,593     $ 1,077,308   $ 1,020,401  
Less: intangible assets 317,178   317,702   320,077     318,155   296,645  
Tangible Equity 760,957   770,399   730,516     759,153   723,756  
Less: preferred stock —    —    —      —    —   
Tangible Common Equity $ 760,957   $ 770,399   $ 730,516     $ 759,153   $ 723,756  
             
(8) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.80 % 10.29 % 14.99 %   10.06 % 14.92 %
             


 


           
 FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
     
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 25,683   $ 19,186   $ 26,820     $ 73,447   $ 105,333  
Merger & acquisition related expenses     (236 )     3,536  
Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses     50       (743 )
COVID-19 307   125       874    
Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (64 ) (26 )     (184 )  
Early retirement related 118   3,304       3,422    
Tax benefit of early retirement related expenses (25 ) (694 )     (719 )  
Branch consolidation related 128   2,544       2,672    
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses (27 ) (534 )     (561 )  
(5) Core net income $ 26,120   $ 23,905   $ 26,634     $ 78,951   $ 108,126  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   96,344,398     98,160,143     98,508,219       97,758,965     98,588,164  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27   $ 0.24   $ 0.27     $ 0.81   $ 1.10  
             
Intangible amortization 897   939   980     3,689   3,344  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (188 ) (197 ) (206 )   (775 ) (702 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 26,829   $ 24,647   $ 27,408     $ 81,865   $ 110,768  
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.03 % 12.73 % 14.89 %   10.78 % 15.30 %
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 25,683   $ 19,186   $ 26,820     $ 73,447   $ 105,333  
Total Average Assets 9,121,303   9,389,965   8,201,015     8,974,580   8,030,052  
Return on Average Assets 1.12 % 0.81 % 1.30 %   0.82 % 1.31 %
             
Core Net Income (5) $ 26,120   $ 23,905   $ 26,634     $ 78,951   $ 108,126  
Total Average Assets 9,121,303   9,389,965   8,201,015     8,974,580   8,030,052  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.14 % 1.01 % 1.29 %   0.88 % 1.35 %
                       



 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 54,552   $ 58,247   $ 53,109     $ 215,826   $ 209,965  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Unfunded commitment reserve   471   (240 )   (1,181 ) (475 )
Intangible amortization 897   939   980     3,689   3,344  
Merger and acquisition related     (236 )     3,536  
COVID-19 307   125       874    
Early retirement related 118   3,304       3,422    
Branch consolidation related 128   2,544       2,672    
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 53,102   $ 50,864   $ 52,605     $ 206,350   $ 203,560  
             
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 67,825   $ 66,742   $ 69,212     $ 269,733   $ 271,610  
Total noninterest income 26,622   26,769   22,528     94,476   85,485  
Net securities gains (23 ) (20 ) (7 )   (70 ) (22 )
Total Revenue $ 94,424   $ 93,491   $ 91,733     $ 364,139   $ 357,073  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market (399 ) (160 ) (181 )   (2,521 ) (269 )
Total Revenue - Core $ 94,823   $ 93,651   $ 91,914     $ 366,660   $ 357,342  
             
(10) Core Efficiency Ratio 56.00 % 54.31 % 57.23 %   56.28 % 56.97 %
             
             
  December 31, September 30, December 31,      
  2020 2020 2019      
Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,068,617   $ 1,072,831   $ 1,055,665        
Less: intangible assets 316,820   317,423   319,694        
Tangible Equity 751,797   755,408   735,971        
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 751,797   $ 755,408   $ 735,971        
             
Tangible Assets:            
Total assets $ 9,068,104   $ 9,289,366   $ 8,308,773        
Less: intangible assets 316,820   317,423   319,694        
Tangible Assets $ 8,751,284   $ 8,971,943   $ 7,989,079        
Less: PPP loans 478,854    573,468    —         
Tangible Assets $ 8,272,430   $ 8,398,475   $ 7,989,079        
             
(12) Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.59 % 8.42 % 9.21 %      
(12) Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 9.09 % 8.99 % 9.21 %      
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,130,751   96,924,781   98,311,840        
(11) Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.82   $ 7.79   $ 7.49        
             
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
 



 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2020     2020     2019       2020     2019  
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income (FTE) $ 67,825   $ 66,742   $ 69,212     $ 269,733   $ 271,610  
Noninterest income   26,622     26,769     22,528       94,476     85,485  
Noninterest expense   54,552     58,247     53,109       215,826     209,965  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 39,895   $ 35,264   $ 38,631     $ 148,383   $ 147,130  
             
Merger and acquisition related expenses $ 0   $ 0   ($ 236 )   $ 0   $ 3,536  
COVID-19   307     125     0       874     0  
Voluntary early retirement   118     3,304     0       3,422     0  
Branch consolidation   128     2,544     0       2,672     0  
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 40,448   $ 41,237   $ 38,395     $ 155,351   $ 150,666  
             
Net charge-offs $ 4,825   $ 4,346   $ 3,293     $ 17,193   $ 10,660  
                                 



