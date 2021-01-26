First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Program

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported Results Net income $ 25,683 $ 19,186 $ 26,820 $ 73,447 $ 105,333 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.75 $ 1.07 Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.81 % 1.30 % 0.82 % 1.31 % Return on average equity 9.48 % 7.01 % 10.13 % 6.82 % 10.32 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 26,120 $ 23,905 $ 26,634 $ 78,951 $ 108,126 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 1.10 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 40,448 $ 41,237 $ 38,395 $ 155,351 $ 150,666 Provision expense $ 7,680 $ 11,212 $ 4,895 $ 56,718 $ 14,533 Net charge-offs $ 4,825 $ 4,346 $ 3,293 $ 17,193 $ 10,660 Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 13,002 $ 6,886 $ 1,602 $ 49,672 $ 3,873 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.14 % 1.01 % 1.29 % 0.88 % 1.35 % Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.86 % 1.73 % 1.88 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.80 % 10.29 % 14.99 % 10.06 % 14.92 % Core return on average tangible common equity 14.03 % 12.73 % 14.89 % 10.78 % 15.30 % Core efficiency ratio 56.00 % 54.31 % 57.23 % 56.28 % 56.97 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.26 % 3.11 % 3.73 % 3.32 % 3.75 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial results

Net income of $25.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.27, an increase of $0.07 per share from the previous quarter

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) of $40.4 million, a decrease of $0.8 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $2.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2019

° Core PPNR ROAA of 1.76% increased by one basis point from the previous quarter

° Core PPNR ROAA of 1.76% increased by one basis point from the previous quarter

Noninterest income of $26.6 million (excluding net security gains) decreased $0.2 million from the previous quarter

Noninterest expense of $54.6 million decreased $3.6 million from the previous quarter due to $5.8 million in charges related to the Company's previously disclosed voluntary early retirement program and the consolidation of 20% of the Company's branch facilities during the previous quarter

Total portfolio loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) decreased $93.9 million from the previous quarter due to lower commercial loan demand

Average deposits decreased $270.4 million from the previous quarter due to intentional strategies intended to manage excess liquidity



Asset quality

The provision for credit losses, which was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard, was $7.7 million, a decrease of $3.5 million from the previous quarter, and included $3.2 million related to unfunded commitments. The Company elected to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act until December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans of $45.6 million increased $2.9 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.8 million, an increase of $0.5 million from the previous quarter



Strong liquidity and capital positions

Total available liquidity of $3.9 billion

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.7%, which represents $248.3 million in excess capital above the regulatory "well capitalized" requirement of 8.0%

The Company completed the remaining $15.6 million of its previously authorized share repurchase program on October 9, 2020, repurchasing 2.0 million shares at a weighted average price of $7.84



Full Year 2020 Highlights

Franchise Growth

Total portfolio loans grew $572.0 million, or 9.2% compared to the prior year and $93.2 million, or 1.5% (excluding PPP loans)

Average deposits grew $1.1 billion, or 17.1% compared to the prior year, including $551.9 million, or 35.6%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits

Tangible book value per share grew 4.4% year-over-year



Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $73.4 million (or $0.75 diluted earnings per share)

Core pre-tax pre-provision income (1) grew $4.7 million, or 3.1% from the prior year

grew $4.7 million, or 3.1% from the prior year Operating leverage was positive for the full year

Profitability

The core efficiency ratio (1) improved 69 basis points to 56.28% compared to the prior year

improved 69 basis points to 56.28% compared to the prior year The return on average assets (ROA) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 0.82%

The net interest margin decreased 43 basis points to 3.32% compared to the prior year



"Despite the many challenges we faced in 2020, I am proud of the progress we made as a company and more importantly our ability to deliver for our customers and communities. Our proactive approach through Project Thrive to control expenses, grow our business, mitigate net interest margin compression and protect capital resulted in positive operating leverage, along with growth in loans, deposits and fee income – all while building reserves and maintaining our strong capital position throughout the year," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our core pre-tax pre-provision income in 2020 exceeded the previous year by $4.7 million, producing a pre-tax pre-provision ROA of 1.73%. And our investments in revenue-producing lines of business such as mortgage and indirect auto resulted in a record level of production in 2020, which helped offset a challenging year for commercial businesses." Price continued, "We continue to work closely with our borrowers most impacted by the pandemic and remain confident that our disciplined approach to credit over the years combined with our strong capital position will ultimately serve our shareholders well as we emerge on the other side of the pandemic."

Earnings

Net income of $25.7 million resulted in diluted earnings per share of $0.27, an increase of $0.07 per share from the previous quarter and unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $73.4 million, as compared to $105.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) increased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to the accelerated amortization of $1.7 million of PPP loan fees due to PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by lower commercial loan demand.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.26%, an increase of 15 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 47 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the previous quarter was due to aforementioned PPP loan fees (which had a nine basis point impact to the margin) and a seven basis point decrease in the cost of deposits.

Adjusting for the effects of PPP loans and excess liquidity, the core net interest margin(1) was 3.29%, an increase of one basis point from the previous quarter. Loan yields (excluding PPP) decreased 7 basis points from the previous quarter due to the runoff of higher yielding loans and lower commercial originations. Average loans decreased $39.9 million, or 2.3% (annualized) from the previous quarter, including $24.2 million of PPP loan forgiveness.

The total cost of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased six basis points from the previous quarter. Average time deposits decreased $86.9 million from the previous quarter due to the intentional runoff of higher cost funding sources.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.9 million from the prior year due to a 43 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by $878.9 million increase in average interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 3.32%, a decrease of 43 basis points from the previous year. The decrease from the previous year was due to a 79 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by a 45 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The yield on total loans (excluding PPP) decreased 74 basis points compared to the prior year due primarily to the repricing of variable and adjustable interest rate loans following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates 150 basis points in March 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, total average loans grew $749.9 million, or 12.5%, including $382.6 million of average PPP loans. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total average deposits grew $1.1 billion, or 17.1% compared to the prior year, including $551.9 million, or 35.6%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020, resulting in a transition adjustment to retained earnings of $13.4 million. Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $7.7 million, a decrease of $3.5 million from the previous quarter. The provision expense in the fourth quarter included a $3.2 million reserve established for the life-of-loan loss rates for unfunded commitments.

At December 31, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $54.1 million, an increase of $4.3 million from the previous quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was due to the deterioration of a $7.0 million hospitality relationship.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP) were 0.86%, 0.78% and 0.52% for the periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

At December 31, 2020, criticized loans totaled $302.8 million, an increase of $113.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $202.2 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in criticized loans has been primarily driven by weakened borrower cash flow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.8 million, compared to $4.3 million in the prior quarter and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.30%, 0.27% and 0.21% of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) for the periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $26.8 million for the prior quarter and $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $0.2 million decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in swap fee income.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income (excluding security gains) totaled $94.4 million, an increase of $8.9 million from the prior year. The increase from the prior year was due to an $11.0 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and a $2.3 million increase in card related interchange income, partially offset by a $2.5 million decrease in service charges on deposit accounts and a $2.3 million decrease in derivative mark-to-market.

There were no material security gains during 2020 or 2019.

Noninterest expense totaled $54.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $58.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Core noninterest expense(1) totaled $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $50.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The $2.2 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $2.6 million increase in salaries and benefits due to $0.7 million decrease in deferred FAS-91 fees, $0.7 million increase in incentives, $0.6 million increase in hospitalization and $0.4 million true-up of the split-dollar BOLI expense.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $215.8 million and core noninterest expense(1) totaled $206.4 million, as compared to noninterest expense of $210.0 million and core noninterest expense(1) of $203.6 million in the prior year. The $2.8 million increase in core noninterest expense was primarily driven by a $6.7 million increase in salaries and benefits due to a $3.5 million increase in incentives and a $2.7 million increase in hospitalization as well as a full year impact of the Company's acquisition of 14 former Santander branches in September 2019. This was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in occupancy expense and a $1.0 million decrease in loss on sale or writedown of other assets.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,398 at December 31, 2020, as compared to 1,399 at September 30, 2020 and 1,484 at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the prior year is the result of an ongoing company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on February 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2021. This dividend represents a 3.5% projected annual yield utilizing the January 25, 2021 closing market price of $12.59.

In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized a new $25.0 million share repurchase program of the company's common stock. Under the new program, management is authorized to repurchase shares through Rule 10b5-1 plans, open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in a manner that is intended to comply with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. First Commonwealth may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2020 were 14.9%, 12.2%, 9.4%, and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 67,825 $ 66,742 $ 69,212 $ 269,733 $ 271,610 Provision for credit losses 7,680 11,212 4,895 56,718 14,533 Noninterest income 26,622 26,769 22,528 94,476 85,485 Noninterest expense 54,552 58,247 53,109 215,826 209,965 Net income 25,683 19,186 26,820 73,447 105,333 Core net income (5) 26,120 23,905 26,634 78,951 108,126 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.75 $ 1.07 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 1.10 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.81 % 1.30 % 0.82 % 1.31 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.14 % 1.01 % 1.29 % 0.88 % 1.35 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.74 % 1.49 % 1.87 % 1.65 % 1.83 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.86 % 1.73 % 1.88 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.48 % 7.01 % 10.13 % 6.82 % 10.32 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 13.80 % 10.29 % 14.99 % 10.06 % 14.92 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 14.03 % 12.73 % 14.89 % 10.78 % 15.30 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 56.00 % 54.31 % 57.23 % 56.28 % 56.97 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.26 % 3.11 % 3.73 % 3.32 % 3.75 % Book value per common share $ 11.12 $ 11.07 $ 10.74 Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.82 7.79 7.49 Market value per common share 10.94 7.74 14.51 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.44 0.40 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.80 % 0.71 % 0.52 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.86 % 0.78 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.62 % 0.55 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.65 % 0.59 % 0.42 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.21 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 187.43 % 177.58 % 160.28 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.50 % 1.27 % 0.83 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.61 % 1.38 % 0.83 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.8 % 11.5 % 12.7 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.6 % 8.4 % 9.2 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 9.1 % 9.0 % 9.2 % Leverage Ratio 9.4 % 8.9 % 10.2 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2 % 11.8 % 12.0 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.9 % 14.4 % 14.3 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.2 % 10.7 % 10.9 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 73,306 $ 73,593 $ 81,038 $ 301,209 $ 325,264 Interest expense 5,814 7,224 12,233 32,938 55,402 Net Interest Income 67,492 66,369 68,805 268,271 269,862 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 333 373 407 1,462 1,748 Net Interest Income (FTE) 67,825 66,742 69,212 269,733 271,610 Provision for credit losses 7,680 11,212 4,895 56,718 14,533 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 60,145 55,530 64,317 213,015 257,077 Net securities gains 23 20 7 70 22 Trust income 2,327 2,554 2,100 9,101 8,321 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,321 4,035 5,134 16,387 18,926 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,868 2,156 1,696 7,850 7,583 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,589 1,547 1,594 6,552 6,002 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,538 6,437 1,664 18,764 7,765 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,676 1,871 962 4,827 4,793 Card-related interchange income 6,377 6,441 5,877 23,966 21,677 Derivative mark-to-market (399 ) (160 ) (181 ) (2,521 ) (269 ) Swap fee income 724 41 1,763 1,588 3,397 Other income 2,578 1,827 1,912 7,892 7,268 Total Noninterest Income 26,622 26,769 22,528 94,476 85,485 Salaries and employee benefits 31,388 28,823 29,032 118,961 112,237 Net occupancy 3,668 4,609 5,045 17,647 18,923 Furniture and equipment 3,925 4,033 3,764 15,393 15,160 Data processing 2,739 2,741 2,704 10,543 10,692 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,254 1,254 1,237 4,500 4,602 Advertising and promotion 879 1,115 639 4,679 4,250 Intangible amortization 897 939 980 3,689 3,344 Collection and repossession 424 260 548 1,589 2,204 Other professional fees and services 1,131 937 1,876 3,886 4,631 FDIC insurance 1,062 876 55 2,699 1,219 Litigation and operational losses 373 329 423 1,411 1,687 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 264 63 326 680 1,724 Merger and acquisition — — (236 ) — 3,536 COVID-19 307 125 — 874 — Voluntary early retirement 118 3,304 — 3,422 — Branch consolidation 128 2,544 — 2,672 — Other operating expenses 5,995 6,295 6,716 23,181 25,756 Total Noninterest Expense 54,552 58,247 53,109 215,826 209,965 Income before Income Taxes 32,215 24,052 33,736 91,665 132,597 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 333 373 407 1,462 1,748 Income tax provision 6,199 4,493 6,509 16,756 25,516 Net Income $ 25,683 $ 19,186 $ 26,820 $ 73,447 $ 105,333 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,130,751 96,924,781 98,311,840 96,130,751 98,311,840 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 96,344,398 98,160,143 98,508,219 97,758,965 98,588,164





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 100,009 $ 97,060 $ 102,346 Interest-bearing bank deposits 256,572 283,037 19,510 Securities available for sale, at fair value 843,450 921,202 919,053 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 361,844 268,638 337,123 Loans held for sale 33,436 37,998 15,989 Loans 6,761,183 6,949,716 6,189,148 Allowance for credit losses (101,309 ) (88,307 ) (51,637 ) Net loans 6,659,874 6,861,409 6,137,511 Goodwill and other intangibles 316,820 317,423 319,694 Other assets 496,099 502,599 457,547 Total Assets $ 9,068,104 $ 9,289,366 $ 8,308,773 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,319,958 $ 2,301,821 $ 1,690,247 Interest-bearing demand deposits 250,353 315,806 254,981 Savings deposits 4,305,391 4,425,119 3,896,536 Time deposits 562,964 661,161 835,851 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,118,708 5,402,086 4,987,368 Total deposits 7,438,666 7,703,907 6,677,615 Short-term borrowings 117,373 122,356 201,853 Long-term borrowings 233,255 233,490 234,182 Total borrowings 350,628 355,846 436,035 Other liabilities 210,193 156,782 139,458 Shareholders' equity 1,068,617 1,072,831 1,055,665 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,068,104 $ 9,289,366 $ 8,308,773









FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ 2020 Rate 2020 Rate 2019 Rate 2020 Rate 2019 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE) (1)(3) $ 6,387,174 3.90 % $ 6,402,968 3.97 % $ 6,141,614 4.76 % $ 6,354,749 4.16 % $ 5,987,397 4.90 % PPP Loans 548,279 4.00 % 572,434 2.67 % — — % 382,590 3.16 % — — % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,340,756 1.62 % 1,553,252 1.59 % 1,226,892 2.51 % 1,390,804 1.89 % 1,261,822 2.68 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,276,209 3.54 % 8,528,654 3.45 % 7,368,506 4.39 % 8,128,143 3.72 % 7,249,219 4.51 % Noninterest-earning assets 845,094 861,311 832,509 846,437 780,833 Total Assets $ 9,121,303 $ 9,389,965 $ 8,201,015 $ 8,974,580 $ 8,030,052 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,603,255 0.14 % $ 4,818,576 0.20 % $ 4,171,663 0.55 % $ 4,552,211 0.26 % $ 3,891,262 0.57 % Time deposits 609,350 1.05 % 696,227 1.28 % 856,076 1.69 % 726,702 1.40 % 864,056 1.68 % Short-term borrowings 131,806 0.10 % 124,670 0.11 % 100,698 0.88 % 142,634 0.49 % 391,547 2.12 % Long-term borrowings 233,352 4.37 % 233,588 4.37 % 234,274 4.37 % 233,701 4.39 % 216,383 4.80 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,577,763 0.41 % 5,873,061 0.49 % 5,362,711 0.91 % 5,655,248 0.58 % 5,363,248 1.03 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,313,009 2,281,200 1,673,188 2,101,412 1,549,507 Other liabilities 152,396 147,603 114,523 140,612 96,896 Shareholders' equity 1,078,135 1,088,101 1,050,593 1,077,308 1,020,401 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,543,540 3,516,904 2,838,304 3,319,332 2,666,804 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,121,303 $ 9,389,965 $ 8,201,015 $ 8,974,580 $ 8,030,052 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized) (1) 3.26 % 3.11 % 3.73 % 3.32 % 3.75 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,077,132 $ 1,163,268 $ 1,241,853 Paycheck Protection Program 478,854 573,468 — Commercial real estate 2,211,569 2,215,311 2,117,519 Real estate construction 340,850 366,936 375,149 Total Commercial 4,108,405 4,318,983 3,734,521 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,165,951 1,154,366 1,094,281 Home equity lines of credit 584,641 589,654 587,081 Real estate construction 86,371 86,053 73,890 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,836,963 1,830,073 1,755,252 Auto loans 712,800 692,475 573,699 Direct installment 36,165 40,081 47,738 Personal lines of credit 61,072 62,155 71,103 Student loans 5,778 5,949 6,835 Total Other Consumer 815,815 800,660 699,375 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,652,778 2,630,733 2,454,627 Total Portfolio Loans 6,761,183 6,949,716 6,189,148 Loans held for sale 33,436 37,998 15,989 Total Loans $ 6,794,619 $ 6,987,714 $ 6,205,137 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 30,801 $ 38,139 $ 18,638 Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis 13 — — Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 14,740 4,511 6,037 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 8,512 7,078 7,542 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 54,066 $ 49,728 $ 32,217 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,215 1,079 2,228 Repossessions ("Repos") 613 685 628 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 55,894 $ 51,492 $ 35,073 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,523 1,249 2,073 Classified loans 76,179 80,190 52,031 Criticized loans 302,813 188,957 100,607 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses $ 101,309 $ 88,307 $ 51,637













FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,027 $ 3,338 $ 1,115 $ 6,004 $ 3,067 Real estate construction — — — (26 ) (158 ) Commercial real estate 2,364 (110 ) 298 4,627 1,819 Residential real estate 5 117 300 626 727 Loans to individuals 1,429 1,001 1,580 5,962 5,205 Net Charge-offs $ 4,825 $ 4,346 $ 3,293 $ 17,193 $ 10,660 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.18 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.18 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 159.17 % 257.98 % 148.65 % 329.89 % 136.33 % Provision for credit losses $ 7,680 $ 11,212 $ 4,895 $ 56,718 $ 14,533





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 25,683 $ 19,186 $ 26,820 $ 73,447 $ 105,333 Intangible amortization 897 939 980 3,689 3,344 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (188 ) (197 ) (206 ) (775 ) (702 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 26,392 $ 19,928 $ 27,594 $ 76,361 $ 107,975 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,078,135 $ 1,088,101 $ 1,050,593 $ 1,077,308 $ 1,020,401 Less: intangible assets 317,178 317,702 320,077 318,155 296,645 Tangible Equity 760,957 770,399 730,516 759,153 723,756 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 760,957 $ 770,399 $ 730,516 $ 759,153 $ 723,756 (8) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.80 % 10.29 % 14.99 % 10.06 % 14.92 %













FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 25,683 $ 19,186 $ 26,820 $ 73,447 $ 105,333 Merger & acquisition related expenses — — (236 ) — 3,536 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses — — 50 — (743 ) COVID-19 307 125 — 874 — Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (64 ) (26 ) — (184 ) — Early retirement related 118 3,304 — 3,422 — Tax benefit of early retirement related expenses (25 ) (694 ) — (719 ) — Branch consolidation related 128 2,544 — 2,672 — Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses (27 ) (534 ) — (561 ) — (5) Core net income $ 26,120 $ 23,905 $ 26,634 $ 78,951 $ 108,126 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 96,344,398 98,160,143 98,508,219 97,758,965 98,588,164 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 1.10 Intangible amortization 897 939 980 3,689 3,344 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (188 ) (197 ) (206 ) (775 ) (702 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 26,829 $ 24,647 $ 27,408 $ 81,865 $ 110,768 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.03 % 12.73 % 14.89 % 10.78 % 15.30 % For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 25,683 $ 19,186 $ 26,820 $ 73,447 $ 105,333 Total Average Assets 9,121,303 9,389,965 8,201,015 8,974,580 8,030,052 Return on Average Assets 1.12 % 0.81 % 1.30 % 0.82 % 1.31 % Core Net Income (5) $ 26,120 $ 23,905 $ 26,634 $ 78,951 $ 108,126 Total Average Assets 9,121,303 9,389,965 8,201,015 8,974,580 8,030,052 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.14 % 1.01 % 1.29 % 0.88 % 1.35 %









FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 54,552 $ 58,247 $ 53,109 $ 215,826 $ 209,965 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve — 471 (240 ) (1,181 ) (475 ) Intangible amortization 897 939 980 3,689 3,344 Merger and acquisition related — — (236 ) — 3,536 COVID-19 307 125 — 874 — Early retirement related 118 3,304 — 3,422 — Branch consolidation related 128 2,544 — 2,672 — Noninterest Expense - Core $ 53,102 $ 50,864 $ 52,605 $ 206,350 $ 203,560 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 67,825 $ 66,742 $ 69,212 $ 269,733 $ 271,610 Total noninterest income 26,622 26,769 22,528 94,476 85,485 Net securities gains (23 ) (20 ) (7 ) (70 ) (22 ) Total Revenue $ 94,424 $ 93,491 $ 91,733 $ 364,139 $ 357,073 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (399 ) (160 ) (181 ) (2,521 ) (269 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 94,823 $ 93,651 $ 91,914 $ 366,660 $ 357,342 (10) Core Efficiency Ratio 56.00 % 54.31 % 57.23 % 56.28 % 56.97 % December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,068,617 $ 1,072,831 $ 1,055,665 Less: intangible assets 316,820 317,423 319,694 Tangible Equity 751,797 755,408 735,971 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 751,797 $ 755,408 $ 735,971 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 9,068,104 $ 9,289,366 $ 8,308,773 Less: intangible assets 316,820 317,423 319,694 Tangible Assets $ 8,751,284 $ 8,971,943 $ 7,989,079 Less: PPP loans 478,854 573,468 — Tangible Assets $ 8,272,430 $ 8,398,475 $ 7,989,079 (12) Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.59 % 8.42 % 9.21 % (12) Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 9.09 % 8.99 % 9.21 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,130,751 96,924,781 98,311,840 (11) Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.82 $ 7.79 $ 7.49 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.









FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net interest income (FTE) $ 67,825 $ 66,742 $ 69,212 $ 269,733 $ 271,610 Noninterest income 26,622 26,769 22,528 94,476 85,485 Noninterest expense 54,552 58,247 53,109 215,826 209,965 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 39,895 $ 35,264 $ 38,631 $ 148,383 $ 147,130 Merger and acquisition related expenses $ 0 $ 0 ($ 236 ) $ 0 $ 3,536 COVID-19 307 125 0 874 0 Voluntary early retirement 118 3,304 0 3,422 0 Branch consolidation 128 2,544 0 2,672 0 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 40,448 $ 41,237 $ 38,395 $ 155,351 $ 150,666 Net charge-offs $ 4,825 $ 4,346 $ 3,293 $ 17,193 $ 10,660







