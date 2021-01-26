Select Massachusetts Stop & Shop Stores Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccines to Phase 1 Eligible Customers Today

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Health, today announced that select Massachusetts pharmacy locations have been approved and have begun to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. Per Massachusetts' distribution plan, current eligible individuals must live, work or attend school in Massachusetts, and include healthcare workers, as well as non-hospital-based healthcare personnel and residents of other long-term care settings covered under the rollout of Phase 1. Effective Monday, February 1, select Stop & Shop locations will begin accepting online vaccination appointments for those 75 and older.



The Massachusetts Department of Health will determine individual eligibility, and eligible customers will be able to schedule their vaccination via Stop & Shop's Online Vaccine Scheduling System. Stop & Shop is only authorized to immunize individuals who live, work or attend school in Massachusetts under the guidelines of Massachusetts Phase 1 through January 31, 2021, which is limited to direct & COVID-facing healthcare workers, long term care facility staff and residents, first responders, congregate care setting workers, home-based healthcare workers, and healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care. Effective February 1, 2021, those living, employed or studying in Massachusetts who are 75 and older will be eligible for vaccination at participating Stop & Shop pharmacies. Customers are urged to visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine to schedule an appointment and view the most recent COVID-19 updates. Customers should not visit or call Stop & Shop stores for vaccine updates or appointments as all pertinent information and appointment requests will be provided online

"Stop & Shop is proud to continue to do its part in the fight against COVID-19," shared Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. "Being an early provider of the vaccine demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted health resource within our local communities. We are excited to begin helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19, while continuing to provide a safe shopping experience for your family's everyday grocery and pharmacy needs."

In December, Stop & Shop announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to be among the first COVID-19 vaccine providers, making the shot available to its customers across the Northeast. The coronavirus vaccine will be administered to Stop & Shop customers who are eligible for Phase 1 and those over 75 at no out-of-pocket cost.

Stop & Shop and its pharmacists are eager to do their part to assist the community by providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a safe and sanitized environment. During immunization, customers will be required to wear PPE and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The pharmacy team utilizes the same thorough disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all patients.

Flu, pneumonia, shingles and other immunizations are currently available to customers at all Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations. To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy. For more information on Stop & Shop's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.

