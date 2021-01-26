Market Overview

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

Globe Newswire  
January 26, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ("Voyager" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:VYGR) investors that acquired securities between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that Voyager made misleading and false statements to the market. Voyager's IND submission to the FDA for VY-HTT01 failed to include essential information in regard to chemistry, manufacturing and controls matters including product characterization and drug-device compatibility. Based on this failure, Voyager's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was deficient. Voyager overstated the likelihood of the IND submission achieving FDA approval. Voyager's public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Voyager.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

