Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $31.7 Million Sale of Affordable Housing Property in Marietta, GA

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed the $31.7 million sale of a 257-unit affordable housing property in Marietta, Georgia. Greystone Brown represented buyer, Fillmore Capital Partners, with the seller of the property, Olive Tree Holdings, being a previous client of the firm's. The transaction was handled by Taylor Brown, Chandler Brown, Cory Caroline Sams, Barden Brown, and Bo Brown of Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors.



The Life at Windy Hill comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,379 square feet. The complex is currently a low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) property and 40% of the units are restricted by income. Residents of the community enjoy amenities such as a clubhouse and fitness and business center, laundry facility, as well as outdoor recreational facilities such as a swimming pool and soccer field. The property is conveniently located in the submarket of Cobb County and is just 30 minutes from Downtown Atlanta.

"We're passionate about working quickly and creatively to achieve results for our clients, and in this case were able to bring the deal to a close in 45 days," said Taylor Brown, Director, Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors. "Clients continue to come back to us when they recognize that our team will work tirelessly on their behalf for the best buying or selling experience."

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



