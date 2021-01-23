Market Overview

Armed Forces Entertainment Launches 70th Anniversary Concert Series

Globe Newswire  
January 22, 2021
San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 13, 1951, the Armed Forces Professional Entertainment branch was established as a division of the Department of the United States Army.

The Mission? Reaching military personnel and their families at military bases around the world with entertainment. Why? Help them have fun and relax with comedy, music, theater, dance, sports and magic. 70 years later, AFE's Mission remains the same.

To help AFE celebrate before physical tours are back in full effect, tour alumni will kick off 2021 with a virtual concert series recorded exclusively for YouTube and Facebook Watch.

YouTube Channel - www.youtube.com/armedforcesentertainment

Facebook Page - www.facebook.com/ArmedForcesEntertainment

Be on the lookout as the following musicians debut intimate performances in the new series. Subscribe and click the "bell" to receive alerts and notifications for all AFE videos and shows:

  • Chris Kroeze
  • Angie Keilhauer
  • Pop ROCKS!
  • Jason Lee McKinney Band
  • Kenny Foster
  • Sick Puppies
  • Rachel Lipsky
  • Wes Cook Band
  • Danika Portz

