Social Media Strategies Summit First Responders to Educate Public Safety Professionals Around the Globe

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire – Global Strategic Management Institute, a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit First Responders in an entirely digital format on February 2-3, 2021. Designed to assist public safety professionals and first responders build the foundations of a sustainable and scalable media policy, the event will offer attendees a myriad of exciting education and networking opportunities.



The summit will seek to educate and provide first responders with strategies and tips on how best to tackle issues such as social media and crisis communications, humanizing staff, improving agency reputation, and building relationships within one's community.

This year's event will feature a series of live, 45-minute-long presentations which will be held throughout the course of the conference. Presentation topics will include, "Brand Power: Reputation Building and Cultivating Your Agency's Brand Image on Social Media" delivered by the Walton County Sheriff's Office, "How Public Safety Agencies Can Best Engage Their Communities On Facebook" presented by Facebook, "YouTube, The Social Media Megaphone: How South Metro Fire Grew to 100k Organic Followers" by the South Metro Fire Rescue and "Social Media Best Practices with Multiple Crises at Once" from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Other notable presenters will include the likes of the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue team, the Maryland Center for School Safety, the Fort Worth Police Department, and the UC Davis Fire Department; among various others.

In addition to the live presentations, the Social Media Strategy Summit First Responders will enable attendees to network with agency peers from across the world, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn new social media strategies alongside their first response and public safety colleagues from the United States and globally in a seamless virtual forum.

Furthermore, conference attendees will get the opportunity to receive on-demand access to a series of enlightening talks on social media strategy from the likes of Accenture, video marketing firm Canvas+Co and Ignite Social Media.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit First Responders, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Social Media Strategies website at https://bit.ly/3on6wB2 .

About Social Media Strategies Summit:

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute, Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network and learn, while advancing their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

